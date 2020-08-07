In this Aug. 7 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, the founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The cosmic vibes are surging today with the Moon moving to enthusiastic and headstrong Aries by the mid-morning. Plus, love planet Venus finally leaves curious and intellectual Gemini for tenderhearted and intuitive Cancer later in the a.m. We can also expect our passions to surge when it comes to getting what we want and keeping it.

Though with the Moon and Venus squaring off with each other for most of the day, we could feel conflicted between what we need and what we want, which could make it difficult to get either. Luckily, the Aries Moon goes on to meet up with chatty Mercury in bold and confident Leo by later this evening. With the Moon and Mercury together in two straightforward fire signs, they can help us with directly communicating our needs and addressing any concerns that we might have with others. Of course, using a little humor wouldn't hurt.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and make sure to check out your August 2020 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You like to do things independently, but today will show you that sometimes it's better to do it with a family or team. Overall, seek out the things that nourish you. Start by making your home a place of pleasure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be tempted to share information with others that might be best kept under wraps for now. If you must share anything, do it with someone you trust. Overall, give your energy to people that deserve it right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There may be something you're hoping and wishing for now, but you might not be sure how you'll actually get it. Before you make any snap decisions, take time to think on it. You'll be able to come up with a plan.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're focused on your goals today and while it might feel good to have others recognize your work, keep in mind that you don't need anyone's approval or validation. Today, value and validate yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

There might be someone or something that you're not seeing clearly right now, which means you might need to hold off on any decision making or being too idealistic. Make sure you're seeing what's in front of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be craving an intimate connection now, though it could feel like it's too far out of reach. Have faith that what you want will make its way to you. Too, be careful of getting too attached to one option or outcome.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your popularity is about to go up for you professionally. As your star begins to rise, take care that you're not letting others detract from you or your mission. Stay focused. Surround yourself with supportive people.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have lots that you want to accomplish today, but be mindful of spreading yourself too thin or setting your sights too high. Focus on the big picture, but look at the minor details, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your creative talents or gifts, you're reminded not to sell yourself short or allow others to do the same. In matters of the heart, you may need to be honest about your need for something deeper.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

The focus is on family and partnerships today, though if you can't seem to come to terms with someone you're close to or working with, you may need to be honest about it. Honor what you're feeling.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have lots on your plate today. Though with all you've got going on, don't neglect your health and well-being. In fact, now's the time to delegate tasks or ask for help. Support will arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could be ready to splurge or make an impulse buy today, though you might need to take a step back and do something more practical with your funds. That said, a work opportunity could come through for you.