While much of our 2020 social calendar has been wiped clean, Christmas is still coming no matter what. And, by hook or by crook, we will have a happy, sparkly, festive season. To help inject some magic into this year, Disney's new 2020 Christmas baubles are based on your favourite fairytales — we're talking Beauty and the Beast, Up!, Frozen, and more.

Your tree can now be decorated with unique, nostalgic ornaments; from Mary Poppins or the poisoned apple from Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs. If you prefer, you can even don your tree with some of the best Disney villains, too, from Maleficent, to Snow White's poison apple, and Jack Skellington fromThe Nightmare Before Christmas, .

Granted, Christmas is a little way off. Yet, in my opinion, there's nothing wrong with planning ahead and getting your Christmas decorations in order.

Disney agrees, as their spokesperson said: "Disney has just released brand new additions to their ever-popular Christmas decorations – which will add a touch of magic to any Christmas tree. It's never too early to get excited about Christmas! The range includes baubles fashioned from some of Disney and Pixar's favourite movies."

The festive baubles average at around £13 to £30 and are available to buy from the Disney store now. Christmas come early? We think so.