In this August 14 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The atmosphere continues to buzz as the Moon rounds out her stay in chatty Gemini. As a kick-off to the day the Gemini Moon teams up with enthusiastic Mars in Aries, which should put us in the mood to throw ourselves in any activities we have planned for the day. If we don't have anything planned, this Moon-Mars combo could have us feeling a bit restless, so it'll be important that we look for productive or healthy ways to channel the energy, even if it's getting out into the fresh air for a walk or a ride.

Later in the evening, the energy dies down a bit as the Moon shifts into tender and cozy Cancer. With the Moon at home here, we also might find ourselves looking to make ourselves comfortable at home. The evening brings us a good time for doing anything that feels emotionally nourishing, whether it's connecting with loved ones, catching a nap, or making a delicious meal.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You can get more done with the help of a team today, so don't be to proud in asking for the help you need. Also, your words have an impact now. Use them to inspire. On another note, take time out to regroup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you've been concerned about a money matter, you'll be able to find a viable solution or be on the receiving end of some promising news. That said, stay focused on messages and conversations that feed you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Who are the people who inspire and motivate you? Now's the time to connect with them. At the same time, you're called to step up and take the lead among your community or peers. Believe in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you want to get anything done today, especially with a goal you're trying to reach, it's best to fly solo. That's when your intuition will be the loudest. Overall, today is a day to focus largely on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You've got your eyes on the prize today, and you're feeling motivated to make your wishes come true. Good things can happen now, so remain focused. That said, take some time to rest and replenish.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A smart investment of your time or money could go a long way today, so put your strategist hat on. You're getting closer to something you've been wanting and today you could see some results.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're reminded of just how much of a inspiration you can be to others, so don't underestimate yourself. You might be surprised at how many folks are watching you, so show off what you can do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If it's been a while since you've organized your space, today's a good time for a de-cluttering or reorganizing project. If you're feeling moody, an emotional catharsis could do you well. Hope will return.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Someone could be flirting with you or trying to get your attention. Be open, but don't compromise on what you want. Financially, things are coming into order.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Being of help or service to others today, could give you the boost that you need today. If working from home, you could also make a lot of progress, especially when you enlist the support of others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find yourself in a flirty mood today, making it the perfect time to slide into someone's DMs or shoot your shot. If already attached, set aside quality time. Joy is a part of your well-being, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If a family-related issue has troubled you, you're reminded that you don't have to force things in order for them to work out. Be assertive about what you need, but allow others to play their role. Make time for some fun.