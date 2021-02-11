Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 11, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 11, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The air is filled with potential thanks to the New Moon in innovative Aquarius (2:06 p.m. EST). As Aquarius is a sign that straddles the line between individuality and community, this moon encourages us to both find where we belong and embrace what makes us unique. In order to move forward with our goals or plan next steps, it's going to take a village to help us do it. At the same time, we'll need to embrace the "weirdo" within, as we're called to see the quirks and qualities that set us apart from the crowd as the superpowers they are.

Leading up to the new moon, there's a meeting between love planet Venus and generous Jupiter in Aquarius that blesses us with a few gifts. Under this planetary combo, not only are we called to ask for our heart's desire, we're encouraged to be a blessing to others and spread the generosity around. If we're going to build ourselves a better world, this new moon in Aquarius encourages us to band together and do it for everyone, not just ourselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Whatever your plans are for the future, there's a strong chance that you can see those plans through. Though it's going to take having the right people on your team. Find your tribe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You've got a shot at the top when it comes to your career or a goal you're trying to achieve. Don't underestimate your expertise or influence. Your innovative spirit will see you through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If your optimism has been lacking, today brings you the dose of fresh air you've been needing. Doors that may have been closed to you begin to open now. Believe in what's possible.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your finances can improve now, especially if you avoid sweeping things under the rug and do some necessary research or follow-ups. In love, you can get what you want. Trust.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A promising partnership (personal or professional) could take off now, or you could receive an invitation to pair up with someone. Say yes, especially if you'd had time to think on it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A new job could be on the horizon for you now, though take care not to underestimate your talent or worth. On another note, it's a great time to prioritize your wellness again.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A new romance could be brewing for you, but it's going to be important that you don't carry the past into it. That said, more self-love is on the menu, too. How can you fall madly in love with yourself?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you've been looking to move or make an addition to your family, you get the green light. Healing is also possible if family dynamics have been weighing you down. Nourish yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you've been feeling like it's time to bulk up your skillset or your knowledge base, you'd be right. Now's an excellent time for training, classes, or anything that feeds your mind.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It's all about the money now as a job offer or a pay increase could be yours. Just make sure that you know your worth, and don't talk yourself out of what you really want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You get the reset and the cosmic boost you need to succeed now. Though it may require that you not be so hard on yourself. Learn to see the brilliance in yourself that others see in you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you've been in dire need of some emotional or spiritual replenishment, today brings you the opportunity to get some. If you need a timeout, take it. It's time you filled your own cup.