Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 26, 2021

In this daily horoscope for Jan. 26, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The Moon remains at home in tenderhearted Cancer bringing the focus to what we're feeling and our mood for the day. Though with the sun in change-driven Aquarius facing off with surprising Uranus in Taurus today, our feelings could be all over the place if we don't adopt a go-with-the-flow attitude. This Sun-Uranus mashup could also give us a craving for change that might be hard to satiate. Though as long as we embrace what's new and innovative without being too extreme, we can get through the day as smoothly as possible.

At the same time, this Sun-Uranus combo could have us feeling conflicted as to whether we should fly solo or band together with the group. Since the moon is in family-oriented Cancer, we're encouraged to find where we belong, and band our unique talents with others for the better. For those of us seeking to make a difference in the world around us, today can help us with making that difference.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

If seeking to make a positive impact on others today, you do best when you share your unique gifts or work collaboratively with those around you. Community is the secret to your success.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might be feeling eager to go in a new direction, especially with your career or reputation. Go where you feel pulled, but try not to alienate the people who can help you get there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might be feeling anxious about the future, which could have you itching to do something drastic. If so, take a step back and focus on what you have. You have more than you think.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There could be people pulling at your energy today, which could fry your circuits or bring added stress. As such, don't be shy in prioritizing yourself or your well-being.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partnership or opportunity could be presented to you today and you could be ready to jump all in. However, it may be best to take things slow and check in with your intuitive self.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your creative energy is buzzing today, helping you to turn an idea or project into gold. That said, you don't have to go overboard in impressing someone. Let your talent speak for itself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Someone could try to pull you into their drama today. You might be tempted to oblige them, but the best thing you can do for yourself (and them) is to let it go and stay above the fray.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could be ready to make a decision that could be a little too rash, especially if you don't take time to check in with others first. Sometimes your actions can affect more than just you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might want to take a "my way or highway" approach to something today, but it may actually benefit you more to get the feedback or input of others. Partnership is the key.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You may need to make a clean break from a taxing relationship dynamic or something you've been holding on to from the past. That said, be gentle with yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you find yourself under extra stress today, try to worry about what you can control versus what you can't. Too, seek out some joy and romance. Give yourself something to smile about.