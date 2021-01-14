Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 14, 2021

In this Jan. 14 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There's a charge in the atmosphere today thanks to Uranus, the planet of surprise and innovation, ending its retrograde in stable Taurus in the early hours of the morning. With Uranus direct, we could experience a personal breakthrough or an aha moment that catapults us forward. At the same time, since Uranus is also associated with shocking news and events, we could be privy to things that might be jarring or upsetting. The best way to channel the energy is to expect the unexpected and welcome change.

With the moon and chatty Mercury teaming up in future-forward Aquarius, we get extra support from the cosmos in taking on a fresh perspective or approach. As Aquarius is a group-oriented sign, today is a perfect time to connect with our friends and community, whether for mutual support or collaborative efforts. Though as the confident sun will be joining forces with powerful Pluto in ambitious Capricorn, we will need to be mindful of bullies and ego trips. On the brighter side, if there's anything significant that we need to accomplish this Sun-Pluto combo can give us the determination to make it happen.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You're in the zone now, and there's just about nothing that you can't achieve. Still, if you want to get ahead, the support of your friends or community will get you there. Meanwhile, how can you best impact others?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

All eyes are on you today, and you could receive the chance to show off your skills or expertise. If so, don't discount what you know or let the competition get to you. Let your talent speak for itself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have ideas or a vision that you want to put out into the world. You can, but you may need to take steps to protect your intellectual property or make sure you're being well compensated for it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If a financial agreement is on the table, you can succeed by holding your ground on negotiations. Meanwhile, in matters of the heart, it might be time to be unflinchingly honest with someone. It could bring healing.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A team effort or collaboration could help you get where you want to go today. Though be mindful of letting the need to be in control get the best of you. You're at your most powerful now when working with others.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're always striving to do and be your best. That's admirable, but what would it look like if you could celebrate the person you are right in this very moment? Find the joy in being here right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your creativity may be buzzing today, which could lead to a breakthrough or an exciting new project. Though try not to filter yourself or water your ideas down. Only raw honesty will do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may need to have a heart-to-heart conversation with someone today. And while you may feel more comfortable keeping things to yourself, don't. Speaking up will spark the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your words carry a big impact now. As such, how can you make sure that you're using your words as constructively as possible? Know that not everything warrants a comment. Learn to let some things go.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A new job or financial opportunity could be offered to you now as a result of your gifts or talents. Meanwhile, when it comes to your success, don't betray your values. Your integrity will see you through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might find yourself speaking on something near and dear to your heart today, and the vulnerability could surprise you. Keep going though as this kind of vulnerability is actually a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might not have much energy today, making it necessary to unplug and chill out. If feeling anxious though, reach out to the people that love you most. Meanwhile, your intuition is spot on, trust it.