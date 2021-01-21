In this daily horoscope for Jan. 21, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The day opens up a bit wobbly as the moon in laid-back Taurus faces off with over-the-top Jupiter in excitable Aquarius in the early A.M. As a result, we could find ourselves overcome all-or-nothing kind of an attitude when it comes to how we approach the day. If we're not careful some of us could overdo it with work, caffeine, or charged "discussions" on the internet.

After the Taurus moon clears Jupiter in Aquarius, the energy of the day comes down a few notches giving us the chance to chill for a bit and catch our breath. If we've been feeling a bit jittery or the opposite — completely worn out — the moon in Taurus helps us to find a comfortable pace.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be more confident about the future than you have in a while. Keep the good vibes going but be mindful of being overconfident right now, especially with your money.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might see some reward or payoff today from the hard work you've been putting in. Take a moment to acknowledge your accomplishment — but know that the work isn't over yet.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be feeling a mixture of hope and worry today. If so, in what ways can you honor what needs to be done while still holding space for the beauty of the moment? Embrace your duality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You might be moved to come to the aid of a friend or your community today. However, take care that you're not overextending yourself. Easy does it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The professional recognition you may be getting now could be bringing you a lot of attention or offers. If so, be selective. Know that you can't be everything to everyone.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

There might be something big you want to dive into now, but be sure not too bite off more than you can chew. Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If it's been a while since you and your bae had quality time, today's perfect for it. If single, romance abounds but vet carefully. Meanwhile, your talent could real in a financial offer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

People could be asking a lot of your time and energy today. You might want to help but make sure you get the support and care you need to. You can't do it all by yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

It's time to take a moment and check in with your body. If feeling overworked or burnt out, now's the time to slow down and find some balance. Don't spread yourself thin.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If it's been a while, today encourages you to take a moment to treat yourself. Where it pertains to love and romance, be mindful of settling now. You deserve the best.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be feeling a weird mix of confidence and tenderness today. Whatever you feel, allow yourself to flow with it as it could reveal something that needs attention. Feed your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be caught between wanting to be social and wanting to be alone. Whatever you choose to do, just make sure you're enjoying it. Seek out the things that nourish you.