In this Aug. 6 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

It's a mostly laid-back kind of a day today with the Moon still in chilled out and dreamy Pisces. With the Moon teaming up with expansive Jupiter and powerful Pluto in hardworking Capricorn between the early afternoon and late evening, we get the push we need to take care of any unfinished business, especially anything concerning a creative idea or project.

Since Pisces is also a compassionate sign that loves to help others and Capricorn is often a rock that others lean on, today is also good for offering support to those in need. For those of us that may be in need of extra help, today also encourages us to reach out and connect. With the Pisces Moon meeting up with hazy Neptune in Pisces in the late afternoon, we might find ourselves feeling a combination of tenderness and selflessness.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Slow and steady wins the race now when it comes to working toward a goal. No need to rush things, as it will all come together in due time. In the meantime, seek out ways can you contribute to the greater good.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on your plans for the long term, and it's possible you could receive a sign or some hope that your vision is unfolding the way you want. With others, helping where you can, brings you a reward.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The day could be promising when it comes to a career or financial related matter, which could help to alleviate some worries. When it comes to decision making or goal setting, be clear on what you want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you want to bring something you've been envisioning to life, now's the time to connect with the right people to help you. Also, don't underestimate how inspiring you are to others now. Share your wisdom.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today's a good time for an organization or cleaning project so you can let go of stuff you don't need (emotional stuff included). Let what's trying to be removed from your life go. You'll be better for it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about partnership today and if you could use some stress relief, look to your partner or someone close to you to help you chill and get away. If working on a creative project, think in terms of collaborations.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been feeling a bit all over the place, try slow down and get centered. Look to ways to channel your energy into win-win projects or helping folks in need. Just don't deplete yourself. Rest is productive, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in the zone today with your creative flow. If there's a project you've been working on or trying to wrap up, you can turn it into gold. Too, music, movies, and other forms of entertainment can be healing for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about home and family now, and you're reminded that the connections you have to loved ones are both a balm and an anchor for you. Utilize and cherish them. Practicing gratitude brings you more good things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been needing to have a heart-to-heart with someone, today is the perfect day for it. Your words carry impact, so also consider ways you can best use them now. Hint: try a little tenderness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If a financial matter has had you stressed, you could receive a blessing of sorts today that helps with putting your mind at rest. Meanwhile, don't be shy about asking for more or what you deserve. You can get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you're feeling extra tender today, you're encouraged to reach out to your friends or your network for support. On another note, you're reminded of just how magical you are. Put that magic to good use.