Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 11, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 11, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon moves to dreamy and compassionate Pisces late this morning, putting us in the mood to slow down, rest, and get involved with activities that inspire creativity and kindness. As we gear up for Saturday’s New Moon in Pisces, we might find ourselves feeling more tired or mentally foggier than usual. If so, the best path forward is one of least resistance.

However, with the Pisces moon squaring off with chatty Mars in Gemini come later this evening, it could be hard to find the chill we need. Under this Moon-Mars combo, we could feel cranky, restless, and overworked. The best way to channel the energy is into projects that call for innovative ideas or approaches. For some of us, this Moon-Mars mashup can encourage us to speak up on behalf of someone else or keep ourselves busy with helping others. We’ll just need to make sure that we don’t spread ourselves too thin.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might feel a mix of being wired and tired today. If so, be as selective as possible with the things you give your attention to. Not everything needs to be your concern.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling eager to spend money today, but it might be best to put the debit card away for now. Focus on a long-term investment or goal instead.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be craving some attention or praise today. Though be mindful of looking too far outside of yourself for validation. As long as you believe in yourself, you cannot lose.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There might be a plan you want to execute, but you may need to wait and gather more information first. Be mindful of sharing your plans with others until they’re fully complete.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be feeling conflicted today around your need for private time and your thirst for a social life. Give yourself quiet time. Meanwhile, try to be patient as a plan comes together.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might not see eye-to-eye with your partner or someone you work with. It might be time to take a stand if you’re used to making compromises. On the flip side, where do you need to be more understanding?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’ve got lots to do today, but you might need to take care that you’re not being too ambitious. You’re in need of a healthier work-life balance. How can you best care for your mind and body?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A romantic connection could be getting intense — exactly how you like it. Though you may need to make sure that the connection is really what you want and not just a cure for boredom.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You and a family member or someone you love with might be at odds with each other today. If so, it might be necessary to exercise your boundaries or express your deeper feelings.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It could feel like you’re caught up on the hamster wheel today. While you’re no stranger to hard work, know that you don’t have to do it all. Be intentional with your time and energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find that people want to pay or acknowledge you for your talents or gifts. Bask in the attention, but make sure you don’t undersell yourself or be too humble. You are worthy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling restless or cranky today. Look to ways that you can channel that energy into something more productive or empowering. You might need to clear the air with a family member.