Here's Your Horoscope For Today: February 4, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Feb. 4, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains in all-or-nothing Scorpio, making the intensity in the air hard to ignore. As such, it's always a good idea to work on projects or tasks that require persistence and focus. However, with the Scorpio Moon opposing angsty Mars in comfort-seeking Taurus in the morning, we may feel a an uncomfortable mix of being wired and tired.

As Mars in Taurus loves to move slow, we're encouraged to move slowly too, especially when the Scorpio moon goes on to face off with the sun in excitement-seeking Aquarius. As a result of this Sun-Moon combo, we could find ourselves being very hot and cold when it comes to connecting with others or getting what we want. The best thing to do is go for quality over quantity or instant gratification. Toward the evening, the vibe calms down significantly as the moon teams up with dreamy and compassionate Neptune in Pisces.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your February 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If a friendship is on the rocks right now, it might be best to give the situation some space until you can find the right words to say. Don't try to force anything. Let your heart lead you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you're feeling dissatisfied with how the people in charge are running things, consider the ways that you can work to make things better. Be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You could be letting your worries get the best of you where it pertains to your professional life. If so, it might be time to take a leap of faith in a new direction. Don't play it too safe.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Someone could be trying to pull you into their drama today, but you have some say so in how it goes down. Let the situation roll off your back like water. Focus on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not be on the same page with someone today. And while it may be important to stand up for yourself, be mindful of stewing too long in your feelings. Protect your energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be feeling super opinionated or critical today. Though before you say anything or hit send, consider if the criticism is helpful. Not everything needs to be said.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If job hunting, you might not be feeling super hopeful. If so, in what ways can you try to see the situation from a different angle? It's possible you're being redirected to something better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might need to take the high road today if dealing with someone that gets under your skin. It's better to leave them to their own demise rather than letting them push your buttons.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your circuits could be fried today, which could leave the door open for unnecessary mistakes with your work or tasks. Take time to rest and regroup.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It could be easy to take a my way or the highway stance today with a friend or associate today. Employing a little tenderness and releasing some of the control will help things to go smoother.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

With your professional reputation on the rise, it might be time that your fees or your compensation rises with it. Don't be afraid to ask for what you want. You can get it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're focused on the big picture, but specificity is what's being called for now. Even if you need to take a time out to get clear on details of your plan, it's better than jumping in head first.