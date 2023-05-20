Designers Love These Clever, Chic Things On Amazon Under $30

No matter how small or big your living space is, there are always ways you can freshen up your decor or give it a little TLC. But once you start searching on Amazon, the number of choices can seem overwhelming. To ensure you get the most bang for your buck, I’ve consulted with professional designers who have given their top style hacks that are clever, chic, and most importantly, under $30.

From trendy throw pillows to sophisticated sheer curtains, you’re guaranteed to find something for every area of your home. And with such a large selection, there’s something for every decor. Get ready to give your space the glow-up it deserves.

1 A Plush Throw That Adds A Cozy Vibe To Any Space Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’d like to give your home a cozy, welcoming feel, Tamara White, an interior designer and realtor at The Thrifty Apartment, recommends a soft and plush throw blanket. It’s perfect for styling your couch or just cuddling up with, she adds. And best of all, this one is machine washable. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 12

2 These Chic Throw Pillow Covers With Faux Leather Accents Cygnus Throw Pillow Covers (Set Of 2) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Patterned and fun throw pillows are a great way to add style and flair to your decor, White advises. Which is why she’s a fan of these farmhouse-style pillow covers that can give a stunning look and “liven up an otherwise mundane room” with their stripes and faux leather accents. Just note, these are 18 by 18-inch covers, and you can get the pillow inserts here (or just scroll ahead to number 22 on this list). Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 6

3 This Blanket Ladder That’s So Trendy Right Now OUSHENG Blanket Ladder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Blanket ladders are all the rage right now and this particular one has an industrial look that makes it stand out from the rest, White reports. Not only does it fit well in any space, it can also utilize unused areas in your home. You can anchor it to your wall for extra stability and the nonslip pads on the bottom make sure your floors are protected.

4 This Large Woven Basket That’s Stylish & Functional Mkono Woven Storage Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon No room is complete without a woven basket, according to White. She adds that this piece not only brings style and functionality, it’s also great for storing blankets or anything you need to hastily tuck away before guests arrive. It’s designed with jute string, convenient side handles, and accented with a wooden bead tassel that can elevate any decor. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 3

5 These Small Easels To Upgrade Your Bookshelves Deco 79 Metal Solid Easel (Set Of 3) Amazon $23 See On Amazon “These small metal easels are an easy way to upgrade styling on a bookshelf or tabletop,” says Audrey Scheck, founder and CEO at Audrey Scheck Design. She loves that this package comes with an assortment of three different sizes, which can display small pieces of art at different heights. Plus, it’s made of durable iron with a minimalist design, so whatever you’re displaying is the star of the show.

6 These Dried Artichoke Bowl Fillers For Instant Flair Creative Co-Op Dried Artichoke (13 Pieces) Amazon $18 See On Amazon One of Scheck’s go-to styling pieces is this dried palm leaf artichoke bowl filler. The bag comes with 13 pieces, so you can mix them with other ornamental fillers around your home or do what Scheck does and place them in decorative bowls on kitchen and dining tables.

7 These Versatile Wicker Baskets That Can Go Anywhere Artera Wicker Baskets (Set Of 3) Amazon $22 See On Amazon This set of wicker baskets is beautiful, functional, and versatile enough to be used anywhere in your home, Scheck notes. She recommends adding them to an entry table as a place to drop your keys or using them in your kitchen to store some produce. The set comes with three baskets of varying sizes, so you have a few options for placement.

8 A Match Striker That’s Decorative & Practical Henro Company Match Striker Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a decorative accent to layer beside your favorite candle, Scheck recommends this pottery match strike. She’s a fan of filling it with colorful matches and creating a simple styling moment. It can store 3-inch matches (which you can get here) or go for the option that includes white-tipped matches. Just use the strike pad on the bottom to easily light them. Available styles: Without matches, with 50 matches, with 100 matches

9 These Super Adorable Porcelain Bud Vases Kate Aspen Bud Vases (Set Of 3) Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to splurge on antique vases, says Paige Garland, an interior designer and the owner of Paige Garland Interiors, when you can work the style into your home with affordable pieces from Amazon. Case in point, these adorable porcelain bud vases with a vintage blue and white design. Measuring 2.4 by 3.5 inches, they’re the perfect subtle accent to any table or shelf. Available sizes: 4

Available styles: 4

10 These Quirky Bookends To Spruce Up Your Shelves Bellaa Decorative Bookend Amazon $25 See On Amazon Quirky bookends are a great way to add some interest to your shelves or bookcases, and really spruce up some plain books, according to Garland. She recommends opting for something metallic, sculptural, or anything that catches your eye — like these golden rhino bookends. They measure approximately 6.2 by 5 inches and reviewers report that they come with lots of compliments.

11 These Outdoor String Lights For Indoor Illumination Lampat String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon While string lights are usually considered for outdoor use, Ashely Woodyatt, an interior designer and founder of Woodyatt Curtains, notes that they’re also an incredibly versatile piece of home decor. They can add a warm glow to any space and even provide a “muted accompaniment to primary block colors and larger furnishings,” Woodyatt adds. This strand is 25 feet long with 25 clear bulbs, and they’ll stay lit even when individual bulbs are broken or removed.

12 A Macrame Table Runner For A Touch Of Rustic Charm OurWarm Macrame Table Runner Amazon $17 See On Amazon When it comes to decorative runners, Woodyatt’s best-of-the-best pick is a farmhouse runner for its ease of color pairings and “earthy accompaniment to whichever primary colors you opt for on a per-room basis.” This cotton and linen macrame runner measures 12 by 72 inches (including the fringe) and features a delicate woven design with an understated feel. It’s also available in a longer size of 108 inches. Available sizes: 72 inches, 108 inches

13 This Ceramic Vase Set That Matches Any Decor Sullivans Ceramic Vase Set (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whatever kind of color scheme you’re working with, Woodyatt recommends distressed white or gray decorative vases that can blend with any room in your home. This set of ceramic vases includes three different sizes and comes in six color options, in case you want to go with something bolder. And whether you add a flower or not, they’ll make a statement on any table or shelf. Available colors: 6

14 This Shelving For Instant Countertop Decluttering SONGMICS Cabinet Shelf Organizers (Set Of 2) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an easy and inexpensive way to improve your rooms, Nichole Abbott, an interior designer at FLOOR360, recommends decluttering. She’s a fan of countertop shelving to neatly organize bathroom and kitchen items, and these stylish black and wood units do just that. The two shelves are easy to assemble and can be stacked, nested, side by side, or in an L-shape to fit the needs of your space. Available colors: 4

15 These Wireless LED Lights That Really Set The Mood Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to setting the mood and improving the look of any room, Abbott recommends an indirect LED glow lighting kit. You can attach these lights with heavy-duty adhesive or screws (both included), and since they’re wireless, they can go under kitchen cabinets, display shelves, behind your bed’s headboard, and more. You can turn them on and off, adjust the brightness, or set the timer with the wireless remote, but the lights themselves will need AA batteries to work (not included). Available styles: 6

16 These Sheer Curtains That Are Soothing & Elegant MIULEE Window Curtains (2 Panels) Amazon $15 See On Amazon To add elegance and a soft glow to any room, Abbott recommends curtain sheers. These curtains include two panels, each 54 by 72 inches, and feature rod pockets on top for easy installation. They’re machine washable and any wrinkles will easily press out with an iron set on low. You can go with classic white, or choose between 19 other colors, like purple, beige, or orange. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: 19

17 A Brushed Brass Lamp That Adds A Luxe Touch Globe Electric Desk Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon According to Abbott, adding a brushed brass desk lamp in an unexpected place like a bookshelf, end table, or coffee table can enhance an approachable or quiet luxury design scheme. This mid-century modern lamp features a simple look with a curved base. Light bulbs aren’t included, but you can get a smart bulb here with dimming and color-changing options. Available colors: 5

18 This Transparent Film That Lets In Light While Giving Privacy rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’d like more privacy while still allowing in beautiful light, Lori Shaw, owner of Lori Shaw Interiors, endorses this transparent film for covering up windows. When sunlight shines through, it creates a dazzling rainbow effect that also blocks out up to 84% of UVA rays and 99% of UVB rays. There’s no glue needed to apply, just add water and the static cling will adhere the film to the glass. It’s easy to remove with no residue and can even be reused multiple times. Available sizes: 11

19 These Artificial Flowers That Look Like The Real Thing JEMON Artificial Outdoor Flowers (12 Bundles) Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to artificial flowers, these ones are a game changer. “I couldn’t believe how real these looked!” says Shaw. With each order, you get 12 bundles of silk cloth flowers measuring 9.45 by 13 inches. They can be placed indoors, outside, or anywhere you want to display a constant bloom (without any of the maintenance). Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 12 bundles, 30 bundles

20 A Wireless Picture Light With 3 Lighting Modes & A Remote BIGLIGHT Wireless Picture Light Amazon $29 See On Amazon To take your room to a whole different level, Shaw endorses wireless picture lights. This light can be rotated 180 degrees and features adjustable levels of brightness on the light itself, plus a remote that can control the timer and lighting modes. It runs on AA batteries (not included, but you can get some here), and is easy to install over your favorite piece of art with the provided screws. Available colors: 3

21 These Farmhouse Chic Floating Shelves YGEOMER Black Floating Shelves (Set Of 4) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These floating shelves “not only add a touch of farmhouse charm to any space, but they also provide extra storage,” reports Ivor Iv, founder of Decor Home Ideas. In fact, after recently installing them, Iv has received countless compliments. They have a rustic design that can work in any room and include four shelves of varying sizes. Installation is easy and mounting hardware is included. Available colors: 8

22 A Pair Of Throw Pillow Inserts With 125,000+ 5-Star Reviews Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon With over 160,000 reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating, these throw pillow inserts are a popular option. Iv is a fan because they’re comfortable, durable, and come in a variety of colors. They’re also available in several sizes (featured here is 18 by 18 inches) and are filled with a soft, yet solid polyester filling. Available sizes: 15

Available colors: 7

23 A Macrame Wall Hanging That’s Effortlessly Chic Mkono Macrame Wall Hanging Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a focal point that won’t break the bank, Joy Aumann, a licensed realtor, home stager, and founder of LUXURYSOCALREALTY, reaches for this macrame wall hanging. Whether you have a beach-themed room or eclectic decor, the delicate details can tie a whole design together, according to Aumann. It comes with two wooden bars and three macrame parts that are easy to assemble and it measures 23.6 by 35 inches when complete. Available sizes: Medium, Large

24 This Decorative Marble Chain Decor That’s So On-Trend Glimpse & Hollow Marble Chain Link Decor Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect topper for a stack of coffee table books, Danielle Hames, an interior designer and project manager with Freemodel, recommends this marble chain decor that is “having a serious moment right now.” The three round chain links together measure 4 by 8 inches and reviewers rave about the quality.

25 A Set Of Vases That Exude Modern Elegance VIRTUNE Vase Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This trendy set of vases isn’t just affordable, but they’re also the perfect vessels for fresh flowers or dried pampas grass, Hames reports. These art deco vases are made of porcelain and you can style them together or separately. The white vase measures 9.45 inches tall and the black is 6.3 inches, and they’ve earned a near-perfect rating from reviewers.

26 A Round Gold Tray That’s Instantly Chic NEWCOMDIGI Brass Tray Amazon $25 See On Amazon For “instant chic,” Hames recommends this round tray to corral small items. It’s made of stainless steel with brass coating, measures 11.8 inches across, and features a classic, yet trendy design that goes with any decor. One reviewer raves, “Very sturdy and great quality!” Available sizes: 3

27 These Bubble Cube Candles With A Bright Floral Scent ACITHGL Bubble Candle (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking to provide interesting shapes and ambiance to your space, Hames suggests unique candles such as these bubble cubes. They’re made of 100% soy wax with cotton wicks and emit a bright floral scent when lit. And measuring 2.36 by 2.2 inches, reviewers report that they’re “small” but “cute.” Available colors: 7

28 A Roll Of Adhesive Wallpaper With A Striking Geometric Design MelunMer Peel and Stick Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon This roll of adhesive wallpaper isn’t just affordable, it’s also a great way to add texture, color, and style to any room, reports Kevin Wang, an interior designer and co-owner of Inyouths. He also notes that the gold and white geometric design featured here is a chic way to go. The roll measures 17.7 by 118 inches and is easy to cut, peel, and stick to your walls. Best of all, it won’t leave a residue if you decide to take it down. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 2

29 A Sophisticated End Table That Upgrades Any Room Rerii End Table Amazon $27 See On Amazon Upgrade the look of any room with this sophisticated and stylish side table that Wang endorses. It features a three-tiered design that’s ideal for displaying items like candles, books, plants, and more, he reports, and the price can’t be beat. The side table measures 15.2 by 24 inches, and reviewers love how easy it is to assemble. Available colors: 4

30 A Minimal Floor Lamp With A Soft Glow LIGHTACCENTS Honors Paper Floor Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a touch of elegance to your space, Wang is a fan of this stylish floor lamp. With a lovely chrome base and white paper shade, he likes its attractive, minimalist look, and the on-and-off foot switch for easy operation. It measures 50 inches tall, and though bulbs are not included, you can get some here.

31 A Decorative Gold Garland With The Phases Of The Moon Moon Phase Wall Hanging Handmade Gold Moons Amazon $20 See On Amazon With over 14,000 reviews and an impressive 4.7-star rating, reviewers love this phases of the moon garland just as much as Robin DeCapua, owner and designer at Madison Modern Home. DeCapua’s a fan because “it packs a lot of punch and takes the place of larger, more expensive art.” It also looks striking, with moons made of hammered gold metal, connected with a chain that measures 36 inches across. Available colors: 4

32 A Statement-Making Bundle Of Pampas Grass Wild Autumn Pampas Grass (86 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon For statement-making displays, DeCapua recommends this 17-inch pampas grass. Each order contains 86 pieces that come in varied tones of natural, beige, and white. And what DeCapua likes is that you can create mixed bundles or separate them out by color for a different look every time. Reviewers love the fullness of the grass and the different, eye-catching textures.

33 A Conversation-Starting Ceramic Vase Yuccasly Face Vase Amazon $25 See On Amazon This vase in the shape of a beautiful face is sure to start a conversation, DeCapua reports. And since it’s made of ceramic, you can place it outdoors or inside. In the back, there’s a drainage hole for excess water and a hole for easy hanging. It measures 5.3 by 7.1 inches, and one reviewer reports, “Excellent weight and craftsmanship.” Available colors: 3

35 These Plastic Baskets That Are Foldable & Stackable GLCSC Storage Baskets (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Smart storage throughout your home is a must, according to Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla. So he endorses these plastic baskets that are functional, stylish, and versatile. You get four in a pack, so you’ll have extras on hand for different rooms, and they feature a durable design with convenient handles. Best of all, they’re stackable and fully collapsible for easy storage. Available colors: 4

36 This Smart Lamp That Fuses Technology & Style Hifree Smart Table Lamp Amazon $30 See On Amazon Shaffer is a fan of smart lamps, calling them “the ultimate fusion of technology and style.” This smart lamp connects with Alexa or Google Assistant through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, which allows you to control the brightness, color, modes, timers, schedules, and lighting effects via voice commands. And since it includes an LED bulb, the lamp will continue working for up to 10 years of daily use. Available styles: 2

37 A Pair Of Textured Throw Pillow Covers For A Bold Look GERUNSI Corduroy Throw Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon To spruce up your couches, Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, interior designer, suggests bold, dark pillows with some texture. These throw pillow covers check all those boxes. They’re made of soft corduroy and come in nine color options, including dark emerald green and lighter mauve and tan. They measure 26 by 26 inches and you can get the pillow inserts right here. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 9

38 A Pack Of Aesthetically-Pleasing Wooden Utensils AIHUI Wooden Spoons (10-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Take it from Malarkey, wood is trending in all shapes, colors, and sizes in the kitchen. Not only that, it’s aesthetically pleasing, so she recommends this matching set of teak wood utensils. You get 10 in a pack, which includes a spatula, ladle, tong, whisk, strainer spoon, and more. They’re easy to clean and won’t scratch or damage non-stick cookware. Available styles: 6

39 These Brass & Amber Soap Dispensers That Come With Waterproof Labels Vine Creations Amber Glass Soap Dispenser (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Brass and amber glass make a stunning combo in any kitchen, Malarkey reports. So she suggests this pair of soap dispensers that each hold 16 ounces of liquid. Plus, they come with five waterproof labels so you can clearly mark them as hand soap, dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, or hand lotion. Available colors: 6