Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, July 10

The Capricorn moon collaborates with methodical Mars in Virgo early this morning, encouraging discipline and practical ambition. Make the most of your productive mood and launch into a project that’s near completion.

The steady and decisive energy lingers all day, keeping you disciplined and focused on your goals. Cut out all distractions for maximum efficiency, and you could hit a major milestone when the full moon in Capricorn aligns this afternoon. Pour yourself into whichever tasks will reap the biggest rewards.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Do you know the difference between healthy pressure and the kind that fuels your stress? A little fire under you could boost your momentum and propel you toward a career milestone. Just make sure you aren’t trading peace for success.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) What have you learned recently? Maybe you’ve picked up a new skill or overcome a tough experience that forced you to wise up. Take stock of your growth.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Can you take a big step toward clearing a debt or releasing a burden? Give your future self less to worry about by making the hard — but responsible — choice now.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Is it time to go your separate ways or deepen your commitment to your partner in love or business? A measured conversation may offer clarity on where you both stand.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Your neglected responsibilities are crying out for attention. Notice which duties you’re avoiding and take your procrastination as a sign that you need to rethink your approach.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Even small achievements deserve to be celebrated! End a chapter of hard work with an afternoon spent doing what you love with your nearest and dearest. Enjoy the fruits of your labor before you begin thinking about your next project.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) A long-standing issue surrounding your home or family is forcing you to take an honest look at yourself. How can you move forward with greater emotional maturity?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Addressing difficult issues with too much intensity could throw conversations off balance. Be assertive and direct, but choose your words carefully.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Sometimes, you need to be strict with yourself to stay on track with your financial goals. Stick to your budget or plan, and you may see the earnings you’ve worked hard for begin to trickle in.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) The only expectations that matter are your own. Forget about who the world wants you to be, Capricorn. Make decisions you can proudly stand by, and don’t let the opinions of others steer you away from what you want to do.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Rest is just as important as work. Take this as permission to slow down, rest, and reflect on the worries that prevent you from taking your career to the next level.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) An unexpected message is heading your way, causing disruptions. Avoid making an impulsive choice based on new information. You may see a situation differently down the road.

