Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 12, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 12, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon remains stationed in compassionate and dreamy Pisces, keeping the focus on our spiritual and emotional fulfillment. With the moon meeting up with innovative Uranus in the wee hours of the morning, it could be a creative time, especially for those of us night owls. At the same time, this Moon-Uranus mashup could bring intuitive insight by way of our dreams.

By late tonight, the moon meets up with love planet Venus in Pisces, increasing the romance and tenderness in the air. For some of us, this could lead to a chance romantic encounter or some muc-needed quality time with our partner. For others, this Moon-Venus connection can help to inspire creativity and kindness within. At the very least, this cosmic combo encourages us to seek out the people and things that uplift and soothe us.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might not have lots of energy today, but taking time to recharge is not only necessary, it helps you to drown out distractions so you can focus on the things you truly want.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Lend a helping hand where it's needed today, but be mindful of trying to rescue people. Too, don’t be scared to lean on your people. An opportunity could arrive through someone you know.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s possible that you’re making some big moves in your career. And it's because of your charm, expertise, and your ability to honor your values. Don’t let impostor syndrome get in your way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If there was ever a time for you to have faith that everything will work out, today is it. It's a good chance things will. That said, if you’re feeling called in a new direction, follow that call.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

If finances are an issue, things could turn around for the best today, especially if there’s money you owe or a lump sum of money you’re expecting. In matters of the heart, vulnerability is a strength.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Partnerships or collaborations could bring opportunity or success today, as people want to connect with you either in business or love. Just make sure the connection is reciprocal.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

When it comes to your health and well-being, take time to nourish yourself today. If a job has become a soul-deadening, it’s time to follow your heart and go in a new direction.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love is in the air today and if you're looking to meet someone special, it could happen. Creatively, you’re on a roll. Lean into your gifts and don’t look back.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

How are you feeling? How's the family? How's your living space looking? If it's been a while since you've given some attention to these areas, today is the perfect day to do that.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're encouraged to keep your thoughts on as many good things as possible. Seek out ways you can bring more beauty, pleasure, and gratitude into your words and thoughts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's all about the cash for you today, and it's possible that you could receive an opportunity to make more money or improve your finances if you can recognize how much you're worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If it's been a while since you've felt like you're charming and alluring self, today could give you the boost you need. Treat yourself to something nice. Flaunt what you’ve got.