In this Aug. 10 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day gets off to a jumpy start with chatty Mercury in over-the-top Leo squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. As a result, we can be on the receiving end of some jarring information, or we might find our words having a surprising or unintended effect. Add in some restless energy too, thanks to the Moon in Taurus conjoining Uranus and squaring off with Mercury by later this eve, and we're all called to use some extra precaution today when it comes to what we say or what we do.

On a more positive note, today's astro-weather could lead to some creative breakthroughs or innovative ideas. As long as we're willing to roll with the unexpected and step away from the familiar or the norm for a bit, we could do some exciting things. For those of us that work in a creative field, today could be especially productive.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might be in the mood to spend money today, but you may need to guard against making an impulse purchase. If you are considering an investment, perhaps it could be toward learning a new creative skill.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Some uncomfortable feelings or memories could come bubbling up to the surface today. Though before you do anything hasty or rash in response, try and practice the art of detachment. Observe and release.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could feel a mixture of being both wired and tired today. If so, getting out into the fresh air could help as could engaging activities that help you to work off the excess energy. Focus on what you have control over.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel like an outsider or an odd duck today, but it's important that you value the unique things that you bring to the table. You can make the biggest impact or progress by embracing your individuality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It might be easy to stick to what you know, but when it comes to pursuing your goals now, it's best to take a different approach, even if it feels a bit challenging. Take the focus off of outcomes and see what happens.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be dealing with some confusion today. And while you're used to having solutions, today encourages you to be more open to what you don't know. It's time to learn something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be feeling emotionally all over the place today. Though you might need to be selective about who you talk to about your feelings as not everyone will be helpful. Take some space as needed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You could be ready to part ways or go in a different direction with a professional relationship today. If it's been a long time coming, take heart in moving on. Meanwhile, be mindful of someone's distracting energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could be ready to abandon a project, but it could just be that you need to take a different approach with it. Know that whatever you do, doesn't need to be perfect. It just needs to be authentic to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A love connection could bring up some fear or insecurity for you today. Though it's important to acknowledge your discomfort as it could be the gateway toward healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might need to be mindful of jumping to conclusions today, especially if you and someone you're close to aren't on the same page. Try to be objective or at the very least, give the situation some space to breathe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could have a lot of restless energy today, but if you want to avoid spinning your wheels, it's best that you try and apply it to a worthwhile project. A creative breakthrough could be possible.