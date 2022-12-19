7 Dos & Donts For The December New Moon

Astrology
Capricorn energy abounds.
Arriving on Dec. 23, the December new moon invites the collective part with the old and welcomes all new vibes. As la luna ingresses in industrial Capricorn, expect to feel inspired by the earth sign's go-getter approach and see things more practically. Follow these dos and don'ts.
Allow the practical and put-together energy of Capricorn to inspire you to get your act together. This is a great time to declutter your space, rearrange your room, and create new systems in your daily routine that help you stay on track for success in 2023.