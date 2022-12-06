TikTok Is Obsessed With Dolly Parton’s Houseware Line

The truth is, not every celebrity can withstand the test of time. Unless you’re Dolly Parton, of course. The queen of country music likes to mind her business, release new music, and donate to causes that matter to her. It’s a lesser-known fact that the multi-talented mogul has ventured into the home decor space and has a line of adorable kitchen items you can buy for yourself or the country music lover in your life ahead of the holidays.

Parton’s housewares collection isn’t necessarily new, and according to videos on TikTok, it’s been around since at least February 2021. It’s available at places like Kohl’s, HomeGoods, Hobby Lobby, and Kroger and includes tags with Parton’s face on it. Her brand’s items feature household accessories like water bottles, oven mitts, teapots, water bottles, and serving dishes. Right now, her cowboy boot-shaped plates and trays are getting fans and followers excited to upgrade their kitchen space.

TikTok user @adayinthelifeofkorri posted a video in April 2022 that showed off some of the Dolly line available at her local Hobby Lobby. As of November 2022, users are showing off the cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers they were able to find at their local Marshall’s and TJ Maxx stores, which seem to be some of the most popular items from the collection at the moment.

Of course, users are showing off their finds via TikTok and using their favorite Dolly Parton songs, so prepare to have “Jolene” and “9 to 5” stuck in your head if you fall down this home decor rabbit hole.

Luckily, you can still find some of the popular items from the collection online. Kohl’s has the cowboy boot salt and pepper shakers set with a guitar-shaped spoon rest available and on sale for $16.99 compared to the typical $24.99 price tag for all three pieces.

JC Penney offers a guitar-shaped salt and pepper shaker duo with a boot spoon rest as well for $21 right now.

It’d be remiss to not have a “cup of ambition” available under Parton’s houseware line, so thankfully there is one you can purchase for $21.

It seems the shakers and spoon rests come in mix-and-matched sets or are packaged individually at some stores, according to TikTok buyers. User @benntheredonethat traveled across her town to Marshall’s and TJ Maxx to find her set of cowboy boot shakers and @logan.huston brought followers along to see what she could score at her TJ Maxx. It seems these two stores are TikTok’s go-tos when it comes to the viral shakers and serving trays.

Additionally, the TikTok popularity of these items has reached the reselling corner of the internet and Dolly Parton cookware sets are being sold on sites like Poshmark and eBay, so if you want a touch of Dolly in your kitchen and stumble upon any of these pieces while doing your weekly — or daily, IDK your life! — Marshall’s and TJ Maxx run, you might as well pick it up. They’re highly coveted by the chronically online and make for a super cute conversation piece or stocking stuffer.