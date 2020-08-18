In this August 18 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's an auspicious day today thanks to the New Moon in bold and creative Leo (10:42 p.m. ET). As new moons mark periods of beginnings, resets, and planting seeds, today's new moon calls us to take a brave leap forward toward something new in our lives. As Leo is a sign that's connected to creativity, love, courage, and self-expression, any plans we're implementing now requires that we utilize those pieces of ourselves to bring our plans to life.

With love planet Venus in tenderhearted and family-oriented Cancer teaming up with innovative Uranus in Taurus in the late afternoon, we're called to consider ourselves and our needs, as well as the ways that we can help others, especially in a way that helps foster progressive change. By the evening, just before the Sun and Moon meet up in Leo, the Leo Moon teams up with ambitious and assertive Mars in Aries, which gives us the fire and the fuel to go after what we want and meet some of our biggest goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If you've been getting the itch to jump into a creative project, develop a new talent, or turn a hobby into something more, now's your time to go for it and give it all you've got. Romance is coming in hot, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you've been considering moving or upgrading your home, you've got the green light now. When it comes to healing or renewing (or even moving on from) a family relationship, the door is open for that as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You've got a big idea that you want to bring to life, and the time has come for you to take a chance on yourself and make it happen. Writing, education, or media could factor into your success. Take the lead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

It's all about the money, as you could receive an exciting new opportunity that catapults your career and your salary. At the same time, you're reminded of your worth. Shoot for the moon. You've got this.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

New moon, new you. If you've been eager to switch up your look, improve your well-being, or pursue something you're passionate about, seize the day. Too, sharing your knowledge can help others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're in need of a purge. As such, it might be time to let go of something or someone you've been holding onto out of fear or anger. Establishing a spiritual practice or giving something selflessly could help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be the change you want to see. This is the path toward reaching your goals, as is banding together with others that fuel you, not detract from you. You've got favor now. Opportunity will arrive soon.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your star is on the rise. As a result, you could secure a new career or find yourself planting seeds for the goals you're ready to reach. Be confident in what you have to offer. Be disciplined. You're about to go far.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you've been holding on to your optimism or faith by a thread, the cosmos sends you a lifeline. Now's the time to get back to dreaming big and taking action to make those dreams real. Have heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Time to form a new narrative when it comes to your finances, your sense of worthiness, or your ability to be vulnerable with others. You get the push needed to confront your fears. Be brave. You have so much to gain.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Collaborations and partnerships are where you'll find your blessings now. You might be considering a new business relationship or taking a big step forward in love. Go for it. Passion and planning brings success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You've got a shot at something new when it comes to your professional life. As long as you put in the discipline, refuse to settle, and get innovative, you can get ahead. Your well-being improves, too.