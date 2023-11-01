After too much time separated from friends and loved ones, we’re back gathering in the warmest and most wonderful of ways: Group outings, travel, and soirees galore dot our calendars. In particular, the dinner party is back, combining the relaxation of being at home with the comfort of friends, food, and fun.

Especially as winter rolls around, why not make your social life as cozy as possible? With a few simple yet inspired ideas, your next dinner party can be a design haven. Ahead, Bustle spoke to experts from top home decor brands to hear their tricks, both timeless and trendy.

1. Get Snuggly

A great dinner party is all about creating a vibe, first and foremost. “To make the room feel warm and inviting, I opt for soft lighting and add luxe layers like a faux-fur throw draped over a chair to create a visual signal for a cozy and inviting space to relax,” says Monica Bhargava, president of Pottery Barn. After all, curling up on the couch is always in style.

2. Play With Unexpected Tableware

“Surprise your guests with nontraditional pieces that have multiple functionalities,” says Sebastian Brauer, senior vice president of product design at Crate & Barrel. “Skipping a platter and serving your food on a cake stand adds a touch of elegance, and you can repurpose vessels [from] the kitchen (like a wine cooler) to serve as a chic undercover vase.”

He also suggests trading regular wine glasses “for something more interesting, like [Crate & Barrel’s] Anya Optic Wine Glass, which can be served as a shot glass when flipped over.”

If you’re in the market for new pieces, don’t automatically opt for staid neutrals. Color and whimsy are in right now, Bhargava says. She suggests pairing colorful glassware with appetizer plates in fun designs.

3. Invite Mother Nature

Bring the great outdoors inside. “Natural and organic elements are a beautiful way to make a room feel lived in, yet new and fresh,” Brauer says. For a modern feel, he suggests layering maple stems with seasonal fruit in the fall, and opting for oversize botanicals in the spring.

This type of decor can also double as a gift: “Instead of a large floral arrangement, I place small bud vases with a few sprigs of flowers at each place setting, and at the end of the night, I love to give them to guests as a small gift to take home,” Bhargava says.

4. Go Bold With Linens

“A signature tablecloth with your favorite solid color dinnerware is always in style,” Bhargava says. For a fresh twist, she recommends “a richly hued tablecloth with a statement charger and contrasting linens in a unique pattern.” Katherine Finder, chief merchandising officer of AnthroLiving, suggests embracing different hues by adding a table runner.

Cloth napkins are another great way to add style (and an eco-friendly touch) to your table. Bhargava says, “I am a cloth napkin fanatic — I love that they elevate the humblest of meals, not to mention the sustainable aspect of being almost infinitely reusable.”

5. Light It Up

Candles are a dinner party classic for a reason. “Their warm glow invites comfort and conversation,” Finder says. Her personal favorite mixes notes of balsam, cedarwood, citrus, and white cranberry.

Add a modern twist experimenting with candle size, shape, and placement. “I play with scale and use a mix of taper candles, votives, and hurricanes along the center of my table at varying heights,” Bhargava says. Add to this warmth to the sound of laughter and the clink of glasses, and you’re on your way!

6. Make Conversation Easy

Remember, you’re gathering to enjoy a meal together. “Sometimes less is more — having too much decoration on a table can crowd the ‘main event’ and not give people [enough] room to relax,” Finder says. “I try to keep my decor to a narrow center section of the table with lower heights so guests can talk across the table.”

7. You’re The Host, Not The Staff

“When guests arrive, I want to be ready to enjoy the evening with them, so I prepare what I can in advance,” says Bhargava. After all, people are there to spend time with you. Show up for them as their friend, not just as their party planner, and to enjoy the night for yourself as well!

