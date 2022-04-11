Shopping
Dog Trainers Swear By These Weird-But-Genius Hacks For Getting Your Dog To Behave Better
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Dog parents: I'm going to need you to take notes on this one. You probably know better than anyone just how tricky it can be to train your pup to behave in any situation and simultaneously nail down the tricks you teach them during training. Some doggos are harder to calm down while others would rather nap the day away in their cozy kennels. But guess what? Professional dog trainers have dished these utterly brilliant hacks to get your dog to behave better — and they did not miss.
From the advice of experts like Courtney Briggs, the head trainer at Zoom Room, and Shonyae Johnson, the behavior manager for Operation Kindness (along with many more pros), there is more than meets the eye when it comes to bonding with your pooch to a point of behavior shift. Whether it's exercising and rewarding your fur baby with peanut butter-filled Kong toys or opting for the elevated training method to help sharpen focus, the amount of ways in which you can improve your dog's overall performance is quite astounding.
In addition to the games, devices, and certified methods listed, there are also essentials that the experts themselves say every dog owner needs to have on hand. From leakproof water bottles that are perfect for a day at the park to a snack-dispensing treat pouch that's shaped like a bone, this list has it all.