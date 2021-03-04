Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 4, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 4, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon finishes up her stay in all-or-nothing Scorpio today, putting us in the mood for anything that requires passion, determination, or getting to the bottom of a mystery or secret. With the moon in Scorpio teaming up with powerful Pluto in the late morning, we get the motivation needed to take on a challenge.

By the late afternoon, the vibe switches significantly as the moon moves into happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. Though with the moon opposing aggressive Mars in chatty Gemini, the opportunity is ripe for arguments and mishaps. Keeping our opinions to ourselves and looking before we leap might be the best way to avoid unnecessary drama. On the flip side, this Moon-Mars combo can be great for those of us who could use some extra energy. With chatty Mercury and expansive Jupiter teaming up in innovative Aquarius by late tonight, great ideas and conversations are abound.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A job offer or financial boost could come through for you today. With work-related matters, trust your instincts because they're sharp. Your future is looking bright. Stay inspired.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

People are in love with you and your ideas, so don't be shy about showing off what you know. You never know who might be watching and listening. With money, try not to overspend.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Someone's behavior could rub you the wrong way today. Though instead of avoiding the issue, it might be better to confront it head on and talk it through. Speak your truth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might not have a ton of energy to go around now. That's why it's best for you to be selective with how you're using your time and resources. Some self-care can go a long way today.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With all the work you've been doing, you're due for some fun. Today, make space for some. Look to your partner or friends for inspiration. Meanwhile, a contract or business partnership looks promising.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With your professional life heating up now, a new gig or promotion could be yours. Just make sure that you don't let self-doubt get in the way. Believe in your abilities.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might be feeling extra opinionated today, but you might do better by channeling that energy into a creative idea or project. You can dazzle the right people with your wit and talent.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

A sudden or unexpected expense could throw you for a loop today, but it's possible that the situation will work out better than it looks at first glance. Family could be of help.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might need to have an honest conversation with someone today, particularly when it comes to something you've been holding in. Speak from the heart. On another note, invest in your skills.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have lots to do today, but don't spread yourself too thin. If your body needs rest, listen to it. Meanwhile, you can make progress with something you're working on behind the scenes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's all about who you know now, so don't hesitate to put yourself out there. Initiating the right conversations with the right people can lead to success. Let your brilliance shine through.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The pressure of your work and personal life might be hard to escape today. Time in solitude could be helpful. Too, have faith in your dreams. You're getting closer to making them come true.