Your Guide To Getting Through December’s New Moon Solar Eclipse

Astrology
Prepare for chaos & you won’t be disappointed.
Pack your bags for your next great adventure, because the December 2021 total solar eclipse is sending us off on an intense journey of self-exploration. The new moon occurs on Dec. 4 as it ingresses into grand explorer Sagittarius. Prep for the quest with these do's and don'ts.
Sagittarius is all about the grand adventure. While it's probably not a good idea to cement your travel plans, being that it's a solar eclipse and all, this lunation is the perfect opportunity to take your journey of self-exploration seriously.