In this August 13 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There's still a buzz in the air today with the Moon still in chatty and fast-footed Gemini. However, the day won't be without its share of intensity thanks to aggressive Mars in headstrong Aries squaring off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. On the upside, when these two cosmic heavyweights get together, they can give us the strength and determination to overcome our biggest hurdles. At the same time, this Mars-Pluto combo could have us going overboard with our own anger, an obsession, or a need to stay in control. The best way to handle this Mars-Pluto combo is to apply it toward anything that requires willpower and focus.

With the Moon in Gemini teaming up with wounded Chiron in Aries and communicative Mercury in courageous Leo, today could also be a good day to use our voices or power to protect or speak up on behalf the vulnerable. The Moon in cool and intellectual Gemini also asks that we try to remain as objective as possible today and make time to focus on some lighthearted things.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might want it all now, but take care that you're not taking a "by any means necessary" approach to getting what you want. Let your natural charisma and talent shine through. That's how you win.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

It can be noble to take the high-ground, but not to the point where you're ignoring how you really feel. Doing so means giving away your power. To reclaim it, confront your fear and acknowledge how you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be feeling weighted down today with some uncomfortable feelings. Though instead of stewing on it, journal writing or talking about what you feel could be the catharsis and empowering moment you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

An authority figure or someone you report to could do something today that pulls you off center. Know your worth and don't let them try to diminish it. Take a step back and regroup. You have more power than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be ready to tackle some big projects now, but you're also reminded that just because you can do something doesn't mean that you should. Be selective about what you take on. Move with intent.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You could be craving an all-or-nothing romantic connection, but you may have to be mindful of coming on too strong now and letting things unfold organically. What's meant for you won't pass you by.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Dealing with someone could bring up some old wounds or resentments today. Try to avoid letting this person suck you into drama. Honor your truth and your boundaries. Surround yourself with friends.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It could be hard for you not to obsess today, though it's important to focus on what you can control rather than worrying yourself too much with what you cannot. Stay focused on your core mission. It'll all come together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

When it comes to getting what or who you want, there's no need to force it. Don't let the fear of scarcity trick you into being too impulsive or reckless. Stay optimistic. Good things are coming. Don't take anything personal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Some tension could be simmering between you and a family member or someone you live with. Being honest about what you feel could lead to a resolution. Remember, vulnerability is also strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You may be dealing with some pent up tension or frustration today, which could have you ready to let loose on anyone within range. Be mindful of trying to soldier through it. Talk it out with someone you trust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

There's things that you want and places you want to be, but be mindful of comparing yourself to others who are already in the position you desire to be in. Commitment and patience will see you through.