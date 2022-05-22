35 Dangerous Mistakes You Don't Realize You're Making In Your Home

Between the hustle and the bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to remember the preventative safety measures we should be taking around our homes. Life gets hectic, and it’s often easier to prioritize what’s happening in the moment instead of planning ahead for potential emergencies — which can be a mistake. Luckily, there are a lot of clever ways to to make your home more secure, which can give you peace of mind.

A lot of the solutions below are simple and don’t cost a lot of money, such as these motion-sensor lights that prevent tripping in the dark, or this highly rated security camera that lets you check in on things at home via your smartphone. If you’re interested in making your home safer, you can stock up on these helpful home products that’ll help you fend off any unwanted trouble.

1 Mistake: Risking Slips & Falls With Curled Rug Corners Solution: Applying These Self-Adhesive Rug Corner Grippers StepNGrip Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Using these rug corner grippers, you can keep your entire rug where it should be — securely on the ground. Designed with an EVA foam tip, the self-adhesive pieces can be applied directly to the underside of your rug. Once in place, they reduce curled corners and slippage — which can help prevent accidental slips and falls.

2 Mistake: Not Cleaning Out Dryer Vents That May Be Prone To Fire Hazard Solution: Investing In This Wallet-Friendly Vent Cleaning Kit Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit Amazon $10 See On Amazon Over time, lint accumulates in our dryer vents — which can become a potential fire hazard if not cleaned regularly. Luckily, clearing out your dryer vent can be done quickly and cost-effectively with this cleaning kit. Equipped with a 2.6-foot hose, a vacuum cleaner adapter, and a long bristle brush, you’ll be able to remove years’ worth of lint buildup.

3 Mistake: Eating Food That Hasn't Been Cooked To A Safe Temperature Solution: Checking The Internal Temperature With This Thermometer Kizen Meat Instant Read Thermometer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of cooking meat and fish with this instant thermometer. It gives you an accurate temperature reading in just a couple of seconds, displaying the number on the large LCD screen. Use it on steak, chicken, pork, fish, turkey, and more. You’ll never have to wonder if your food is safe to eat again.

4 Mistake: Walking Down Poorly Lit Pathways Solution: Lining Your Walkway With These Solar-Powered Lights Signature Garden Solar Lights (8-Pack) Amazon $40 Amazon If you arrive back home after dark, it can be difficult to see where you’re going, potentially causing you to trip. Place these solar-powered stake lights along your front walkway to illuminate your path. Each one automatically switches on at dusk, and shuts off at dawn. Energy-efficient and easy to install, these lights are a great home investment. Available colors: Black, Silver, Bronze

5 Mistake: Slicing & Chopping Without Protecting Fingers Solution: Wearing These Cut-Resistant Gloves NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from a heavy-duty blend of polyethylene, spandex, and fiberglass, this pair of gloves is completely cut-resistant — eliminating the risk of your knife blade touching your fingers. Despite being four times stronger than leather, the gloves are still soft and elastic, not to mention 100% food-safe. There are multiple size options available to ensure a snug fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6 Mistake: Using A Dull Knife Solution: Sharpening Your Blades With This Compact Tool Kitchen IQ 2-Stage Knife Sharpener Amazon $11 See On Amazon Believe it or not, a dull knife can actually be more dangerous than a sharp one — it requires greater force while slicing, which can increase the chance of it slipping out of your hand. To avoid this, regularly touch up your knife blades using this compact sharpener. The easy-grip tool has two sharpening blades — a fine one for polishing sharp blades and a coarse one for dull blades. Available colors: 4

7 Mistake: Forgetting About Lit Candles Solution: Using These Flameless Candles Instead Eywamage Flameless Candles (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon An unattended burning candle can become a potential fire hazard, so if you tend to forget about your candles after lighting them, you should try out these flameless candles instead. Set inside elegant glass cylinders, the remote-controlled paraffin wax candles are designed with battery-powered wicks that cast a realistic glow wherever you put them. Available colors: 5

8 Mistake: Not Monitoring Carbon Monoxide Levels Solution: Plugging In This Carbon Monoxide Detector Kidde Plug-In Carbon Monoxide Detector Amazon $21 See On Amazon Gain peace of mind by plugging in this carbon monoxide detector in your bedroom, living room, or kitchen. It’s equipped with a battery pack that keeps the alarm working, even in the event of a power outage. If there’s ever a dangerous level of carbon monoxide in your home, you’ll be alerted with a powerful sound immediately.

9 Mistake: Leaving Home Without Keeping An Eye On Things Solution: Setting Up This Mini Security Camera Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you plan on taking a long vacation — or you spend long hours at work — it’s worth investing in this mini security camera that allows you to check in on your home when you’re not there. A motion-sensor feature alerts you when there’s any unusual movement going on in your room, and night vision lets you get a good view in the dark. Plus, it’s equipped with two-way audio, so you can hear and speak to your pets, if you have any. Available colors: White, Black

10 Mistake: Walking Down A Dark Staircase Solution: Placing These Motion-Sensor Lights On The Wall Brilliant Evolution Wireless Motion-Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Detecting motion from up to 10 feet away, these puck lights illuminate your staircase or hallway in the dark, so you won’t stumble or trip in the middle of the night. Each light mounts to any smooth surface with the included screws or adhesive tape. They only activate in darkness, and automatically shut off after 30 seconds in order to conserve their battery life.

11 Mistake: Not Tracking Who’s Coming & Going Solution: Setting Up These Door & Window Alarms Around Your Home Toeeson Door and Window Alarms (6-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These door and window alarms are super easy to install around your home, providing you with an extra level of security both when you’re there and when you’re away. The battery-powered units chime any time a door or window is opened, and can be heard from up to 750 feet away. If you have young kids or pets, these alarms are also great for making sure they don’t accidentally wander out the door unsupervised.

12 Mistake: Risking Fire With Non-Protected Power Strips Solution: Using This Fireproof Surge Protector SANUS Fireproof Surge Protector Amazon $12 See On Amazon Guard your gear from potentially dangerous power surges by using this fireproof surge protector. Equipped with six AC outlets, the compact unit has three lines of protection. With a profile of just 1.25 inches, it’s ideal for tight spaces or home office setups. Not to mention, it filters out signal interference to get the best performance out of your electronic devices.

13 Mistake: Failing To Secure Your Sliding Door Solution: Installing This Heavy-Duty Security Bar Brinks Patio Door Security Bar Amazon $25 See On Amazon Add another layer of security to your sliding glass patio door by installing this heavy-duty steel bar to the bottom. The bar can be adjusted to fit your door, expanding from 27.5 inches to 44 inches. Once it’s locked into place, you can rest assured your back door won’t be opened by an intruder. “Break ins have always been a major paranoia of mine so this added in is amazing!” one reviewer wrote.

14 Mistake: Letting Your Entryway Get Wet & Slippery Solution: Setting Down This Absorbent Doormat Lifewit Absorbent Indoor Doormat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Constructed with an extremely absorbent microfiber surface and a nonslip rubber backing, this indoor mat prevents mud and water from being tracked into your hallway. Measuring just 0.4 inch thick, the low-profile mat doesn’t affect your ability to open or close your door. When it’s time for a rinse, simply place it in the washing machine. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: Gray, Black, Brown

15 Mistake: Not Upgrading Your Outdoor Security Situation Solution: Installing These Motion-Sensor Lights Outside HMCITY Solar Motion-Sensor Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon These outdoor security lights have three different modes, including a motion-sensor function that automatically switches on when movement is detected. They’re also energy-efficient, since they run on solar power. “As a single woman, I feel very secure coming onto my property after dark, and these lights shine brightly around me,” wrote one satisfied customer.

16 Mistake: Using The Same Cutting Board For Meats & Produce Solution: Using These Color-Coded Cutting Boards Carmella Bubble Color-Coded Cutting Boards (Set of 4) Amazon $41 See On Amazon When you use the same cutting board for raw meat and produce, you run the risk of spreading bacteria onto your food. To avoid this, simply replace your single cutting board with this color-coded set. Each one is marked with a different symbol — produce, raw meat, raw fish, and cooked food. The ultra-strong boards come in their own holder for compact storage.

17 Mistake: Getting Germy Hands On Your Soap Dispenser Solution: Washing Your Hands With This Touchless Soap Dispenser Secura Touchless Soap Dispenser Amazon $26 See On Amazon Touching your soap dispenser with dirty hands can sometimes lead to the spread of germs around your bathroom sink, which is why this touchless soap dispenser is so genius. It automatically pumps out the perfect amount of soap in your hand each time. The battery-powered unit can be mounted to your wall or placed on the counter. Use it in the kitchen, too, to prevent food contamination. Available colors: 4

18 Mistake: Showering On A Slippery Tub Floor Solution: Using A Nonslip Bathtub Mat MontVoo Nonslip Bathtub Mat Amazon $18 See On Amazon A slippery tub floor can make you more prone to an accidental fall, so it’s a good idea to lay down this nonslip PVC mat. The porous loofah-like surface allows water to flow through smoothly, while a foam lining keeps the mat securely in place. You can also place this mat outside your shower or in front of your sink. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: Gray, Beige, White

19 Mistake: Not Shielding Hands & Arms While Frying Solution: Placing This Splatter Guard Around Your Frying Pan Frywall Splatter Guard Amazon $20 See On Amazon Compatible with your 10-inch frying pans, this splatter guard protects your arms and hands from hot oil that splashes up while you’re cooking. It’s made of heat-resistant silicone that can stand temperatures of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Even though the guard shields your body from getting burned, it still allows steam to escape.

20 Mistake: Not Having An Ice Roller On Hand To Soothe Burns Solution: Keeping This Ice Roller In Your Freezer BearKig Ice Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re experiencing a minor burn, this ice roller can offer soothing relief. Filled with silicone beads that chill in the freezer, the easy-grip rolling tool gently massages your skin while delivering a blast of cooling therapy. With an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon, it’s clear this ice roller is popular with customers.

21 Mistake: Letting Cables & Wires Tangle All Over The Floor Solution: Organizing Your Cables In This Storage Box Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $19 See On Amazon A mess of tangled wires on your floor might cause you to trip — not to mention, it creates a safety hazard for young toddlers or chewing puppies. Keep your cords organized in this sleek storage box that can fit a whole power strip. The sides of the box are designed with slots that keep your cables spaced out while you plug them into your devices.

22 Mistake: Finding Yourself Unprepared In An Emergency Solution: Keeping This Emergency Kit In Your Home Or Car Ready America 72-Hour Emergency Kit Amazon $39 See On Amazon While you’ll hopefully never need to use it, having this emergency kit on hand will give you a greater sense of security. Complete with a safety whistle, emergency blankets, dust masks, drinking water, food, and more, the kit includes everything two people need to survive for up to three days. Keep it in your closet, your shed, or in the trunk of your car.

23 Mistake: Not Adding Treads To Slippery Steps & Surfaces Solution: Lining Your Steps With This Anti-Slip Tape Tape King Anti-Slip Tape Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made from 80-grit aluminum oxide, this anti-slip tape is fully waterproof — so you can apply it to both indoor and outdoor surfaces. The 30-foot roll can be cut to size to line your stairs, ramps, walkways, decks, and pool areas, providing traction, so you aren’t as likely to slip. Use it on a wide range of materials, including stainless steel, wood, tile, and concrete.

24 Mistake: Not Being Fully Stocked With First Aid Supplies Solution: Getting This First Aid Kit Packed With Useful Supplies SHBC First Aid Kit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Rest assured that you’ll be prepared for an emergency with this 228-piece first aid kit that comes in a waterproof case. Equipped with bandages, tweezers, an emergency blanket, a safety whistle, and more, the kit can easily be stored in your closet, car trunk, or medicine cabinet for easy access. Available colors: Red, Gray

25 Mistake: Reaching Into An Oven Without Protected Forearms Solution: Wearing These Extra-Long Oven Mitts HOMWE Extra-Long Silicone Oven Mitts (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Withstanding temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, these extra-long silicone mitts will protect your hands and forearms when you reach into the oven. They measure 14.7 inches long, so you’ll get full coverage from heat. The textured surface creates a nonslip grip, so you can easily handle hot plates and bakeware. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 13

26 Mistake: Finding Yourself Without Light When The Power Goes Out Solution: Having This Tactical Flashlight On Hand GearLight S2500 LED Flashlight Amazon $20 See On Amazon When the power goes out, it’s a great idea to have a battery-powered light source on hand. This tactical flashlight runs on six AAA batteries, so you never have to worry about charging it, and it gives up to eight hours of light on a single charge. Designed with three different light modes and an adjustable beam, this drop-proof, waterproof flashlight is bound to come in handy.

27 Mistake: Leaving Yourself Vulnerable To Mosquito Bites Solution: Zapping Mosquitos With This Electric Swatter Zap It! Rechargeable Bug Zapper Amazon $20 See On Amazon A mosquito bite isn’t just an itchy nuisance — in some cases, it can result in a case of West Nile virus. This bug zapper allows you to instantly eradicate mosquitos on contact, significantly reducing your chances of getting bitten. Available in three different sizes, the rechargeable wand can deliver up to 10,000 zaps on a single charge. Available sizes: Mini, Medium, Large

28 Mistake: Standing On A Chair Or Counter To Reach Something Solution: Using A Foldable Step Stool To Reach High Places Greenco Folding Step Stool Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a weight capacity of up to 300 pounds, this folding step stool gives you a solid place to stand when trying to reach things from high places — reducing your risk of losing your balance and falling. Made from durable plastic, the stool has a nonslip textured surface that keeps your feet firmly planted while standing on it, and collapses flat for storage. Available colors: 5

29 Mistake: Using A Bath Mat Without Nonslip Grips Solution: Stepping Onto This Mat With A Textured Bottom SONORO KATE Nonslip Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike simple towel-like bath mats that can slide around your floor — potentially causing a slipping hazard — this bath mat is designed with a nonslip PVC bottom that keeps it securely in place. The top of the mat is piled high with plush, absorbent chenille that soaks up moisture as soon as your foot steps on it. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 11

30 Mistake: Grating Food Without Protecting Your Fingers Solution: Using This Easy-Grip Food Holder To Slice Veggies Kitchen + Home Food Holder For Mandoline Amazon $9 See On Amazon When grating your food, you’ll want to keep your fingers protected from any sharp blades to avoid accidental cuts. This food handle keeps your fingers safe while you use any mandolin or grater. The prongs hold your produce securely in place while you slice, and the thick plastic shield guards your hands.

31 Mistake: Letting Water From Your Pet’s Bowl Splash On The Floor Solution: Laying Down This Waterproof Feeding Mat Gorilla Grip Pet Feeding Mat Amazon $12 See On Amazon When your pet enthusiastically laps water out of their bowl, it can splash onto the floor, creating a puddle that’s ripe for slipping. Instead of wiping up the liquid every day, put down this silicone mat underneath your pet’s bowl. The waterproof mat has thick edges that keeps the water contained, so your floor will stay completely dry. Available sizes: 6

Available colors: 18

32 Mistake: Not Anchoring Furniture In Earthquake-Prone Places Solution: Anchoring Your Furniture To The Wall 4our Kiddies Furniture Anchors (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you live in an area that’s prone to earthquakes, it’s a good idea to reinforce your large dressers and bookcases with these furniture anchors. Each one is designed to withstand up to 400 pounds of pressure while still keeping your furniture upright. A heavy-duty metal metal bracket links the anchors together for maximum security.

33 Mistake: Keeping Knives Loose In A Drawer Solution: Placing Your Knives In This Universal Block Mantello Universal Knife Block Amazon $33 See On Amazon This wooden knife block provides the perfect place for you to keep your blades safe, so they don’t accidentally cut you while you dig in your drawer. It has two tiers — one that fits blades up to 8 inches long, and one that fits blades up to 5 inches long. Instead of designated slots, the universal flex rods allow you store your knives any way you please.

34 Mistake: Not Protecting Floor From Kitchen Spills Solution: Putting This Anti-Slip Mat In Front Of Your Sink Sky Solutions Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether running your kitchen faucet or cooking with wet ingredients, spills are inevitable — but an unattended pool of liquid can become a slipping hazard. This cushioned kitchen mat is made from nonslip foam, supporting your feet and joints while also keeping wet messes from hitting your floor. The durable material can easily be rinsed off with soap and water. Available sizes: 4

Available colors and patterns: 13

35 Mistake: Drinking From Breakable Wine Glasses Outdoors Solution: Getting These Shatterproof Steel Wine Glasses FineDine Stainless Steel Wine Glasses - Set of 8 Amazon $44 See On Amazon Made from 18/8 gauge stainless steel, these wine glasses won’t break if you drop them — making them ideal for drinking outside on the patio, where you might not have a place to set them down. They have a sleek, chic look, and won’t break when dropped on the concrete or even placed in the dishwasher. These insulated glasses also have the added benefit of keeping white wine chilled for longer.