In this August 27 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

If there's anything that we want, the cosmos comes together today to help us get closer to getting it. With the Moon in visionary Sagittarius teaming up with ambitious Mars in Aries at the start of the day, we get the right dose of enthusiasm and confidence to pursue a goal or dream.

By the afternoon, the Moon enters hardworking and determined Capricorn, putting us in the mood to get down to business and follow through on our plans. With love planet Venus in nurturing and security-driven Cancer teaming up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces by the late afternoon, we're encouraged to spread kindness and goodwill so that it returns back to us in some way. By late tonight, as the Sun in thoughtful Virgo meets up with the Moon in Capricorn, our plans begin to come together.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your patience pays off today as you get the green light needed to move forward on something you've been working on. Stay true to yourself and your core values and you can succeed. Be a blessing to receive one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling more confident and optimistic today than you have in a while about your plans or a current project. Keep the good vibes going by actively prioritizing your joy. Friends can help you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's all about the people you hold dearest to you, as these are the folks that will help you in getting where you want to be. As such, an opportunity could arrive as a result of your connections and your hard work. Go for it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're in the zone today when it comes to tackling your to-do list and overcoming obstacles. Though take time to appreciate yourself and how far you've come. Take advantage of any support offered to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're on top of your to-do list today, and tackling what's on it (even if it's one thing) will bring you peace of mind. Even if you can't see all of the results of your work right now, have faith it's all coming together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been feeling a little off, a creative project or some playtime could help you with feeling like yourself again. Romance could bring you a treat too. Overall, now's the time to focus on what can go right for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're called to take the initiative today, when it comes to getting your ideas or projects in front of the right people. Don't worry about the competition either. Trust in yourself and watch what you can manifest.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You can expect a busy day ahead and an opportunity or two could be in the mix. Being productive is just what you need now, as the things beginning to brew for you can give you the optimism you've been missing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got the drive and focus you need today, making it a good time to pursue important projects or goals. You shine the brightest when you recognize just how much of a boss you are. You can have what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Take some extra time to focus on you today. If something's been bothering you, you could be ready to leave it in the past and move on to something better. Ask for what you want from others and you can receive it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You can make something you've been hoping or wishing for come true, but today it's going to take you buckling down and handling your business to do it. Don't get sidetracked by distractions. Level up.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could secure a job or career opportunity today, especially when you assert your worth and make use of your professional network. There are people in your sphere that can help you to flourish. Be confident.