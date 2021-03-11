If your birthday falls between approximately November 22 and December 21, then congrats: That means your zodiac sign is Sagittarius (but you probably already knew that!). These happy-go-lucky thrill seekers love to enjoy life and have fun — and their sign's energy can bring out the adventurous streak in all of us.

Whether you're a Sagittarius, your crush or partner is a Sagittarius, or you just want to learn more about the 12 signs of the zodiac, here's the lowdown on everything you need to know about Sagittarius zodiac traits — and what it means if Sagittarius is a major influence in your astrological birth chart.

Sagittarius: The Zodiac's Adventurer

Sagittarius is represented by the symbol of the archer — and just like its arrow-slinging archetype, this sign loves to set its sights on the highest of heights and shoot for the stars. Sagittarius' ruling planet is lucky Jupiter, which is probably what gives this sign its optimistic attitude and endless flow of good fortune. As one of the flexible mutable zodiac signs, Sagittarians keep life exciting by seeking new experiences and opening their minds to the ideas. And if it wasn't obvious, energetic Sagittarius is one of the fire signs.

"Sagittarius energy is here to help us explore the universe, with one wild and limit-surpassing worldview after another," Sagittarius-born astrologer Nura Rachelle tells Bustle. "With its truly free spirit on your side, be prepared to expand your horizons in every way. Nothing is impossible for a Sagittarius, and there is no settling for a 'no' or a 'stop trying.'"

Sagittarius vibes are all about freedom and taking risks, so it's a great energy to call on if you're trying to embrace new things. And while Sagittarians are born entertainers, they have a serious side, too — they appreciate deep conversations about things like philosophy, spirituality, and different belief systems.

Sagittarius In Love & Romance

As a passion-fueled fire sign, Sagittarius romantic traits are sure to keep any relationship electrifying— so long as they find a partner who can keep up with them. They’re open to trying just about anything once, so there's never a dull moment on the journey to their heart. But because Sagittarians hate to feel boxed in, a smothering or restrictive relationship will be nearly impossible to maintain. These archers need a lot of independence within a committed partnership, so deep trust, honesty, and space is a must.

The signs most compatible with Sagittarius are fellow fire signs Aries and Leo, and air signs Libra and Aquarius. If you want to impress a Sagittarius, do something that expands their horizons. Sagittarians seek truth, knowledge, and new experiences, so teach or show them something new.

If Sagittarius Is Your Sun Sign...

If Sagittarius is your sun sign, then you're a fun-loving free spirit who wants to travel to exotic locations, meet new people who can offer you a fresh perspective, and keep your mind active by learning new things. You're also the most spontaneous sign of the zodiac, so you're always open to a last-minute change of plans — especially if there's something risky or unusual waiting for you on the other side.

However, because of Sagittarius' worldy sense of experience and bold attitudes, they can sometimes come off as self-righteous. Remember to keep your heart open to all different perspectives, not just the ones that seem exciting and unfamiliar. Sometimes mundane, everyday experiences can offer us valuable insights on life, too.

If Sagittarius Is Your Moon Sign...

Your moon sign represents your more private, emotional, and vulnerable side, and also speaks to what makes you feel comforted. If your moon sign is Sagittarius, then you probably have a wild side when it comes to expressing your sentiments — even if you're usually reserved in other ways. You tend not to dwell on your emotions for too long, though, as you'd rather move on to the next adventure than spend time lost in the past. Having space to explore your feelings freely in a honest setting makes you feel nurtured.

If Sagittarius Is Your Rising Sign...

If your rising sign is Sagittarius, you come off as exciting, worldly, and confident in your experiences. You may have a wild sense of style that incorporates lots of eclectic elements from different places — all of which show off your uniquely wide range of tastes. You likely have friends from all different walks of life, too, because you're so open to learning new things about others. People also notice you for your bright outlook on life. Sagittarius energy is brimming with good luck, so chasing rainbows comes naturally.