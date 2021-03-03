Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 3, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 3, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

There could be a stop-start energy to the day. One reason for this is because the moon in all-or-nothing Scorpio faces off with multiple planets in cool-as-a-cucumber Aquarius throughout the course of the day. As a result, we could feel conflicted as to how much energy we give to something or someone and how much we should hold back. The best way to channel this Scorpio-Aquarius energy is by focusing on the things that are most important and taking it from there.

With planets in intuitive Pisces in the mix, helping out the Scorpio moon, we're encouraged to go with the flow as best as we can rather than becoming too obsessive and doing things by force. Flexibility will be the key to getting anything done now, especially when go-getter Mars moves to quick-witted Gemini by late tonight. With Mars in Gemini, we should find ourselves motivated by curiosity, ideas, and anything that keeps us on our toes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be mindful of putting too much focus on achieving a certain outcome now. Know that there's more than one way to get where you want to go. Be open to another option or approach.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Try not to give too much attention to the naysayers or haters today, as it would be a misuse of your time. Focus on what matters most instead. With career decisions, affirm your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don't let perfectionism be the thing to stop you in your tracks today. Stay focused on what you're doing, but also allow yourself some wiggle room. The momentum you need is coming.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You're reminded to look for the joy today wherever you can, as there's a good chance you'll find it. Try not to get too stuck on the past. Allow whatever is being pulled away from you to leave.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might not be in the mood to put up with others today as you may be feeling tender. If that's the case, let people know how they can show up for you. Get the nurturing that you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It could be hard not to overanalyze today, which could make it difficult to obtain the answers or clarity you need. Talking to someone you trust can help you make decisions with confidence.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might have to be mindful of overspending today. If you must spend money, try to spend it on something functional or practical. In love, don't let the need for attention overwhelm you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A family- or home-related drama could be weighing on you today. Be careful of suppressing your feelings and pretending all is well. Standing in your authenticity is the best way to proceed.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be feeling a strange mix of being wired and tired today. If that's the case, it's best to give your space to pull back and regroup. Conserve your energy. You're going to need it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be feeling like an outsider today. As such, don't waste your energy comparing yourself to others. Instead, lean into your individuality, and connect with those who love you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be mindful of caring too much about what others think now. You don't need to look outside of yourself for validation. Everything you need is already within. Harness your magic.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You might be feeling some anxiety around a situation or decision. Trust yourself. Don't let self-doubt get in your way. As long as you live by your truth and your values, you cannot lose.