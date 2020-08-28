In this August 28 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a day made for planning and productivity with the Moon in ambitious and hardworking Capricorn, motivating us to lean in and handle our business. Since the Capricorn Moon gets the day started in a face-off with wounded Chiron in Aries, we'll need to be mindful of allowing overbearing people, self-criticism, or a lack of confidence stop us from moving forward.

Later in the morning, the Moon in Capricorn joins forces with innovative Uranus in Taurus, which can help us with finding a solution to a difficult problem. Come this evening, when the Moon teams up with thoughtful and discerning Mercury in Virgo, we're encouraged to talk through our problems and to follow though with ideas that we want to see grow, especially with bountiful Jupiter in Capricorn lending a hand.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're focused on your career today. When it comes to decision-making, do what's best for you without seeking external validation. You win faster when you maintain your drive and your integrity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be ready to push through with something you're envisioning. You can succeed, but you need to step outside your comfort zone and address your fears. Believe in yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

If a financial matter has worried you, you could receive the solution to your worries today, especially if it concerns your career. Don't second guess yourself around others. Show off what you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's all about who you know now, as you're pushed to connect with others for the sake of business and pleasure. Meanwhile, your words and ideas can make a big impact now. Use them for the greater good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Today's a good day for getting organized and tossing stuff that you no longer need. Cleaning up your space or handling your responsibilities is also a form of self-care. Your work life is brimming with opportunity.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your confidence level should be on 10 today, as you've got just the right combination of charm, wit, and creativity to win people over and make good things happen. You just need to be comfortable being in the spotlight.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Today reminds you to take a pause and breathe. Pull back from all of the busyness and chatter of the day and give your time to things that replenish and refuel you. Rest is productive, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be craving conversations, classes, and connections that can teach you something new, and this is the perfect time to feed those cravings. You never know where you might land. Be open to the journey.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

All eyes are on you now when it comes to your work or expertise. You can leverage this rise in popularity for a new opportunity or stream of income, especially if you aim to develop a new idea. Stay focused.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got the world in the palm of your hand today, so make the most of it, especially in terms of a creative project or a dream you're working toward. Don't let the past drag you down. Free yourself and move on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to take a step back and rest. Know that the downtime you give yourself can still lead to something productive. Meanwhile, your intuition is spot on now, so trust it. Something you've been asking for arrives.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Something you've been hoping or wishing for could finally come through today, particularly if you've asked for help or support from others. Just remember that you're worthy and deserving of getting what you want.