We all need cheap gift ideas in our lives every now and then, but honestly, sometimes I worry my friends and relatives won't like my usual inexpensive go-to's. Is there anything worse than wondering if they re-gifted it or threw it away? That's why I've searched all over Amazon to find 55 cool things they'll actually want, and they're all under $20 — yay.

What kind of cheap gifts won't get tossed in the giveaway pile? For starters, cozy fleece and memory foam slippers can be re-fluffed in the washing machine, so they're constantly at peak softness level. Also, what about a bag re-sealer that’ll change up your snack game forever?

The classic self-care gifts on this list all have luxurious upgrades like the cuticle oil formulated with milk and honey, or the bath flakes that are quick-melting and complete with magnesium. I've even found expensive-looking gifts that won’t actually break the bank, but look that way.

So, if you're looking for inexpensive gifts (I know I am) that won't immediately get tossed to the side, grab any of the products on this list. I know I'm way more confident everyone on my list will love their present with a few of these items in my cart.

1 A Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Soothing Evening Glow Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add this Himalayan salt lamp to your after-work wind-down routine because it illuminates your room in a warm and soothing glow. Create the perfect calming ambiance with the dimmer switch, which helps this 100% salt lamp act as a sleep aid, as well. Plus, the crystal-like salt and natural neem wood base look nice in every room, even when it's off.

2 This Classic & Multi-Use Swiss Army Pocket Knife That’s Under $20 Victorinox Swiss Army Classic SD Pocket Knife Amazon $17 See On Amazon A Swiss Army pocket knife is always an appreciated go-to gift because it has seven uses. It includes a nail file, pocket knife, compact scissors, screwdriver, and more. Each steel pocket knife is crafted in a village in Switzerland, and the sleek black case is a classic color that’s hard not to love.

3 Marie Kondo’s Book For The Person Who Loves A Tidy Home The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up Amazon $9 See On Amazon For the friend or relative who loves keeping a tidy home (or aspires to one day), grab Marie Kondo’s book with expert advice, tips, and solutions for organizing. It’s a number-one New York Times bestseller, and one reviewer raved, “I’m not exaggerating when I say this has changed my life entirely.”

4 A Phone Lens That’s Way Cheaper Than A Bulky Camera Criacr Phone Camera Lens Amazon $16 See On Amazon This macro wide-angle lens clamps onto an iPhone, Android, or tablet for professional photos while still keeping your gift super cheap. The aluminum shell is super durable, and one reviewer raved, “I highly suggest buying this for a quick solution to professional-looking social media photos and beyond.”

5 Aloe Vera Socks For No-Mess Moisturizing NatraCure 5-Toe Gel Moisturizing Socks Amazon $20 See On Amazon These moisturizing and washable socks have a unique design that even moisturizes between your toes. The gel lining has aloe vera, botanical oils, and vitamins. Plus, the sock design means you can walk around the house or even put shoes on and run errands while your feet have a spa day.

6 A Mini Bag Sealer To Keep Your Food Fresh Karidge Mini Bag Sealer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Do you have a lot of half-eaten snacks around the house? This innovative mini bag sealer may be the perfect solution. It’s great for chip bags, cereal bags, and even coffee. Seals can often set in just three to five seconds, meaning that your snacks will be kept fresh in no time.

7 This Easy Beer Opener That’s Stainless Steel & Party-Worthy HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener Amazon $8 See On Amazon This stainless steel beer bottle opener pops the bottle cap off by simply pushing down and pulling up. Plus, it’s complete with a built-in magnet, so the cap never lands on the floor. Multiple reviewers love how “sleek” it is, and one reviewer even raved, “Sleek design and easy to use. Great gift for a beer drinker.”

8 These Adjustable Cropped Leggings In The Best Patterns CRZ YOGA Crop Legging Amazon $17 See On Amazon These cropped leggings with pockets are the farthest thing from a generic gift because they come in unique patterns like abstract green stripes and three camouflage options. If you can’t decide on a pattern, they also come in blue, teal, and gray, and you won’t have to worry if they’ll fit because every color has a hidden drawstring waist. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

9 A Planner With Visual & Creative Scheduling Solutions Papercode Daily Planner Amazon $18 See On Amazon Multiple reviewers call this faux-leather daily planner “motivational,” and its unique design lets you choose a planning style that fits your personality. It’s complete with vision boards, mood boards, stickers, and traditional calendars, of course, for creative scheduling. Plus, it comes in teal, purple, pink, and blue.

10 This Minimalist Apple Watch Charger That Fits Anywhere elago W2 Charger Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon This minimalist charging stand is the gift for anyone with an Apple watch on your list because it’s under $10 and comes in nine pastel and neutral colors. This little charger fits almost anywhere at only around 2.5 inches tall, and it still lets you see your watch screen in case you get a notification.

11 This Complete Nail Kit With A Metallic Rose Gold Case ZIZZON Professional Nail Care Grooming Set with Travel Case Amazon $14 See On Amazon When I say complete, I mean this nail kit has 12 grooming tools, including a unique tool that helps with painful blackheads. All of the tools have a spot in the protective carrying case that comes in metallic rose gold or black. One reviewer raved, “Very pretty case and great tools for travel nail set!”

12 A Facial Hair Care Kit With Organic Oil For A Long Beard ABUDICS Beard Growth Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gift this no-brainer beard kit with organic products and handy tools to encourage beard and facial hair growth. This kit gives the amateur barber tools to brush, trim, condition, and even travel with an included burlap bag. Plus, the oil and conditioner have ingredients like tea tree oil, jojoba oil, argan oil, and more.

13 A Greeting Cards Kit With A Pretty & Organized Floral Box Minimalmart All Occasion Premium Greeting Cards Amazon $15 See On Amazon This box of 32 greeting cards doesn’t even require gift wrap because it has a pretty floral pattern with a matching lid. Inside, each type of card is separated with included organizers, and all of the cards have beautiful hand-drawn designs. One reviewer raved, “These cards are BEAUTIFUL! They are ALL so lovely and pretty looking.”

14 This Glass Nail File & Case For Glossy Nails SixVector Premium Glass Nail File With Case Amazon $10 See On Amazon This glass nail file is complete with a storage case that comes in seven chic and metallic colors. Multiple reviewers say this textured buffing file gave their nails a "glossy" finish, and one reviewer even raved, "It is easy to use and really leaves your nail so smooth that it shines!"

15 A Visually Pleasing Master Wine Guide Wine Folly: Magnum Edition: The Master Guide Amazon $20 See On Amazon This master wine guide isn’t only super visually pleasing (seriously, every page is so well designed), but it’s also a 2019 James Beard Foundation award winner. Grab it for your favorite wine lover, and they’ll spend hours with it and reference it every time they’re looking for a new wine to try out.

16 An Undereye & Facial Massager With A Calming Heat Setting LANDWIND Ionic Eyes Facial Massager Wand Amazon $18 See On Amazon This compact undereye and facial massager only needs one triple-A battery for a calming and de-puffing self-care moment. It has a unique heat setting that increases blood circulation and makes your massage that much more soothing. One reviewer raved, "Honestly, it is feather-light and heats/vibrates on contact - easy to use and so soothing."

17 An Herb Kit That Makes It Easy To Be A Plant Parent Nature's Blossom Herb Garden Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Grab this herb kit for the person who loves all things organic and farm-to-table because they can cook with their own homegrown herbs. This kit comes with basil, thyme, cilantro, parsley, pots, soil pods, and a grower’s guide, and multiple reviewers have had major success. One reviewer raved, “Easiest plants to grow for beginners. I will buy again!”

18 A Shoe Cleaning Kit With A Foaming & Biodegradable Cleaner Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Essentials Amazon $16 See On Amazon This shoe cleaning set is called the “essential kit” for a reason — the foaming cleaner and durable brush are exactly what you need to keep shoes extra-clean (especially those trendy white sneakers). The premium cleaner is biodegradable, and this kit has over 10,500 five-star ratings.

19 This Cake Decorating Kit That Easy But Feels Professional Kootek Cake Decorating Kits Supplies with Cake Turntable Amazon $20 See On Amazon This cake decorating kit even comes with an easy rotating stand for a smooth icing job that looks seriously professional. Plus, it has smoothers, spatulas, pastry and piping bags, and more. At only $20, it’s an easy and helpful housewarming gift, but it’s also perfect for someone who hasn’t upgraded their baking supplies in years.

20 This Glittery Wine Tumbler With A Spot For A Straw SUNWILL Insulated Wine Tumbler Amazon $9 See On Amazon This vacuum double-wall insulated wine tumbler is honestly prettier than all the rest, thanks to its glittery and iridescent color options. The lid has a handy spot to add your reusable straw, and one reviewer raved, “They make super gifts, too. Inexpensive and functional as all get out.”

21 A Foam Muscle Roller With A Fun Speckled Design LuxFit Extra Firm Speckled Foam Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of a boring and plain foam roller, this foam muscle roller has a fun blue and black speckled design. It helps out with core stabilization, balance, and if you’re stressed, it will work out muscle tension. Choose from blue and black, orange and black, or red in one of four sizes.

22 These Cozy Ribbed Ugg Socks In 15 Colors UGG Rib Knit Slouchy Crew Sock Amazon $18 See On Amazon These UGG socks are a super luxurious and cozy gift with their rib-knit fabric and mid-calf length that’s a perfect match for ankle boots. They come in 15 colors, and they’re built to be slouchy, so they’re extra-comfy. One reviewer raved, “I love these white UGG socks, roomy, slouchy, and so soft.” Available sizes: One Size

23 Simple Gold Hoops That Are Minimalist Enough For Everyone PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon No matter your friend or relative’s style, these simple gold hoops are trendy and have a minimalist and easy-to-wear design that everyone will love. They’re lightweight and have stainless steel posts no matter what color you choose out of the gold, rose gold, and silver tones.

24 This Glass Mug That You Can Brew Tea Directly In Enindel Glass Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon $16 See On Amazon This borosilicate glass mug doesn’t require hooking a hanging tea infuser to the handle because the stainless steel infuser sits right on top. That means the entire brewing process is so much faster, and the thin heat-proof glass is even okay in the freezer, microwave, or dishwasher.

25 An Initial Tray Everyone Can Use With Chic Gold Lettering Simple Shine Jewelry Tray Ring Dish with Initial Amazon $15 See On Amazon This initial tray is under $15 and is complete with a chic metallic gold-tone letter. Everyone on your list will appreciate it because it comes in a gift box and isn't only for jewelry. For example, multiple reviewers rave about it being an elegant spot to place their keys.

26 These Stemless Champagne Flutes To Cheers Together Eparé Champagne Flutes Amazon $20 See On Amazon These stemless champagne flutes are made of double-walled and hand-blown borosilicate glass, so they’re perfect for celebratory sips without worrying about them breaking. For your bougie friend, these glasses are microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe for an everyday fancy champagne moment. One reviewer raved, “These flutes are fantastic. Extremely lightweight and very stylish.”

27 A Precision Shoulder Massager For The Friend With A Stressful Schedule TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane Amazon $17 See On Amazon We all know that person that could seriously use a precision point shoulder and neck massager that’s designed to help those stress and tension knots. They probably have a stressful schedule, so this compact massager is small enough to carry around. Plus, it has two sides for different pressure and targeted massage options.

28 A Soothing Cuticle Oil With Milk & Honey Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon This cuticle oil feels extra special, thanks to its stylish glass bottle and its unique milk and honey formula that’s super soothing. Plus, this little round bottle has cold-pressed safflower, sunflower oil, and vitamin E. If you need to grab multiple gifts, it comes in 11 formulas, including sweet almond and more.

29 A Recipe Box With Conversion Charts For Under $20 The Splendid Chef Recipe Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon This recipe box comes in gray or an adorable plaid print in red or blue. It’s complete with smudge-proof recipe cards, cooking conversion charts, and dividers to separate recipes by meal. One reviewer raved, “The color and sturdiness of the recipe box is SO beautiful. I bought two because I loved them so much when I saw them.”

30 This Reusable Straw Set With Compact Wooden Carrying Cases Ecotribe Reusable Metal Straws Amazon $16 See On Amazon These four reusable and rust-proof stainless steel straws are designed to fit perfectly in their matching eco-friendly wooden cases. This set comes with two wooden carrying cases, two straw cleaners, and a canvas carrying tote for extra protection if you’re tucking them away while on the go. These also come in a set of two, if four is too many.

31 Slippers That Are Machine-Washable So They Always Feel Like New ULTRAIDEAS Women's Comfy Coral Fleece Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Re-fluff these fleece-lined memory foam slippers by throwing them in the washing machine so you can wear them all day, every day. They slip on, the rubber soles have extra anti-slip traction and come in five colors, including neutrals and two shades of pink.

32 A Balsam Candle With A Reusable Tin Container Illume Noble Holiday Collection Balsam & Cedar Demi Vanity Tin Amazon $13 See On Amazon This candle comes in balsam and cedar, winter white, or woodfire scents, and the decorative metal tin is complete with gold-tone accents. Once you’re done burning the candle, I highly recommend using the tin as a pretty storage container. The soy wax burns for 20 hours, and they have over 2,000 five-star ratings.

33 A Finger Massager For The Person Who’s Constantly Scrolling Gaiam Finger Massager Dual-Sided Hand Massage Roller Tool Amazon $9 See On Amazon For the chronic social media scroller, this dual-sided finger massager helps out tired hands and hits all the right pressure points. Multiple reviewers say it helps with hand pain, and the handle is designed to be non-slip. One reviewer raved, “Easy to use. Easy to carry in purse. Helps with pain relief. Love it!”

34 Quick Melting Bath Flakes With Magnesium Seven Minerals Sleep Well Magnesium Chloride Flakes Amazon $20 See On Amazon These bath flakes quickly melt into your bath water and absorb more than your favorite Epsom salts. These bath flakes are also better than basic Epsom salt because they are complete with organic magnesium, lavender, and cedarwood to help you sleep better after your nighttime spa moment.

35 This Matcha Face Mask With All The Application Tools You Need SHVYOG Matcha Green Tea Face Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon This clay face mask is infused with matcha, aloe vera, and volcanic mud, and it even comes as an easy-to-apply kit. The kit has everything you need to cleanly apply the mask with an application brush and a facial sponge. Plus, the container has over 4 ounces for only $15.

36 A Slim Weekly Schedule You Can Tuck Anywhere PAPERIAN Brilliant Weekly Scheduler Amazon $13 See On Amazon The slim design of this weekly scheduler fits perfectly below your laptop on a small desk or tucked away next to your bed. It comes in blue, red, or gray, has an included stand, and there are 60 pages for the person who loves to have a detailed plan every single week.

37 A Bamboo & Glass Seasoning Station ZEAYEA Glass Canisters with Bamboo Lids Amazon $20 See On Amazon This bamboo and glass set has three containers for an easy-to-grab countertop seasoning station. This set is complete with lids, spoons, and even a minimalist holder with slots for each spice container. Plus, each jar holds 10 ounces, so you don’t have to refill as often.

38 A Phone Holder That’ll Show Off Your Case Instead Of Hiding It EI Sonador Transparent Phone Ring Stand Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon While it’s incredibly handy to have a phone ring attached to your case, many times they end up blocking the art or design. That’s why this ring from El Sonador is extra special — the ring is actually a stand that’ll also help you prop your phone up when necessary. Made of thermoplastic polyurethane, this model comes in a variety of different colors, all which happen to have a ton of sparkle.

39 A Bathroom Storage Set With Lots Of Display Options mDesign Bathroom Vanity Storage Amazon $22 See On Amazon This bathroom and vanity set has three pieces that you can display in so many different ways. Use the two glass jars on their own, store them on the matching bronze tray, or use one in each bathroom. Plus, they're rust-resistant, and the vanity tray won't scratch up your countertop or shelf.

40 This Glass Pour Over Kit That's Always Trendy & Useful Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon This glass pour over kit is a trendy gift, but it’s also useful for eco-friendly coffee. The stainless steel filter can be used every morning and then easily washed for tomorrow's coffee. You can choose from the classic cork band, a black silicone band, and a double-wall option in the durable borosilicate glass.

41 An Exercise Ball With Eight Colors & Digital Workouts Live Infinitely Exercise Ball Amazon $21 See On Amazon This exercise ball comes in the best colors, including unique pastels, and there are eight of them to choose from. There are also five sizes, and each kit comes with a hand pump, air plugs, a valve remover, and a bunch of online and virtual workout resources. One reviewer raved, "I would call this legitimately professional grade."

42 A Silicone Brownie Pan With An Easy-To-Serve Textured Base Amazon Basics Silicone Square Brownie Pan Amazon $17 See On Amazon The textured and BPA-free silicone base of this brownie pan is flexible and bendable for a plate of brownies with almost zero cracks. The steel frame is sturdy to grab from the oven, and you can choose from five styles, including a silicone bundt cake pan.

43 A Party Game Full Of Hilarious & Sort Of Suggestive Questions All Things Equal Adult Loaded Questions Game Amazon $15 See On Amazon This loaded questions game gift will guarantee you have a hilarious night — just make sure you gift it to someone you're close to. It's full of questions that are unique, funny, and somewhat suggestive. Gather around the spinner and start asking questions with this gift that's only $15.

44 Washable Produce Bags That Are Easy To Scan Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (9-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These tear-resistant produce bags are washable, and the thin mesh means you can scan barcodes at checkout without opening the bag. These BPA bags come in a pack of nine, and they're so lightweight, they won't add to the weight of your veggies when you're checking out.

45 A Bedside Organizer That Tucks Into Sofas, Your Coffee Table, & More HAKACC Bedside Caddy/Bedside Storage Organizer Amazon $7 See On Amazon Tuck this non-slip bedside organizer between your sofa cushions or drape it over your coffee table or even your desk. It's complete with four pockets, including one big pocket and mesh pockets to see all of your essentials. Choose from black or neutral brown in this organizer with over 6,000 five-star ratings.

46 A Rechargeable Handwarmer In A Chic Gold Finish Karecel Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $25 See On Amazon This handwarmer is rechargeable, double-sided with three hours of warmth, and super safe with built-in overheating protection. It even has short circuit protection, over-charging protection, and more. It comes in the prettiest metallic gold-tone finish, or if you want something a little more toned down, there are black and silver-tone options.

47 A Travel Pillow For Bendable & Fully Customizable Coziness Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This memory foam pillow is long and bendable so you can twist, fold, and snap it into a unique shape that best supports your neck. Choose from gray, dark gray, black, and two shades of blue in the washable cotton cover on this super customizable and unique travel pillow.

48 A Ceramic Scented Oil Warmer With A Pretty Tear Drop Design Elegant Blue Porcelain Tear Drop Metal Stand Tea Light Oil Warmer Amazon $15 See On Amazon This teardrop ceramic glazed oil warmer hangs on the minimalistic metal hanger with your tealight below. The teardrop warmer comes in blue or simple black and white options. It's only $15, and its small and dainty size means you can tuck it on every countertop or table in your home for scented oil in every space.

49 This Lipstick With Avocado Oil & Bold Swatches Revlon ColorStay Overtime Liquid Lipcolor Amazon $7 See On Amazon This popular longwear lipstick can last up to 16 hours after application — but, that’s not the only reason why it’s a solid buy. Available in tons of different colors, this lip color contains vitamin E and chamomile extract to help nourish your lips at the same time.