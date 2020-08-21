In this August 21 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon enters partnership-oriented Libra early this morning, putting the emphasis on relationships and how we can best connect with others. As always, the Moon in Libra asks that we consider the needs and feelings of others in addition to our own.

Since Libra favors balance and beauty, today encourages to see where we may be feeling out of balance so that we can take the right measures to remedy it. Engaging in activities that spark creativity and steep us in beauty (like art, fashion, or music) could help.

By the evening when the Moon in Libra opposes wounded Chiron in Aries, we'll need to do what we can to maintain our sense of peace and balance as this Moon-Chiron combo could have us feeling more tender or sensitive than usual. However, because this cosmic combination will highlight where do feel pain (particularly in the context of relationships), it may be best to feel and acknowledge it, so we can begin the process of healing.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You don't have to go it alone. Keep this message in mind as you're encouraged to team up with others for the sake of efficiency and your well-being. That said, in what ways do you need to take your own advice?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're focused on your tasks and responsibilities today. When it comes to the feedback or input of others, be wary of taking things too personally. Show yourself some compassion and care.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're called to flaunt the things that make you stand out from the crowd, even if it feels uncomfortable. The more authentic and self-expressive you are, the more you attract the right people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Home and family are the focus and you could find reprieve in both. However, today asks you to consider how are you being a home or an anchor unto yourself? Time to do for yourself as you do for others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be a bit restless today, but it's important that you spend your time doing things that make sense. Also, when it comes to what you know (or don't), having a willingness to learn is what makes you smart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Uncertain as to whether the work you're doing is actually valuable? It is, specifically if you find worth in what you're doing. Meanwhile, be mindful of overly investing in any one person now. Invest in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Today, you're reminded that you don't always have to sacrifice your own comfort in order to make others feel comfortable. Take time to look out for you. That includes asking for help or support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be feeling rundown today, which is a sign that you need more rest. No sense in trying to be the hero today, because one, it's often a thankless job and two, there will still be more to do tomorrow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your friends or folks within your community could provide you with an opportunity or the support you're seeking. Just don't forget to pay it forward where you can. Be the love you want to see in the world.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you might be craving praise from others in terms of your progress or achievements today, you're reminded to seek the validation from within. However, you have more support than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may have some very strong opinions about the way the world works, but now you're asked to consider if what you have to say can actually help or heal others. Not everything warrants your attention.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be craving intimacy now and as such, it's important that you become a bit more choosy about who gets access to you. Focus on the connections that hold true value for you and make you feel valued.