Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 1

The practical Virgo moon coordinates with romantic Venus, infusing the morning with supportive and devotional energy. Thoughtful acts of service are a gentle way to reassure someone you care. Offer to run an errand for a friend or resolve a problem for a loved one.

The energy picks up in the evening. Your routine may be disrupted when Uranus, the planet of change and breakthroughs, links up with the moon. Go with the flow. You may discover surprising solutions or positive interactions.

Shortly after, the moon shifts into graceful Libra but quickly gets caught in a stand-off with stoic Saturn. You may be aware of the lack of reciprocity in your relationships. Rebalance the scales. Offering endless energy won’t inspire your loved one to do the same, but boundaries will send a clear message.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Self-care isn’t always bubble baths and indulgence. It’s organizing the corner of your desk that you’ve neglected and making a nourishing meal at home. Make choices that set you up for a better tomorrow.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Confidence is magnetic. Put together a striking outfit that makes you feel good and compliment yourself in the mirror. You may attract attention and affection when you walk with your head held high.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Solitude will be healing today. Make time for rest and introspection. At home, rearrange furniture or your belongings to create a more relaxing setting. Through journaling or reflection, you could realize what happened in the past has actually worked out for the better.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Support from allies and friends will arrive when you need it most, or you may offer a someone advice or encouragement when they’re struggling. Band together with people, and everyone’s mood will lift.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) You may have a detailed plan for pushing forward in your career, but you can’t force other people to follow your script. Maintaining harmonious relationships is the best way to get recognized. Be charming and complimentary.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Share your concerns with someone who’s eager to listen. Ask for advice from someone who has already walked the same path. An interaction with a teacher or wise mentor could restore your optimism.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) Buried feelings and worries may resurface today. Don’t stress out in silence. Ask a loved one for help and they may happily offer comfort, care, or financial support.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) You don’t have to go at it alone, Scorpio. Collaborate with friends who share your aspirations, or team up with a partner whose creativity balances your precision. You’ll make faster progress and gain tremendous satisfaction from the bonds you form along the way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Harmonious working relationships and a healthy work-life balance will boost your happiness and sense of purpose. Maybe you don’t need an entire career overhaul just yet—you just need better routines.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Yes, learning is important. Acquiring new skills is useful. But your pursuit of practicality may dampen your sense of adventure. Don’t forget to have fun, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) If you aren’t taking charge of home projects or financial matters on behalf of your family, you might need their love and support. Let people be there for you, Aquarius. Share the battles you’ve been facing privately.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Sweet, sincere, and cooperative conversations could boost your mood. Pass on the good vibes, Pisces. Compliment your sibling, cheer on a peer, or ask your best friend or significant other how you can help them.

