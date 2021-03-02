Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 2, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 2, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We might find ourselves in an all-or-nothing kind of a mood today, thanks to a Moon-Pluto meetup at the start of the day, followed by the moon moving to passionate Scorpio by the afternoon. The day kicks off with the moon in partnership-oriented Libra facing off with power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn, which could heighten tensions in our relationships, as well as the need for balance. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is by using it to address anything that we've been avoiding and work through any uncomfortable feelings.

When the moon enters Scorpio in the late afternoon, the intensity in the air is heightened, along with our emotions. During the two and a half days that the moon is in Scorpio, it's usually a time when we find ourselves seeking out intimate, passionate, or test-of-character experiences. At the same time, we're also encouraged to confront our fears or release things that have outworn their value in our lives.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

You could be at odds with someone today when it comes to a shared goal. Try not to take things too personally. Be mindful of trying to steamroll through the situation. Honor your vulnerability.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might need to put "no" into your vocabulary today when it comes to what you take on, even if you're being pressured from an authoritative figure. Seek out wise counsel for support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

A romantic situation could have you in your feelings today, but it's important that you don't settle. Stay focused on what you truly want. The discipline you put in will pay off.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

A family- or roommate-related situation could get under your skin today, but it's important that you not compromise on what you need just to keep the peace. Protect your joy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might be obsessing over something today, but it's important to only focus on what you can control. Listen to your intuition, as it won't steer you wrong. Draw inward and reflect.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're reminded that what's in your bank account (or not) doesn't define who you are. If feeling down, talk to someone you trust. They could give you the pep talk you need right now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It might be hard to keep your spirits up today, but you're encouraged to focus on things that boost your sense of well-being. Prioritizing yourself in even the smallest ways can make a big impact.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might be feeling rundown or overstimulated today, but you must get the rest and care you need, even if you need to put family or others on hold. Nourish yourself.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Try not to compare yourself to your peers or force yourself to be social. Take time to reflect and get re-inspired. Lean on loved ones. You don't have to keep up a stiff upper lip.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have some lofty goals today. Take care that you're not pushing yourself too hard to meet them. Don't worry about the competition. Allow others to take care of you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

It might be hard to be optimistic today, but you can shift your mood by being grateful for what you do have. It could feel like your treading water, but patience and determination will help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might need to pull back a bit from social media or your social circle, as the energy could be a little too much for you. Having time to yourself or with your partner can be energizing.