In this August 26 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon continues her stay in freedom-loving and visionary Sagittarius today, putting us in the mood to express and pursue our big ideas and share the things we wholeheartedly believe in. Though with the Moon kicking the day off in a face-off with hardworking and discerning Virgo in the early morning, we'll have to be careful of forcing our way of thinking on others or taking on too much. The best way that we can use this Moon-Mercury combo is by helping others (in a practical way) or doing things that support the mind and body.

By the evening, the Moon in Sagittarius squares off hazy and dreamy Neptune in Pisces. Under this cosmic combo, we may need to be mindful of avoiding things we don't want to acknowledge or over-promising on things we can't deliver. However, this Moon-Neptune combo can be good for tapping into our creative energy, expressing compassion for others, and zeroing in on our intuition.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a big idea that you'd like to jump on, but take some time and consider if it's something that's achievable or realistic right now. You don't have to give up. Just don't over commit or overshoot your target.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A friend could unintentionally get under your skin today, which could bring up uncomfortable feelings. Rather than avoid the issue, be honest about what you're feeling. You might discover something about yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be offered the opportunity to collaborate with someone, but before you agree to anything, do your homework to know what you're getting into. Also, don't promise more than you can deliver.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have lots on your plate, but you could be feeling like you're spinning your wheels. Before you get overwhelmed, take a step back and breathe. You don't have to be a hero. Let some things work themselves out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in the mood for some fun, which could put you in the mood to spend cash. Though it may be best to save for a future purchase rather than splurge now. In love, hold out for what you really want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not see eye-to-eye with a family member or roommate today, which could push you to accommodate them to keep the peace. Maintain your standards. Let people meet you where you are.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It might be hard to know if you're coming or going today, making it necessary to ground yourself. The best way to do this is to avoid taking on too many concerns that are not your own. Guard your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have your eye on someone special, but take care that you're not seeing only what you want to see in them in an effort to make it work. You're worthy of getting what you want. Hold yourself to it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit tender or sensitive today, but don't soldier through it alone. Let people know how you feel. If you're in the mood to help others, be sure that you can actually make good on your offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your worries could be trying to get the best of you today. Though when you believe in yourself and your abilities, little can stop you. Focus on what you can control, and do the best you can with what you've got.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be feeling discouraged around something you've been hoping or wishing for, especially if it concerns a financial matter. Try not to lose faith. Act as if you already have what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're focused on your goals today. But in terms of your reputation or self-image, make sure that you're not putting unnecessary pressure on yourself with unrealistic expectations. Find comfort in who you are.