Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 16

Your instincts may be off the mark today. The moon races through brave and assertive Aries just after midnight. However, by the time you wake up, the moon will cross paths with hazy Neptune retrograde, causing impulsive feelings to eclipse facts and logic. Under this dramatic energy, be wary of making assumptions.

This energy intensifies by mid-afternoon. The moon squares off with Jupiter in self-protective Cancer, and uncontrollable defensive urges may lead you (or others) to cause a scene. Pause before you burn a bridge. Self-reflection will help you identify your emotional triggers.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feeling fired up, Aries? Some people may be turned off by your intensity or impulsive actions. Read the room before you react.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Hidden feelings will rise to the surface in uncontrollable ways if you don’t address them directly. Get to the root of your frustrations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Before you rush to your keyboard to defend yourself, remember you have nothing to prove. Take it easy today, Gemini, and avoid petty arguments online.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Stepping into the spotlight opens up the risk of being misunderstood. However, don’t let that stop you from pursuing your ambitions. You know who you are, and that’s what matters most.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When you put your ideas forward, be open to debates. Don’t shut down other people’s opinions. An alternate perspective may leave you with much to consider.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Are you giving beyond your means, emotionally or financially? Pent-up anger could blow if you don’t reinforce your personal boundaries.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A little healthy competition is great, but remember, you don’t always need to outshine others. Your work and reputation speak for themselves.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you rush to achieve a certain milestone, you’re bound to make a misstep. Try to enjoy the journey instead of fixating on the destination.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Seductive desire sometimes comes with risk. Are you willing to be bold in the name of love?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Emotional restlessness may prevent you and your loved ones from reaching a mutual understanding. Take a beat to calm down so you can express yourself clearly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Sharp words and daring opinions could create a tense atmosphere. Writing down your feelings may be a healthier way to communicate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be wary of your impatience today. Pursuing fleeting pleasures might seem harmless in the heat of the moment, but some decisions require more grounded consideration.

