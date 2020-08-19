In this August 19 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

If yesterday's new moon gave us the green light to put our plans into motion, having both the Moon and analytical Mercury moving to detail-oriented Virgo today will help us to see those plans through.

The Moon kicks things off, moving into Virgo in the early morning, putting us in the mood to tackle our to-do lists and spreadsheets. By later tonight, chatty Mercury moves home to Virgo, ramping up our ability to think critically, act responsibly, and the need to make improvements along the way. With Mercury in Virgo, we should find it easier to find solutions for problems and get things sorted out.

A bit later in the evening, the Moon in Virgo joins forces with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which lends us some creative inspiration and the ability to think outside the box. Together, this cosmic combo can help us with taking a fresh or progressive approach to achieve a goal or bringing a plan to life.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's time to buckle down and get focused now, as getting to where you want to be will take care and effort. Take care of the back-end stuff now to save yourself the headache later. Take care of yourself, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're about to make leaps and bounds with a creative idea or project now. Focus on what makes you most passionate or excited now as that's where the success lies. Don't be afraid to experiment.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling more tender or moody today. If so, now's the time to ramp up the self-care and nourishment. Too, it could also be a good time to talk to family or a close friend. Share what you feel.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Who are the peeps in your neighborhood? Today, connect with the people around you for camaraderie, opportunity, and inspiration. Also, how can you best play your part within your community? Flex your skills.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've got your mind on your money today and while you may need to take a hard look at your budget or finances, know that you can improve your financial picture too. A new job or check is on the horizon.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's all about you now as you're encouraged to take some time out for some extra pampering and care. Meanwhile, if something's been on your heart, now's the time to say it. Your words have power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time to wind down, Libra. Give yourself the rest that you need. At the same time, the quiet will help you clear your head and hear your intuition much better. Not everything has to be done or decided right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your popularity is on the rise now, which could lead to all kinds of exciting opportunities and awesome new people. Just try not to be too resistant to putting yourself out there. Embrace the unexpected.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your career or the goals you're setting, you're encouraged to stick to it and see your plans through, even if your switching gears or going in a different direction. You define your success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You should find yourself feeling inspired now and ready to go after something big. Now's the time to give yourself all the reasons why you can and you should, not the reasons you can't. The road is open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

As hard as you might try to ignore something you're feeling today, your best bet is to acknowledge it, as this is the way that you can truly get past it. Don't worry solutions will come, as will the courage.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time to partner up with someone today, whether in your personal or your professional life. Recognizing that others may have the answers or the keys you seek can help you find your way. Be discerning though.