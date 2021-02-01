Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 1, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 1, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might find ourselves in a sociable kind of a mood today, as the moon moves to charming and partnership-oriented Libra in the early morning. A few hours later, love planet Venus (the planetary ruler of Libra) enters friendly Aquarius. With the moon in Libra and Venus in Aquarius, today's the perfect day for doing anything that involves helping others or working as a team. As Venus in Aquarius values people and things that are offbeat and original, this is also a great time to appreciate the things that make us unique.

By the second half of the day, the Libra moon teams up with supportive Saturn and generous Jupiter in Aquarius. Together, this cosmic combo encourages us to make (and maintain) meaningful connections with people. Since chatty Mercury is currently retrograde in Aquarius, this is a great time to catch up with friends we haven't seen in a while. Since the Libra moon will also be in an opposition to wounded Chiron in Aries by the late afternoon, we're encouraged to do what we can to stand up for those who are unable to stand up for themselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

An opportunity could arrive today by way of someone you know. Seek out ways to give back and keep the goodwill going by being a bridge to an opportunity for someone else.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You've been working hard at something, and today could bring you a welcome breakthrough or some kind of a payoff. Bask in the victory no matter how small. You earned it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your creative energy is abuzz today. As such, you're encouraged to follow your passions as it could lead to something special. If you've been disconnected from joy, reclaim it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone you love, there's a good chance things will go well. Meanwhile, money you've applied for or have been waiting on could arrive.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partnership or contract offer could be on the table and there's a good chance it could be a success. Just make sure to ask the right questions first before signing on.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If finances have been an issue, you could be offered a new job or raise. That said, don't be shy about asking for what you deserve. Investing in training could also pay off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your love life is heating up now, and it's possible that you could hear from a blast from the past. Is it a second chance at true love or a blip on the screen? Your heart will let you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might not have a ton of energy now. If so, now's the time to slow down and rest up rather than running yourself ragged. Connecting with family can refill your cup. Tune in.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In what ways can you contribute to your community or the greater good today? Know that even the smallest gesture counts. In others news, something you've been planning takes off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you've been job hunting or have been working toward an important goal, you could be rewarded for your efforts. Your talents will be recognized.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You can either shoot for the stars or remember that you are a star. You already possess everything you need to get where you want to go. Go big.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're in need of some emotional nourishment and today gives you the green light to get some. Be protective of your time and energy, as not everyone who wants access to you should have it.