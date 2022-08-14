Shopping
Designers Say If Your Home Doesn't Have Any Of These Things, It Looks Outdated
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
While trends may come and go, some interior design pieces are timeless — they never go out of style. However, there is a fine line between classic and outdated, and sometimes that distinction isn’t always clear. Is my thrifted red velvet chair vintage-cool or does it look like it belongs in a museum? That’s why I always appreciate the advice of professional designers, who have some great recommendations on the best home decor products for keeping your place up to date.
You don’t need to make big changes to your living space to give it an elevated look, either. Whether it’s some luxurious velvet pillow covers or semi-sheer curtains that offer both privacy and natural light, you can update any room with just a few minor adjustments. These expert-recommended home products on Amazon will give your home a modern edge, and they require barely any effort on your part.