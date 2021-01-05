Here's Your Horoscope For Today: January 5, 2021

In this Jan. 5 daily horoscope, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The focus is on partnership and balance as the moon enters reciprocal Libra in the wee hours of the morning. A little later, the moon in Libra teams up with supportive Saturn and buoyant Jupiter in friendly Aquarius. With the help of this cosmic combo, it's a great day to engage or host any activity that involves teamwork and community building, as well as meetings and presentations. Many of us will be eager to share our ideas and connect with others.

Though with the moon in Libra also sitting in an opposition with wounded Chiron in Aries in the late morning, we'll need to remain as cool and objective as possible in dealing with others. This kind of an approach is particularly best if a disagreement or misunderstanding arises. That said though, this Moon-Chiron combo can be good for helping others in need or standing up for others that may be unable to stand up for themselves.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your January 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Teamwork and collaboration is the way to go today if you want to get anything done. Though be mindful of being too closed off to feedback or compromise. Opportunity could arrive through someone you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20).

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're in the flow today at work or while working toward a goal. As such, it's the small, incremental steps you take today that will make the most impact. Be careful of overcommitting yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Creative inspiration could strike today. If so, take some time to give form to your ideas as they could lead you to something big. On another note, don't be shy about flaunting your talents.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The focus is on home- and family-related matters today. If you've been looking to move, you could get an approval with financing or an application. If feeling tender, a loved one comes through for you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Today's a great day for facilitating meetings or presenting ideas to people you want to impress or work with. A promising contract or agreement could be on the table. Be open to constructive input.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's time to take a close look at your finances today and make sure everything is in order. If job hunting, something promising could come through, as well as some extra cash. Don't doubt your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find yourself feeling more confident than you have in a while. As a result, you could attract both opportunity and romance. If not in a confident mood, do something that puts you there.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a lot of energy today, which is a signal that you need to kick back and relax. If feeling anxious, engage activities that help you with reconnecting to your center. Lean on loved ones.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your focus is on the future today. Though when it comes to fulfilling your goals, a slow-and-steady approach wins the race. Consider bulking up your skillset, too. Friends could be of help now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be receiving some sort of recognition for your work today. Though regardless of who's watching, it's important that you recognize your own work. On another note, a job search could be promising.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Whatever you may be envisioning, there's a strong chance that you can make that vision come true, especially when you believe in yourself. Effort plus faith leads to big things.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you've been worried about a financial matter, things could work out for the best today, alleviating your stress. Overall, try and focus on what you can control.