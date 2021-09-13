Decorators Swear By These 40 Cheap Tricks To Make Homes Look More Expensive

Just because something looks expensive doesn’t mean it actually is expensive. That’s just one of the many tricks that interior designers use, along with making the most of all the cheap, decorative products you can find on Amazon. But rather than have you pay for a professional design consultation, I’ve reached out to a handful of designers who shared their must-have products — as well as any tips or tricks to make your home look more expensive.

I know what you’re thinking: “This stuff can’t look that good if it’s genuinely cheap, can it?” But it’s not always about adding decor. Sometimes all your home needs is a little pick-me-up around the edges, and these metallic paints can help. Organizing and decorating expert, Michelle Hansen, explains that “using metallics takes your design up a notch, and creates the feeling of wealth.” Or, if you’re looking to decorate instead of upgrade, be sure to check out the decorative vases and curtains I’ve made sure to include — all recommended by professionals.

Even if you’re designing on a budget, there are still ways to make your home look more expensive — and these decorators have some great ideas when it comes to your living room. Keep scrolling for more.

1 The Metallic Paint That Can Help Restore Antique Furniture Rub-N-Buff 4 Color Assortment Amazon $24 See On Amazon Michelle Hansen, organizing and decorating expert as well as owner of Practical Perfection, recommends incorporating small pops of color to take your decor to the next level. “Using metallics takes your design up a notch and creates the feeling of wealth,” she explains — so grab these paints. Each one has a wax-metallic finish that’s great for stenciling, and they’ll even work great when restoring antique furniture.

2 This Rug That’s Lined In Fluffy Faux Fur EasyJoy Ultra Soft Fluffy Rug Amazon $28 See On Amazon Andra DelMonico, lead designer at Trendy, recommends using a faux fur rug like this one for pretty much everything. “It could be used next to a bed as a rug, draped over a sofa or accent chair, placed in front of a fireplace, or layered on top of an area rug with a coffee table over it.” And with eight colors as well as five sizes to choose from, there’s sure to be one that suits your home.

3 These Pillow Covers Made From Soft Cotton Linen Kiuree Gray and White Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon DelMonico also says that you don’t have to spend a fortune to give your living room a refresh. She recommends that “instead of buying all new expensive pillows, you can cover your existing pillow with covers made from luxurious materials” — so grab this pair made from soft cotton linen. The invisible zipper won’t snag on clothes, while the double-stitched seams will help keep them looking great for the foreseeable future.

4 A Ceiling Light That’s Sleek & Modern L/Y Mid Century Modern Ceiling Light Amazon $47 See On Amazon If your light fixtures are looking a little outdated, this Sputnik-style one features a clean design that DelMonico describes as “modern.” The arms are pre-wired, allowing for stress-free installation — and it’s even designed to work with dimmer switches. The best part? It’s available in four-, six-, or eight-bulb designs.

5 The Trickling Fountain That Adds Serenity To Any Room HoMedics Indoor 3-Tier Relaxation Tabletop Fountain Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ever wish you could afford a waterfall fountain in your home? Then you’re in luck — this miniature one recommended by Amira Johnson, interior designer at Emerald Doors, is available for less than $30. The submersible pump creates hardly any noise, leaving you only with the calming sound of running water. Plus, the amber light works great as a night light.

6 These Mirrors That Reflect The Changing Phases Of The Moon Moon Phase Mirror Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for an easy way to bounce natural light around dark rooms? Johnson also recommends these moon phase mirrors. Each order comes with sticky 3M adhesive that makes it easy to hang them up, and one reviewer even raved that they “really brought life to my bedroom.” Choose from three finishes: beige, black, or golden.

7 A Trio Of Paintings That Won’t Break The Bank MHARTK66 Abstract Mountain in Daytime Canvas Prints Amazon $27 See On Amazon Wall art can add a sense of luxury to your home — but they can also set you back a pretty penny. That’s why Johnson suggests grabbing this trio of prints for less than $30. They’re waterproof as well as UV-resistant, which helps keep them looking great when placed in direct sunlight. Plus, there are even more than 10 different designs to choose from.

8 The Turkish Rug With A Warm, Vintage Touch Kapaqua Turkish Non-Slip Runner Rug Amazon $33 See On Amazon Martin Orefice, real estate and interior design expert as well as founder of Rent To Own Labs, says a Turkish rug like this one is an affordable way to add style to bare floors. “It adds a vintage touch that improves the appeal and makes your room look expensive,” he explains. And with its nonslip rubber backing, there’s no need to worry about it sliding out from underneath you.

9 A Set Of Frames To Create Stylish Gallery Walls ArtbyHannah Modern Neutral Gallery Wall Frame Set (8-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon “Gallery walls instantly add an artistic touch to your space and make it look exquisite,” explains Orefice — so grab this set of frames. The varying sizes allow your eyes to travel all over them, giving your walls some much-needed variety. Plus, each one is made from waterproof MDF material.

10 This Pendant Light That Adds Warmth To Stale Rooms HESSION Vintage Pendant Light Amazon $26 See On Amazon “This pendant light is a great and inexpensive way to see your dining space in a new light,” explains Orefice. He recommends opting “for warm colors like yellow to sketch a vibe of warmth and comfort in your dining area,” he says. And unlike some light fixtures, this one is compatible with dimmer switches as well as bulbs.

11 These Salt & Pepper Grinders That Pack A Stylistic Punch Delihom Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re only able to update one room in your home? Ashley Peeling, brand and resident marketing manager of CLV property management group, recommends doing the kitchen. “The kitchen is a key area that you can elevate to make your home look more expensive,” she explains — and these salt and pepper shakers are an affordable way to add style to your tabletops. The coarseness is adjustable, and each one is made from natural oak wood.

12 A Cutting Board Made From Eco-Friendly Acacia Wood BILL.F Wood Cutting Board Amazon $25 See On Amazon “Having high-end decor in the kitchen makes the space look much more expensive,” explains Peeling. “Especially if you live in an older house or apartment” — so grab this wooden cutting board. Not only is it made from eco-friendly acacia wood, but the natural wood grain gives it a unique design that looks more expensive than it is.

13 The Backsplash That’s Made For Renters STICKGOO 10-Sheet White Subway Tiles Peel and Stick Backsplash Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not all rental apartments come with a backsplash — but that doesn’t mean you can’t add your own. “If you are renting, another great hack is to add a peel and stick backsplash of your choice,” advises Peeling. “The little details in decorating a kitchen differentiate between an average kitchen, versus one that looks high-end.” And unlike some temporary backsplashes, this one is waterproof as well as heat-resistant.

14 A Set Of Glasses That Add Pops Of Color Everywhere Kingrol Vintage Drinking Glasses (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for table centerpieces that are stylish yet functional? Interior designer Lisa M. Cini recommends using colorful glassware to create your own — and this set in particular is available for less than $30. “The glassware helps create a wonderful display of colors with glass and objects,” she explains. “It is the perfect way to decorate your dining room table, entry table, or fireplace with a bold splash of color.”

15 These Throw Pillow Covers That Are Soft & Cuddly Home Brilliant Modern Pillow Covers Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for trendy throw pillow covers, Cini also says that these fuzzy ones are “a great item if you’re on a budget, wonderful to cuddle to, and make a fantastic design statement.” But if that isn’t enough? They also come in 10 trendy colors, ranging from gorgeous blush pink, to a vibrant shade of bright yellow.

16 A Candle That Burns For More Than 40 Hours Silver Dollar Candle Co. Birthday Cake Scented Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Candles are an easy way to add a soothing ambiance to your home, and this one in particular (also recommended by Cini) is made with 100% soy wax, along with a cotton wick. The result? It produces less soot than paraffin candles, all while providing more than 40 hours’ worth of light. “This Birthday Cake smells amazing,” raved one reviewer. “I like that it burns clean.”

17 The LED Smart Bulbs That Don’t Need A Hub Philips Hue 10W Dimmable LED Smart Hub Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel like your bedroom isn’t as cozy as it could be? Try switching out your bulbs. “Lighting is key to a state of zen,” explains Cini. “Install smart lighting so that you can create the right mood in your home to relax and be cozy.” Plus, these specific bulbs don’t require a smart hub, and they’re also compatible with Alexa.

18 An Elegant Tray With A Trendy Alligator Skin Pattern Home Redefined Glossy Alligator Tray Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its trendy alligator skin print, this serving tray — which was suggested by Cini — is a stylish addition to ottomans, coffee tables, vanities, or even on the back of your toilet. It’s the perfect place to keep small bottles, as well as serve meals. And if black doesn’t suit your style? Choose from 10 shades, including a metallic silver option.

19 These Curtains That Add Luxury To Any Room HPD Half Price Drapes Amazon $35 See On Amazon According to Lauren DeBello, founder and principal designer of Lauren DeBello Interiors, adding curtains — like these ones — can make any room feel more complete. “Window treatments always help pull a room together,” she explains. “When hung at the proper height, they help draw the eye upward and make spaces feel more luxurious.” Choose from more than 10 colors.

20 A Hardcover Book That Just Looks Plain Good Down to Earth: Laid-back Interiors for Modern Living Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Some of my favorite styling items are coffee table books,” explains DeBello. “Simply stack a few on top of a coffee table with your favorite candle and a vase, and you have a thoughtfully styled space.” This book in particular even has helpful advice on how to modernize your home — all while maintaining a laidback vibe.

21 The Faux Olive Branches That Add Green To Any Room SHACOS Artificial Olive Branches with Fruits Amazon $19 See On Amazon Always forgetting to water your plants? DeBello recommends these faux olive branches that doesn’t require any upkeep whatsoever. Each branch has four flexible stems, as well as 12 olive fruits. DeBello tells Bustle, “While it's ideal to use real plants and flowers, not everyone has a green thumb, so I opt for faux plants and flowers when possible.”

22 These Fake Eucalyptus Branches That You Can Trim Htmeing Artificial Eucalytus Green Branches Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you aren’t into olive branches, Lauren also recommends these fake eucalyptus branches. “Add a few branches to a vase and you have a beautiful, long-lasting arrangement” — and unlike some fake plants, you can easily trim these to fit depending on the size of your vase.

23 A Pair Of Curtains That Let Light Stream Through HLC.ME Audrey Embroidered Sheer Curtain Amazon $23 See On Amazon Short on natural light in your home? Karen Gutierrez, interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors (MCI), recommends dressing up your windows with sheer curtains — like these ones. “Sheer Curtains will always make homes feel cozy with a touch of elegance,” she explains. Choose from five shades, as well as four sizes.

24 This Abstract Vase That’ll Look Great On Your Desk Funsoba Ceramics Statue Flower Vase Amazon $37 See On Amazon Not only is this abstract vase the perfect size for a desk or bookshelf, but Gutierrez even raved about how its “cool design adds an artistic and elegant touch!” It’s made from white ceramic — and if you don’t have any flowers, you can also fill it with everything from paint brushes to office supplies.

25 These Gorgeous Peonies Made With Silk Leaves Enova Home Silk Peony Flowers Arrangement Amazon $40 See On Amazon Speaking of plants and vases, Gutierrez also suggests these faux peonies — and they even come in four colors to suit any style: cream, pink, peach, and blue. The petals are made from soft silk, giving them a luxurious touch that makes them look more expensive than they are. Plus, one reviewer even wrote about how they bring a “freshness” to her coffee table.

26 A Throw Blanket Made From Soft Faux Fur XYYZYZ Throw Blanket Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your couch looks a little bare, Gutierrez also recommends draping this indulgent throw blanket across to give it a little warmth. It’s made from soft faux fur — and both sides are absolutely covered with it. “So, so soft,” raved one reviewer.

27 The Throw Pillow Covers That Ooze Texture MADIZZ Super Soft Velvet Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Decorating your home with a variety of textures is an easy way to keep the design interesting. But if you’re in need of suggestions? Gutierrez recommends these wavy throw pillow covers. They come in more than 10 colors, as well as seven sizes — and reviewers loved how soft the velvet feels against their skin.

28 These Decorative Pillow Covers With Cute Pom-Poms Top Finel Decorative Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $18 See On Amazon If the previous pillow cases didn’t suit your style, Gutierrez suggests checking out these pom-pom ones. They come in even more colors, and their hidden zippers won’t snag on your clothes or hair while you’re napping. Plus, the soft velvet material is fade-, as well as stain-resistant.

29 A Unique Vase That Stands Apart From The Crowd ForeverMonroes Ceramic Nordic Vase Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dala Al-Fuwaires, owner and principal designer at House of Form, suggests using stylish vases — like this one — to add elegance all over your home. “Even if you live in a small space, vases come in all sizes and can be used in almost any room,” she explains. The matte finish looks great with all types of greenery, and you can even use it as standalone art — no plants necessary.

30 This Book With The Complete Louis Vuitton Fashion Catwalks Louis Vuitton: The Complete Fashion Collections (Catwalk) Amazon $53 See On Amazon Still on the hunt for a good coffee table book? Al-Fuwaires recommends this classy one with the complete Louis Vuitton catwalk fashion collections. “This Louis Vuitton book can be aesthetically pleasing sitting under a TV, on a nightstand, or open on a coffee table,” she explains. “The color and contents of this book feels luxurious, but doesn't break the bank!”

31 These Candlestick Holders With A Rustic Touch DEVI Candlestick Holders (Set of 3) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Regardless of what season it is, these candlesticks can help give your space an ambient, rustic warmth. The varying heights help draw your eyes upwards — and Al-Fuwaires even says that “these modern candlesticks tie in old and new.” Plus, the wide base helps prevent them from tipping over when lit.

32 A Pair Of Curtains That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of IKEA Ritva Curtain Set Amazon $49 See On Amazon Not only have hundreds of reviewers left positive reviews on these curtains, but Al-Fuwaires also recommends using them to help make your rooms feel taller than they are. “Incorporating long drapes is an easy way to make a space feel completely different,” she explains. “Replace those old blinds with flowy drapes and the room will feel taller and brighter!”

33 The Terrarium With A Stylish Golden Frame Banord Golden Geometric Terrarium Amazon $23 See On Amazon Joshua Blackburn, the director of design and construction of Evolving Home and professional decorator for Blackburn Construction, suggests using this terrarium as a table centerpiece. Add your own succulents for a hint of green, or even place a candle inside for some chic lighting. Choose from two finishes: gold or black.

35 A Small Bookshelf That Takes Up Hardly Any Room IRIS USA Modern Bookshelf Amazon $30 See On Amazon Vig also suggests using this small bookshelf to help yourself stay organized. Stack them together to create larger units — or, you can even buy them in different shades to keep all your belongings sorted using a color-coded system. Plus, it was “very easy to put together and sturdy,” according to one reviewer.

36 The Modern Mirror With A Helpful Shelf Stone & Beam Iron Wall Mirror Amazon $70 See On Amazon Farris Wu, founder and CEO at DecorMatters, suggests hanging up this mirror to help bounce light around dark rooms. It also features a helpful shelf at the base that’s perfect for toiletries, while the bronzed frame gives it a modern feeling that looks more luxurious than it costs.

37 A Chandelier That’s easy To Install Hile Lighting Modern Chandelier Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you’re still looking for chic lighting, Wu suggests taking a look at this chandelier. Not only did reviewers raved about how it’s “easy to install,” but many also wrote about how it works perfectly in their walk-in closet. The best part? Unlike many chandeliers, this one is available for less than $30.

38 These Aluminum Shower Shelves With Gorgeous Gold Finishes Hoinerus Bathroom Shelves Shower Amazon $38 See On Amazon Alena Capra, interior designer and Certified Master Kitchen & Bath Designer (CMKBD) at Alena Capra Designs, suggests adding these aluminum shower shelves to your bathroom. Aside from the luxurious anti-rust golden hue, they’re easy to install with the included adhesive.

39 These Throw Pillow Covers That Feel Like Soft Velvet MIULEE Velvet Throw Pillow Covers Amazon $12 See On Amazon Capra also suggests adding these throw pillow covers to your home decor. They’re made with polyester but feel like soft velvet, and the zipper is hidden so that you can relax in total comfort. They’re also available in well over 20 colors and various sizes, and over 42,000 customers have given them five-star ratings.