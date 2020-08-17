Dairy Queen Just Announced Its Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Coming Back To Stores

The fall means the return of everything pumpkin: Pumpkin Spiced Lattes, Halloween pumpkin decorations, and for Dairy Queen, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and the Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake. So even when it still feels like summer outside, you can get ready for the autumn with the perfect fall taste.

Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is a returning favorite. It's a concoction made up of real pumpkin pie pieces, vanilla soft serve, and topped off with whipped cream and (of course) nutmeg — the perfect pairing for pumpkin flavors.

The Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake, unlike the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is entirely brand new. The shake is made of cookie butter (created from ground cinnamon spice cookies), pumpkin, vanilla soft serve, and milk. The shake is finished off with whipped cream and nutmeg as well.

Though Autumn doesn't start until late September, Dairy Queen is doing its customers a favor and blessing them with these pumpkin flavors starting August 31.

Even though by the end of August you'll still have the summer heat, Dairy Queen's pumpkin-flavored shakes will still be perfect. You'll be able to have a cold, refreshing drink to tackle the heat and the pumpkin taste to prepare yourself for the next season.