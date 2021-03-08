Here's Your Horoscope For Today: March 8, 2021

In this daily horoscope for March 8, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

The moon is stationed in hardworking Capricorn today, putting the emphasis on taking care of our responsibilities, including our bodies. With the moon in Capricorn teaming up with planets in dreamy Pisces during the early half of the day, it's a good time for doing anything that helps us to find a sense of calm. At the same time, this Capricorn-Pisces combo of planets can help us with finding the follow-through we need to turn a dream or a creative vision into something real.

By the evening, the moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn. Together, this cosmic pairing can help us with finding the determination needed to move past an obstacle or roadblock. On that same token, this Moon-Pluto combo will help us see what is truly worth the effort and what's not.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your March 2021 monthly horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to hitting your goals, it's best to handle what you can and remain as flexible as possible. Trust that things are moving, even if you can't see immediate results.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have some strong opinions today. If so, how can you use your beliefs to benefit your community or the greater good? Be open to other perspectives.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A financial matter could turn out for the best, especially as there could be a promotion or a job offer on the table. That said, you have the power to negotiate. Don't settle for just anything.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you want to bring a vision to life, now's the time to partner up with the right people who can help you get things off the ground. If you need to call in a favor, do it.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's a good day for getting organized and tossing out what you no longer need. Cleaning up your space could help clean up your mood (if you're in one). Financially, things improve.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your romantic life could get intense today. If the connection is worth it, try to exercise some compassion toward your partner (and yourself). Single? Your joy is your most attractive quality.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family could be the source of stress today, which is why you're called to take a time out in any way that you can. Airing out your feelings could trigger the healing you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might have lots on your mind today, but you're called to channel that into something creative. How you better engage the beauty around you?

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A financial offer could be on the table. As long as you're uncompromising in your integrity and values, you can succeed, even if it means waiting for a better offer. Know your worth.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be feeling extra confident today. If so, how can you lend some of that energy to encouraging and inspiring others? Be the change you want to see.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might not have much energy today and as such, you're encouraged to be intentional with your time. Meanwhile, money you've been waiting on could arrive. You could be surprised with a gift as well.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've got the magic touch and today you're called to use that magic among your peers, friends, and community. Believe in yourself and the power of your impact on others.