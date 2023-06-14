Love Dirty Martinis? Try These 5 Food Recipes Inspired By The Cocktail

Martinis can take on so many different forms. From dirty drinks to Caesar salad- and chicken soup-inspired sips, the beverage can be enjoyed in all kinds of ways, and TikTok’s latest obsession is no exception. Creators are sharing their favorite dirty martini hacks, only this time, they’re not cocktail recipes — they’re food recipes. Yup, TikTok’s foodie community has figured out a way to infuse the flavors of your favorite drink into a tasty meal, so if you thought you loved martinis before, just wait until you’re sipping and snacking on one at the same time.
The idea of adding the same notes of the briny beverage to food might sound off-putting at first but don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Giving your meals a dirty martini twist can actually add so much savoriness to each bite, and if you love the taste of the classic drink, why wouldn’t you want to include the unique umami flavor in your meals, too? Whether you’re a certified dirty martini stan or you just want to see what all the hype is about, these five martini-inspired food recipes should definitely be on your radar.