Your December Money Tarot Reading

Happy December! The holidays can be a stressful time for finances, but this year is ending on a high note on the astrological front. Logistics planet Mercury is freshly out of its retrograde, giving you the green light to pursue new career opportunities and projects as you jump into the final weeks of 2025. A mentally-stimulating full moon on Dec. 4 also rings in the month with clarity and motivation, helping you visualize your plans in greater detail.

Whether you’re planning a lavish holiday celebration or keeping things more frugal and lowkey, this month’s money tarot reading wants you to savor every moment. What good is it to work hard and have material resources at your disposal if you’re not enjoying yourself? Thankfully, the cards have positive things to say when it comes to money and career matters, so read on for the full scoop if you’d like a little extra advice.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this month?

The luxurious abundance of the Empress promises a lavish and luscious month ahead. This card is overflowing with creative energy and fertility, and it’s a powerful symbol of abundance in every way — and you can see it through the card’s decadent details and the Empress’ relaxed and comfortable demeanor. With this vibe on your side, December will likely be a high-yielding month when it comes to the things you’ve invested in. Make sure you not only harvest the fruits of your labor, but you also enjoy them. Even if you’re not swimming in excess cash, find small ways to enjoy everyday luxuries. Burn the nice candles that have been sitting on a shelf unused since last Christmas, and eat off the fancy dishware you inherited from a family member.

Here’s another thing about the Empress: She’s not afraid to receive, and you shouldn’t be either. The holidays are certainly about giving, but it’s important to open-heartedly accept abundance from others now, too — so focus on clearing away any mental or emotional blockages you have around money. Whether it’s an end-of-year bonus at work or just some generous gifts from loved ones, this card gives you full permission to indulge. Savor every last drop of goodness and plentitude that comes your way.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The end of the year can bring a lot of financial stressors, especially between taking time off for travel and setting aside cash for holiday shopping. However, the festive magic of the Three of Cups reminds you of the true reason for the season. This is the ultimate card of celebration, togetherness, and enjoying good cheer. Like the joyful women dancing with one another on the card, now’s a time to raise your glass to better days, show gratitude for what you’ve got, and try to forget some troubles by savoring the moment with people you love. Taking time to have fun and lighten up can not only reduce your cortisol levels, but perhaps it can even help you see your situation more clearly and tackle money matters with calmness.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should go wild and blow your cash on partying or over-the-top luxuries. Obviously, living beyond your means might numb your worries in the moment, but will worsen them in the long run. Instead, find responsible ways to take your mind off stress and inject some conviviality into your life. Having a drink at home with friends or reaching out to loved ones for connection doesn’t need to break the bank — and doing so can bring you priceless perspectives and help you settle your nervous system.

Card 3: What will impact your career this month?

Ready, set, go! The assertive and single-minded Knight of Swords is always prepared to barrel directly into whatever mission lies ahead of him, and he’s well-equipped with his fierce and fast-moving horse and sharp sword in hand. Much like this tarot cavalryman, you too will need to jump swiftly into motion when it comes to career matters this month. This card generally indicates that a situation may arise that requires immediate attention, so be ready to spring into action. This could involve making quick-fire decisions, diving head-first into a new project or prospect unexpectedly, or having to rally to finish something major before a tight end-of-year deadline.

Remember, there’s rarely a “perfect” moment to make a big move — so if an important opportunity presents itself or a lucrative burst of inspiration hits, you should strike while the iron is hot. Consider this a green light of epic proportions. If you want something, chase after it with all you’ve got. Don’t wait for someone else’s permission.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

