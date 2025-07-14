Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, July 14

The week begins with the moon in dreamy Pisces, putting you in a compassionate and artistic mood. Acknowledging the beauty and potential in your surroundings will inspire optimism and trust in the unknown.

As you express yourself romantically or creatively, share the good vibes and encourage others to lighten up. A gentle compliment, philosophical advice, or a thoughtful favor could go a long way as the moon coordinates with generous and loving Jupiter in Cancer.

You may still be on a high this afternoon, craving affection and meaningful conversation. But when the nostalgic moon mingles with flirtatious Venus in Gemini, your relationships may not offer the depth you need. This lighthearted energy is better spent engaging in playful conversation or trying your hand at poetry.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Pay attention to the worries and doubts that surface when you’re alone. If a midday nap doesn’t put you at ease, a vulnerable conversation with a family member could do the trick.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Gathering with siblings or friends could lead to a heartfelt conversation about the future. Talk about your manifestations and offer encouragement.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Rather than treating someone as competition, help them get ahead. Your generosity will boost your reputation.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Philosophical conversations could expand your mind and heighten your faith. Be open to ideas that push you to look at your life from a different angle.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Your emotions, desires, and instincts may be out of sync, causing you to pull away from intimacy when you’re actually craving closeness. What’s stopping you from sharing what’s on your heart?

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Turn to your support system today. People will uplift you and offer perspective when you need it most.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) When you’re feeling more sensitive to change, trust your intuition. You may discover a deep emotional need or spot a rising problem.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Today’s emotions could be a powerful source of artistic inspiration. Let yourself explore and create something beautiful without inhibition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Let yourself be soft and sensitive. Comfortable time spent at home will be restorative.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Your creativity and intuition make you stand out in a crowd. Add your take to conversations that could use a little more sensitivity and balance.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) Don’t underestimate the power of affirming words and gentle self-talk. When you embrace yourself, fresh ideas for another source of income will come naturally.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Chalk it up to your magnetic presence or charming smile — people are gravitating toward you today. Express yourself confidently. If you’re crushing on someone, be a shameless flirt.

For more, check out your tarot reading.