In this August 17 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters bold and creative Leo in the wee hours of the morning, gearing us up for tomorrow's New Moon in Leo, while also putting us in the mood to do anything that involves us putting our talents to use or doing something honorable in nature.

By later this morning, the confident Sun teams up with communicative Mercury in Leo. With Mercury coming off of a late night meeting with ambitious Mars in Aries, today is a good day for applying ourselves to projects, activities, ideas, and plans that call on us to be brave, creative, and passionate in bringing them to life. Conversations and meetings can go well at this time if we're self-assured and ready to grab the reigns as needed.

Toward the late afternoon, the Leo Moon teams up with wounded Chiron in Aries, which encourages us to fight the good fight. This Moon-Chiron combo also highlights the ways that spaces and activities for joy can be healing. By the evening, when the Leo Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus, we'll need to embrace change and the unexpected with an open yet courageous heart.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Ideas are percolating for you today when it comes to a creative project or plan, and soon you'll be able to run with them. In the meantime, stay focused on the things that your heart is set on. Drop the dead weight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A conversation with a family member or roommate could go well today, especially if you've been looking for the right moment to talk or get something off your chest. Time to let bygones be bygones.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You've got audiences hanging on to your every word now. Just make sure when you speak or share your thoughts, you believe in yourself and your skills just as much as they do. Don't overthink things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money and career is about to take a turn for the better for you. That's why you're reminded to know your worth and not settle. Above all, don't be afraid to go in a new direction or take a fresh approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It's all about you right now, and you could find yourself in the right place at the right time. To prep for the opportunities coming your way, it's time to start affirming what you do want not what you don't.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Some major insights can be had today if you take enough time out to listen. Give yourself some time to rest and gather your thoughts. Don't be discouraged if you don't have all the answers. Open your mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It takes a village now when it comes to getting a plan or vision off the ground, and you've got people in your corner ready to go to bat for you. Don't underestimate your impact on others. Embrace your individuality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People are taking notice of your work and its well-deserved recognition. As such, be mindful of giving too much attention to your detractors. Give more attention to your supporters and the good things coming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be feeling more optimistic than you have in a while and that's a good thing. Know that you can bring your vision to life now, but you first need to fine tune what that vision is. Think differently.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're focused on financial matters today, and your planning is on target now, so trust your instincts. An opportunity may present itself. In matters of the heart, it's time to develop new tools for healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It's all about the people you know as help or opportunities can come in through close connections. Seek out ways that you can give back as it will return to you twofold. Don't let naysayers rattle you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

It's all about focus and discipline to get to where you want to go, and the cosmos lend you the wit and stamina to do it. You may need to take a new or unconventional approach. Let your genius shine through.