Love Dirty Martinis? Try These 5 Food Recipes Inspired By The Cocktail

Martinis can take on so many different forms. From dirty drinks to Caesar salad- and chicken soup-inspired sips, the beverage can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways, and TikTok’s latest obsession is no exception. Creators are sharing their favorite dirty martini hacks, only this time, they’re not cocktail recipes — they’re food recipes. Yup, TikTok’s foodie community has figured out a way to infuse the flavors of your favorite drink into a tasty meal, so if you thought you loved martinis before, just wait until you’re sipping and snacking on one at the same time.

The idea of adding the same notes of the briny beverage to food might sound off-putting at first but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Giving your meals a dirty martini twist can actually add so much savoriness to each bite, and if you love the taste of the classic drink, why wouldn’t you want to include the unique umami flavor in your meals, too? Whether you’re a certified dirty martini stan or you just want to see what all the hype is about, these five martini-inspired food recipes should definitely be on your radar.

Dirty Martini Pasta Before you pass judgment on this recipe from @legallyhealthyblonde, it’s basically just pasta with olives and alcohol. Not too bad, right? Along with the pasta of your choice, to make this you’ll need lemon zest, garlic, parsley, and blue cheese. While the pasta is boiling, sauté the garlic and lemon zest in a pan with olive oil until it’s “really fragrant,” then add the olives and a dash of gin or vodka. After a few minutes, pour some olive brine and emulsify a slice of cold butter into the mixture. Add the pasta and blue cheese on top, throw on your favorite seasonings, and enjoy.

Dirty Martini Dip User @cocopersona made this dirty martini dip to get through Dry January, but the tasty snack can be enjoyed all year long. To make it, you’ll need to combine eight ounces of softened cream cheese and one cup of sour cream in a bowl. Add in a tablespoon of olive brine, onion powder, garlic powder, blue cheese, and mix together. Toss some chopped olives into the dip, add more blue cheese on top, and dip your heart out.

Dirty Martini Salad For this recipe from @kroger, you’ll actually be transforming the beloved drink into a salad dressing. To do so, whisk together olive oil, olive brine, chopped garlic, dijon mustard, rosemary, gin, parsley, salt, and pepper in a bowl. The video recommends using the tangy dressing on a salad with lettuce, olives, and parmesan cheese, but you can add as many of your fave salad fixings as you’d like.

Dirty Martini Salsa Verde @Jennys__table’s recipe for a dirty martini-inspired salsa verde might sound complicated, but the creator promises it’s easier than it looks. The full recipe also includes steak and sumac fries and can be found on the foodie’s website here.