Designers Say If Your Home Doesn't Have Any Of These Things, It Looks Outdated

While trends may come and go, some interior design pieces are timeless — they never go out of style. However, there is a fine line between classic and outdated, and sometimes that distinction isn’t always clear. Is my thrifted red velvet chair vintage-cool or does it look like it belongs in a museum? That’s why I always appreciate the advice of professional designers, who have some great recommendations on the best home decor products for keeping your place up to date.

You don’t need to make big changes to your living space to give it an elevated look, either. Whether it’s some luxurious velvet pillow covers or semi-sheer curtains that offer both privacy and natural light, you can update any room with just a few minor adjustments. These expert-recommended home products on Amazon will give your home a modern edge, and they require barely any effort on your part.

1 Peel & Stick Wallpaper With A Whimsical Print NuWallpaper Peel & Stick Wallpaper Amazon $32 See On Amazon With a vintage-inspired woodland pattern, this peel-and-stick wallpaper is an easy way to create a stunning accent wall in your home. Margaret Carroll, interior designer in the Washington, D.C. area, recommends this using this in powder rooms or the back walls of built-ins. The adhesive backing is easy to apply and remove, so you can swap it out when you’re ready for something new.

2 Motion-Sensor Lights For Under Your Cabinets Lepotec Under-Cabinet Lighting (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Illuminate a dark, dim kitchen counter area by applying these motion-sensor light strips to the underside of your cabinets. “This type of lighting not only makes the kitchen look more stylish, but it also provides more light for functionality and gives it an up-to-date appearance!” says Carroll. Plus, they’re super easy to install with the built-in magnet or adhesive tape.

3 An Adjustable Pole For Hanging Outdoor String Lights Eazielife 10-Foot String Light Pole Amazon $40 See On Amazon Carroll recommends a string light pole because it makes exterior decorating a cinch. Made from sturdy stainless steel, this pole is great for hanging string lights on your patio or in your backyard. It’s designed with a pronged base, which gives it firm stability when staked in the ground. You can set up two for one row of lights, or get four and create a square.

4 A Minimalist Wooden Plant Stand That Looks Great With Any Decor Fox & Fern Modern Plant Stand Amazon $39 See On Amazon Constructed from lightweight yet sturdy acacia wood, this plant stand has a minimalist design that complements nearly any decor style — from mid-century modern to rustic-chic. Carroll says a planter such as this one is a great way to “bring nature indoors,” effectively livening up your living space. Available sizes: 5

5 Warm LED Light Bulbs With A Vintage Feel Ascher Vintage LED Bulbs (6-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Carroll says, “Nothing says ‘dated’ more than light fixtures with cool-colored bulbs.” Instead, she suggests using warm, vintage-inspired bulbs like these. Add them to pendant lighting fixtures or an abstract, contemporary chandelier for a cool look. You get six in a pack, which can be used indoors or out. Available colors: 4

6 Screw-Free Light Switch Plates With A Clean, Modern Look ELEGRP Screwless Wall Plates (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These wall plates have a screwless appearance, giving them a clean, crisp aesthetic that can elevate your room. “Swapping out dingy old switch and outlet plates with more modern ones always makes a huge difference when updating your home,” says Carroll. Just install the back plate to your wall with the included screws, then add the smooth, matte front plate for a streamlined look.

7 Stylish Storage Solutions Like These Farmhouse Baskets Black Farmhouse Baskets (Set of 2) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Fashioned from sturdy steel with rustic wooden handles, these baskets have a distinctly farmhouse-chic feel. They offer the perfect place to store your produce, pantry items, hand towels, and more. “Using storage bins to organize items in the kitchen, bathroom, or pantry always feels more neat and tidy,” says Carroll — these ones also just happen to adorable. Available colors: Black, White

8 Matching Picture Frames For A DIY Photo Collage Redriver Picture Frames (Set of 12) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looking for a way to add some life to a large, blank wall in your home? Carroll recommends building a photo collage with this set of picture frames. “Filling up a large blank wall with picture frames creates a welcoming atmosphere while showcasing your family photos or photography!” she says. You get 12 different-sized frames in a pack, each with a matching rustic finish.

9 A Fabric Shower Curtain To Upgrade Your Bathroom HALL & PERRY Modern Farmhouse Shower Curtain Amazon $26 See On Amazon According to Carroll, fabric shower curtains are “such an easy way to update a bathroom.” This shower curtain is made of 100% cotton, with a classic striped pattern and tassels on the bottom hem. It complements a wide range of decor styles, from contemporary to rustic-chic. Just make sure to use a weighted shower liner to keep the fabric from constantly getting soaked. Available sizes: 72 inches x 72 inches, 72 inches x 84 inches

10 A Waterproof Liner That Protects Your Shower Curtain AmazerBath Weighted Shower Curtain Liner Amazon $9 See On Amazon Once you’ve found a fabric shower curtain that you absolutely love, Carroll recommends a weighted shower liner to keep your curtain fresh. This one is made from premium EVA material, and it comes in several different colors and sizes. The waterproof liner has weighted stones on the bottom, which keeps it from sliding out of the tub. Available sizes: 12

11 A Nonslip Doormat That Adds Personality To Your Entryway Gorilla Grip All-Season Doormat Amazon $23 See On Amazon This nonslip rubber mat from Gorilla Grip doesn’t just prevent dirt from getting tracked into your home — it’s also a great way to add some personality to your doorstep. “An entry doormat is one of the easiest ways to update your entryway!” says Carroll. Choose from dozens of unique patterns, including leaves, dog bones, flowers, and more. Available sizes: 5

12 Throw Pillow Covers That Update An Old Sofa GALMAXS7 Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 4) Amazon $27 See On Amazon “Replace your old sectional pillows with new colorful ones to give it a new look regardless of how old it is,” says Carroll. She recommends these pillow covers go over your existing throw pillows — which is a great way to save money. The set features a range of geometric patterns and faux leather textures. Available sizes: 18 inches x 18 inches, 20 inches x 20 inches

13 Smart Plugs That Add Convenience To Your Home Kasa Smart Plugs (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Adding high-tech elements to your home doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — these smart plugs are proof. “Smart plugs make any home feel more modern and cutting edge,” says Carroll. Each plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home if you want to use voice commands, but you can also use your smartphone to control the plugs from anywhere in the world. Use them to set schedules and control lights, devices, and appliances.

14 Semi-Sheer Curtains That Let In More Light Than Heavy Drapes NICETOWN Semi-Sheer Curtains Amazon $19 See On Amazon Did you know that heavy drapery has the potential to make your home look dated? Grace Baena, interior designer for Kaiyo — an online marketplace for pre-owned furniture — recommends replacing your heavy curtains with something lighter. “Choose a thin fabric that will diffuse light instead of blocking it altogether,” she says. Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating, these semi-sheer linen curtains allow light to filter into your room, and they come in lots of different colors and sizes. Available sizes: 13

15 This Macrame Fruit Hammock That’s Just Plain Adorable Evbopa Fruit Hammock Amazon $13 See On Amazon This space-saving macramé fruit hammock can be installed underneath your kitchen cabinet, providing the perfect place to store produce for a quick, midday snack. “Nothing I can think of would persuade me to eat fruits and vegetables on the spur of the moment like this adorable display!” raves Zaeem Chaudhary, architectural draftsman at AC Design Solutions in London.

16 Fluffy, Crisp White Towels That Are Spa-Grade Hammam Linen Towel Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Chaudhary recommends replacing your worn-out, faded towels. “Display with pride crisp, white, fluffy towels similar to those found in a posh hotel or spa,” he says. Made from Turkish cotton, not only are they super absorbent and soft against your skin, they also make your bathroom look instantly more put-together. Available colors: 27

17 A Tiered Shelf That Fits Neatly In Any Corner Greenco 5-Tier Corner Shelf Amazon $20 See On Amazon “This shelf is a great way to update your home decor and add a touch of style,” says Kate Diaz, interior designer at Swanky Den. Designed with five tiers for displaying house plants, picture frames, and other knickknacks, this shelf fits neatly in the corner of any space. Available in several finishes such as espresso, gray, and white, it looks great in any kitchen, bathroom, or living room. Available colors: 8

18 Cabinet & Drawer Handles With A Minimalist Vibe Amazon Basics Cabinet Handles (10-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Instantly elevate the look of your home by replacing your old cabinet pulls with these sleek, minimalist metal handles that Lily Zingman, head interior designer and founder of Lily Z Designs, recommends. They can be installed in your kitchen, bathroom, and any other spot that has cabinet doors or drawers. Besides matte black, they’re also available in other finishes such as silver and gold. Available sizes: 8

19 Black & White Photos Hung In A Collage Umbra Exhibit Frame Gallery Set Amazon $42 See On Amazon “Adding beautiful black and white photographs in hallways with a collage can also help the home feel more ‘classic’ rather than outdated,” says Zingman. This hanging wall display includes five matching picture frames, all of which are suspended from a rod. The display can be hung straight or at an angle (which looks nice along a stairway), allowing you to customize the overall look. Available colors: 5

20 Some Faux Succulent Plants That Add Vibrant Color To Your Home Happyhapi Artificial Succulents (12 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Recommended by Viktor Dub of The DIY Plan, succulents can be placed inside individual planters or arranged together as a centerpiece to add some vibrancy to your home. These faux succulent plants are a low-effort way to do it — they look like the real thing but don’t need to be watered. You get 12 different pieces in a pack, with a variety of hues and textures for an eclectic look.

21 A Luxurious Throw Blanket Made From Faux Fur Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Amazon $20 See On Amazon Dub also suggests draping a furry blanket on your sofa to give your room a luxurious look. This throw blanket is piled high with soft faux fur, available in several natural and unconventional hues. One side has a variegated appearance for a textured appearance, while the other side is covered in ultra-cozy fleece. Available sizes: 4

22 White Bed Linens For A 5-Star Hotel Feel Zen Bamboo Luxury Sheets Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dub recommends adding simple white linens to your bedroom setup — and this bed sheet set feels as good as it looks. Made from a soft, hypoallergenic blend of bamboo and brushed microfiber, it’s resistant to wrinkles, stains, and fading. The crisp appearance will give your bed a luxury hotel feel. Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

23 Area Rugs To Add Character & Warmth Unique Loom Sofia Vintage Area Rug Amazon $37 See On Amazon Dub also recommends adding area rugs to your home — after all, they’re a great way to add warmth and texture. Instead of shelling out a lot of money for a real antique rug, you can get the same look with this pre-distressed area rug available on Amazon. This pick is available in over 30 different sizes and shapes, so you can pick the one that suits your space the best. There are a dozen shades to choose from, including ivory, turquoise, and orange. Available sizes: 33

24 Dry Food Dispensers That Look Great On Your Counter Zevro Compact Dry Food Dispenser Amazon $27 See On Amazon With a minimalist, modern design, this is one dry food storage unit you’ll want to display on your counter. “It’ll make your kitchen look chic and organized,” says David Lee, interior designer and founder of mirror company Neutypechic. Each bin has a knob that allows you to easily dispense your cereal, granola, or nuts with a single twist.

25 Velvet Throw Pillow Covers For An Upscale Look MIULEE Velvet Pillow Covers (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Update the appearance of your couch by swapping out your pillow covers for these ones made of lush velvet. “Fabrics like velvet are known for their luxurious feel,” explains Lee. “So, these pillow covers will make your space look expensive.” They come in a wide range of sizes and colors, so you can pick the ones that are right for your space. Available sizes: 12

26 Abstract Art Pieces That Are Sleek & Modern FJS Gold Thinker Statues (Set of 3) Amazon $27 See On Amazon When it comes to tabletop decor, designer and founder of Room You Love Simran Kaur favors unique, attention-grabbing pieces — such as these gold-painted statues. “They're metallic, sleek, minimalist, abstract, and modern,” says Kaur. Set them on your coffee table, your dresser, or your bookcase for an instant conversation starter. Available colors: 8

27 Subtle Lighting That’s Warm & Peaceful Tewei Outdoor Wall Light Amazon $35 See On Amazon “We are really in the interior decor phase where abstract arts and lights work the best!” says Kaur. This rectangular outdoor light fixture has a distinctly modern appearance, illuminating your doorway while adding a touch of style. “It's not too bright, not very showy, just subtle, warm, and peaceful.” You can also use this light in your backyard or on your patio.

28 Wall Mirrors That Add A Modern Touch Uaussi Decorative Mirrors (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon One of Kaur’s go-to interior design pieces? Mirrors. Since they’re so versatile, Kaur says that a “space without them often looks a bit off of the modern track.” This set of three mirrors includes two sunburst designs and a flower design, all constructed from gold-painted metal. Arrange them together on your wall or place them in separate rooms. Available multipacks: 10

29 Colorful Accents To Add Some Charm Abbitar Ceramic Vases (Set of 3) Amazon $30 See On Amazon When it comes to palettes, Kaur says, “Colors can help bring that modern charm and character back into the space.” Hand-crafted from ceramic, this set of three colorful vases is a fun way to liven up your living room, kitchen, or bedroom. Place all three vases together for an eclectic look, or spread them out across your home. Available multipacks: 2

30 A Sleek Bowl Made From Gorgeous Stained Wood Lipper International Cherry Bowl Amazon $35 See On Amazon “Wood or bread bowls are a great way to look current without breaking the bank,” says Eddie Rider of Eddie Rider Designs. Made from sleek, cherry-stained wood, this bowl is so versatile and looks fantastic in any space. He recommends filling this bowl with fruit, orchids, moss, or decorative spheres, but you could also use it as a salad bowl.

31 Vibrant, Decorative Moss That Lasts For Years Stardom Decorative Moss Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hand-picked in remote forests, this genuine moss adds a touch of greenery to your wood bowl — such as the one Rider recommended above. You can also scatter it around your table’s centerpiece or incorporate it into a wreath. Since each piece of moss is preserved, it lasts up to seven years with zero maintenance. Available colors: 5

32 Collections Of Candles In Complementary Scents YFYTRE Candles (Set of 6) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You know what’s better than one scented candle on your coffee table? Lots of candles. “Don’t feel as though you can only put one candle on the coffee table, feel free to set out an entire collection of candles and diffusers,” says Stuart Clark, home expert at Victory Blinds in Australia. This set of six candles includes a range of complementary scents, all set in matching amber glass jars.

33 Reed Diffusers That Infuse Your Space With Long-Lasting Fragrance Cocod'or Reed Diffuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Another way to make your room smell amazing? This reed diffuser from Cocod’or. This pick provides long-lasting fragrance that brightens up any space. Each set also comes with real dried flower stems, which adds some vibrant color to your coffee table. There are several scents to pick from, like jasmine, cotton, and citrus-lavender.

34 Modern Art To Liven Up Blank Walls GULETHUN Framed Wall Art (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This modern framed wall art set comes recommended by Cristiana Crin of Perpetuum Designs. You get two different designs in one set, which look great next to each other on your wall. There are lots of different styles and sizes to pick from, so you can find the set that matches your room’s decor best. Available sizes: 5

35 Some Fluffy Pampas Reeds You Can Display In A Vase MagicDecor Pampas Grass (85 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Another one of Crin’s picks is a collection of real pampas grass stems, which can be displayed on their own in a vase or as part of a dried flower bouquet. This set includes a variety of colors and textures, allowing you to customize the look of your bundle. Place a few reeds here and there, or gather them all together for a breathtaking centerpiece.

36 Minimalist Door Knobs With A Matte Black Finish Kwikset Matte Black Door Knob Amazon $19 See On Amazon Upgrading your home’s appearance can be as simple as swapping out your door knobs for these matte black ones. “Changing out your interior door knobs to something that is more current like these matte black modern door knobs will give you the most bang for your money,” says Dilhani Daakor of Daakor Online Interior Design. They have a square base and a circular handle, giving them a streamlined look. Available colors: Black, Chrome, Nickel

37 Transparent Bins To Organize Your Kitchen iDesign Kitchen Bin Amazon $19 See On Amazon Durable and transparent, this food storage bin is perfect for holding produce in the fridge or dried goods in your cupboard. “This gives your pantry a streamlined, organized look,” says Brooke Green, marketing manager for Graceful Spaces, a luxury organizing company in Austin, Texas and Charleston, South Carolina. There are multiple sizes available, including a spice rack design for your jars. Available sizes: 4

38 A Charming Bamboo Lazy Susan For Condiments mDesign Lazy Susan Turntable Amazon $30 See On Amazon A lazy Susan turntable is a functional yet charming addition to your kitchen counter or dining room table. Recommended by Green, this turntable features raised walls that keep your condiments, spice jars, and olive oil bottles securely inside. It’s made of lightweight bamboo wood, which gives it a sleek, natural appearance. Available sizes: 5

39 Sophisticated Glass Storage Containers With Wooden Lids KTMAMA Airtight Glass Food Storage Canisters (Set of 3) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Not only do these glass food storage containers simply look elegant, they also keep your dried goods fresh — pasta, cereal, you name it. Each canister comes with a wooden lid with an airtight silicone seal, ensuring that your food is safe from pantry pests. This pick from Green is a great way to organize your pantry while also protecting your food items.