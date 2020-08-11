In this August 11 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon continues her stay in pleasure-seeking Taurus today, bringing some soothing, earthy vibes with her. With the Moon in Taurus meeting up with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn by the late morning, it's the perfect time for doing anything that's relaxing, comforting, or feels good to the body. Because this earthy energy is also prime for productivity, this Moon-Jupiter connection could be a boost for our professional lives or in getting things done.

However, the day won't come without a hiccup or two as the Sun in proud Leo squares off with determined Taurus Moon, as such we may have to watch for being too stubborn or overbearing in getting what we want or expressing ourselves to others today. However, this Sun-Moon combo encourages us to use art and creativity to relieve any tension we may be feeling. Thankfully, the Moon also teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces in the late afternoon, and invites us to slow down, catch our breath, an go with the flow as best as we can.

By the evening, the Moon in Taurus teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn, which can give us the determination and focus needed to move past a difficult problem or task.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have a lot that you want to get done today. And it's possible that you can make some significant progress, but take a time out for something that feeds your spirit, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If craving excitement today, look to friends or family to help you with getting creative. If you're feeling a bit moody, you can beat it by getting out of your head and into your body. Nourish yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to slow down for a bit and take care of your spiritual and emotional well-being. Getting the rest that you need can be of help, as well as a social media break. Don't feel like you have to be "on" all the time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You get by with the support of your friends and community today, so be open to the help, assistance, or feedback you need. If you want to be of help, that's a good, too. Just be mindful overextending yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your long-term goals today, and you can get a lot done when it comes to planning or putting in the small steps needed to achieve a goal. Remember you're not in competition with anyone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in the mood for some adventure today, making it a good time to go for a walk, watching a foreign film, or picking up a new hobby. Just try and take it easy now. No need to push yourself further than necessary.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're thinking about money today, and it's possible you could receive help or discover that things aren't as bad as you thought. Too, be mindful of comparing yourself to others. You are where you need to be.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The spotlight is on partnerships and connecting with others could bring you an opportunity or the insight you need to move forward or find comfort. Just be mindful of looking too far outside of yourself for validation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your to-do list now and you do best when you pay attention to the details or handle things you've been putting off, particularly with finances. Also, try not to promise more than you can deliver.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in a fun and flirty mood today. It's a great time for a virtual date or sliding into someone's DMs. With confidence and charm on your side, you don't have much to lose. Don't let your inner critic stop you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in need of some grounding and soothing energy today, so seek out ways that you can get that. Leaning on others can be helpful, but be selective about who you connect with today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're feeling sociable and curious, which is always a good time for connecting with folks on and offline. If it's been awhile since you've spoken to someone, catch up. Just be mindful of overloading your circuits.