In this August 5 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon is in dreamy and compassionate Pisces today, putting the emphasis on slowing down, creative inspiration, and doing something kind on behalf of others. When the Moon is in Pisces, we usually find ourselves feeling sleepier than usual or in need of a time out.

Losing ourselves in a good movie, vibing out to some music, or delving into a creative project are just some of the ways that we can make the most of our time under the Pisces Moon, especially as the Moon meets up with innovative Uranus in Taurus by the evening.

Since Pisces is also associated with selflessness, today is also a good day to give our time or donate our resources to people in need or lend someone an empathetic ear. For those of us that might be feeling a bit tender today, we're encouraged to connect with loved ones.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not have a lot of energy today. If so, take it as your cue to slow down and recharge. Take time to tend to your spiritual or creative self. Also, be free with your resources with others. It'll come back to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You get by with the help of your friends today, so reach out. If you're feeling a bit restless and looking for ways to be productive, look to ways that you can support your community or volunteer your time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're focused on your goals today. And when it comes to decision making or planning, now's the time to trust your hunches or insight that comes to you seemingly out of the blue. Move with inspiration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've got some big ideas now and those ideas could make a big impact if you trust yourself enough to share them with others. People are interested in your unique approach or point of view.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be craving some intimacy today, though you're encouraged to take a new approach to getting what you need instead of relying on old habits. In terms of your finances, a plan works out.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You never know what you might learn today, so be open to receiving feedback or support from others. On the flip side, don't be shy about sharing interesting or unusual things you know. You could win someone over.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Today calls for a purge. Whether it's your closets or the kitchen junk drawer, now's a time for letting go of clutter and stuff you don't need. Doing so could bring you the clarity and sense of lightness you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your creative juices are flowing today, which can help you to break ground with a project or take the plunge on one. When it comes to your love life, an interesting stranger might grab your eye. Be open.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a bit tender or withdrawn today, making it a good time to tune in and focus on your nourishment. In what ways can you foster better self-care habits? Family could be a haven now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've got a busy day ahead and you can get lots done when you allow your innovative or creative self take the reigns. On another note, love could surprise you today. Be open without too many expectations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're focused on your money today. If a situation has been weighing on you, there's a strong chance that it could change for the better, especially if it involves your home or family. Release your worries for now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're due for some pampering, so make sure that you get it. On another note, if you feel strongly about something, now's the time to show it by way of your words and actions. Don't limit or filter yourself.