59 Dope Things That Are Total Bargains On Amazon

There’s almost nothing more satisfying than scoring a good deal, but it’s a time-consuming effort that requires comparison shopping, keeping an eye on sale days, and (of course) cruising around your neighborhood for garage sales. And let’s be honest, oftentimes, it’s just not possible to put that much time and energy into buying something. To make things easy, I’ve put together a list of total bargains on Amazon — all of which can land on your doorstep in two days flat, thanks to Prime membership.

Now, one of the best things about Amazon is the fact that it’s almost like a giant, online general store that’s stocked with products that run the gamut, so you can find great buys in just about any department: tech, skin care, kitchenware, home items — the list goes on. And getting everything you need in one spot doesn’t just save time, it also saves money on shipping (which is free with Amazon Prime), making the whole shopping experience a bargain in and of itself.

To whet your shopping appetite, here are a few highlights to come: a pair of highly rated Bluetooth earbuds that are under $30, a UV phone sanitizer that won’t even begin to put a dent in your wallet, and some super affordable TikTok-famous leggings that you’re guranteed to wear just about every day. Ready to go bargain hunting? Keep scrolling for the best cheap buys on Amazon.

1 A Pair Of Wireless Earbuds That Are Waterproof Kurdene Wireless Earbuds Amazon $23 See On Amazon For Zoom calls and neighborhood runs, you’ll want these wireless earbuds on hand. These Bluetooth-enabled beauties offer high-fidelity sound quality and play for up to 30 hours with the charging case. Plus, they’re IPX8 waterproof, so you can wear them in the rain. And if black isn’t your color, you can choose from a slew of other hues including purple, white, and rose pink. Available colors: 9

2 The Compact Wireless Charger You Can Take On The Go TOZO Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wireless charger ensures your devices stay powered while on the go. The sleek, compact device does away with bulky cords, is slim enough to fit in any bag, and has short-circuit protection. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and even has an LED indicator that changes colors when your item is fully charged. Available colors: 14

3 A Sleek Magnetic Knife Strip That Will Clear Up Counter Space SUBTRACTION Magnetic Knife Strip Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re working with limited counter room in your kitchen, this magnetic knife strip will help free up precious space. The best part? No drilling is required — the strip comes equipped with a strong double-sided adhesive that sticks to the wall. It’s made from high-quality sturdy stainless steel and is durable enough to store even your heaviest knives.

4 The Scalp Massager That Will Change The Way You Wash Your Hair Forever Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $8 See On Amazon Take it from me: This scalp massager is a must-have. It thoroughly cleanses the scalp and gently exfoliates as it massages, making it the perfect way to relax while washing your hair. As if that weren’t enough, it also helps stimulate blood flow to the scalp (which may help promote hair growth). You can snag yours in light green, pink, or purple.

5 A Fabric Shaver That Will Keep Your Clothes Looking Good As New Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $17 See On Amazon This rechargeable fabric shaver will be your secret weapon against lint and pilling. The device features three sharp blades and a stainless steel mesh cover that gently remove fuzz from your favorite clothes, including delicate knits like wool and cashmere. You can also use it on a variety of household items, including bedding, curtains, upholstery, and more.

6 The Portable Label Printer With Bluetooth Capabilities Phomemo Portable Bluetooth Label Printer Amazon $38 See On Amazon Churn out cute labels with this Bluetooth label printer. It prints crisp, high-quality stickers and comes with multiple templates with over 300 symbols and 60 frames. The printer is lightweight, compact (it can even fit in your pocket), and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Available colors: 5

7 A Bluetooth Keyboard That Connects To 2 Devices At Once Jelly Comb Rechargeable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Amazon $34 See On Amazon This Bluetooth keyboard will come in handy if you’re traveling and decide to leave your laptop at home. Simply pop your tablet or phone in the slot, and you’ll be able to work with ease. What’s more, you can connect two devices at once and switch between them at the touch of a button, without interruption to your connection. Available colors: 4

8 The Spa Headbands That Are Perfect When Washing Your Face Denfany Ultra-Soft Adjustable Spa Facial Headbands (3-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These adjustable headbands are made from soft microfiber, and they’re the perfect accessories to wear while cleansing your face, applying makeup, or treating yourself to a facial. You’ll receive three in the pack, so you can switch them out regularly. One reviewer wrote: “Keeps your hair out of the way, adjustable for head size and they wash well.” Available color combinations: 5

9 A Windproof Lighter That’s Perfect For Grilling SUPRUS USB Lighter with Upgraded LED Battery Amazon $10 See On Amazon Do you tend to have trouble igniting your grill? This rechargeable plasma lighter will alleviate that headache once and for all. The flameless lighter is windproof, does not require butane (so no refills necessary), and will automatically shut off a few seconds after igniting. It features four LED lights that lets you know when it’s fully charged and ready for use.

10 The Mini Food Chopper That Makes Food Prep A Breeze SHSTFD Electric Mini Food Chopper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Why chop and mince veggies by hand when this mini food chopper can do all the work for you? The rechargeable device comes equipped with a 30-watt motor and three stainless steel reinforced blades. It’s compact (so won’t take up a lot of space in your kitchen), and you can even take this with you while camping or renting a vacation home.

11 A UV Light Sanitizer That Keeps Your Phone Germ-Free Watolt UV Light Sanitizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s no secret that your cell phone is a breeding ground for germs. Luckily, this UV light sanitizer makes it really easy to rid your device of any microbes. Simply pop your phone inside, and it will automatically begin sterilizing. You can also use the sanitizer box for face masks, earbuds, keys, watches, and more.

12 A Mini Heat Sealer That Keeps Snacks Fresh longzon Mini Portable Sealer Amazon $12 See On Amazon This mini bag sealer makes it really easy to preserve your favorite snacks. The battery-operated device reseals bags after opening to ensure the contents remain fresh. Plus, it’s really simple to use: All you have to do is glide it across the edge of the bag and it will be sealed almost immediately.

13 The Oil Spray & Dispenser Set That Looks Chic DWËLLZA KITCHEN Olive Oil Dispenser Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These oil dispensers are made from sturdy glass and features stainless steel lids that make for easy, drip-free pouring and spraying. The taller bottle is perfect for making salad dressings and is designed with measurement markings. and the sprayer is great for oiling pans before cooking.

14 The Hair Dryer That Cuts Down On Styling Time LPINYE Professional Hair Dryer with Diffuser Amazon $39 See On Amazon This high-speed hair dryer is designed with a powerful motor that helps shorten drying time to limit any heat damage while styling. The dryer comes with three attachments — two concentrators and one diffuser — and operates on three speed settings. Plus, ionic technology limits damage and boosts shine. One reviewer wrote, “Great blow-dryer [...] cuts the drying time in half.”

15 These Foaming Cleanser Cups That Fancy Up Your Counter Beautyflier Facial Cleanser Foam Cups (2-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon These super cute foaming cups transforms any face wash into a thick, creamy foam, which means you only have to use a dime-size amount with each cleansing session. It’ll give you bang for your buck, and the cups will look chic on your counter too.

16 The Ring Lights That Take Zooms To The Next Level Witzon Video Conference Lighting Amazon $23 See On Amazon Since Zoom meetings are a part of the new normal, you might as well invest in quality equipment to make your video sessions run more smoothly. Chief on that list should be this ring light that upgrades video call brightness. It features three color modes and 10 brightness levels and comes with a phone tripod that will come in handy when you’re on the go.

17 A Set Of Dip Clips For Chowing Down In The Car Saucemoto Dip Clips (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon These dip clips can be attached to any car vent for easy access to your favorite sauces while you’re on the road. The clips are durable and reusable and available in red, gray, and black. Finally, no more struggling with your barbecue sauce.

18 The Portable Lock For Added Safety While Traveling Rishon Enterprises Addalock Portable Door Lock Amazon $18 See On Amazon This portable door lock adds an extra level of security to your hotel room or home rental while you’re traveling. It can be used on most hinged doors that swing inwards and can be installed in seconds without any additional tools. The lock is lightweight, compact, and can be used on front doors, back doors, or bedrooms.

19 A Shower Head With A Built-In Filter Nosame High-Pressure Water-Saving Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stainless steel shower head offers plenty of perks. Not only does it have a built-in filter that gets rid of impurities and softens hard water, but it also has three modes (rainfall, massage, and jet spray) that make for a uniquely relaxing experience with each shower. Even better, the micro-nozzle design offers the feeling of a high-pressure flow, but still saves water.

20 The LED Light Mirror That Attaches To Your Car Visor Xinlykid Car Makeup Mirror with LED Lights Amazon $30 See On Amazon This vanity mirror can be attached to your car for easy makeup application while you’re on the go. It’s decked out in LED lights and has a built-in lithium battery that can be recharged. The mirror has a total of 48 white lights and 12 yellow lights and boasts a double-touch design to power it on and off.

21 The Travel Cup That Collapses DARUNAXY Collapsible Travel Cup Amazon $12 See On Amazon This travel cup is made from durable silicone that collapses for space-saving storage. It features a scald-proof exterior, a secure lid, straw, and hook that can be used to attach it to your backpack. It’s the perfect drinking vessel to take on a camping trip or hike, and it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

22 A Clever Gadget That Helps You Pull Up Zippers Zip Seven Zipper Puller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you don’t have an extra hand on deck to help you zip your dresses, this zipper puller will save the day. The downright genius gadget hooks to your zipper and pulls it up using the attached ribbon. “There's absolutely no learning curve on using this zipper pull - whether trying to zip up or zip down,” shared one reviewer. “It's exactly what I needed and I recommend it highly.” Available colors: 8

23 A Bluetooth Printer You Can Stash In Your Pocket MUNBYN Mini Bluetooth Pocket Printer Amazon $40 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more convenient than this compact Bluetooth printer. The mini device allows you to print small images, memos, and more from your phone, tablet, or computer. It’s rechargeable and so compact, you can slip it right into your pocket or purse without fuss. The printer is available in blue, pink, and white.

24 This USB Flash Drive That Quickly Backs Up Your Documents Sunany Flash Drive Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ensure all your important documents are backed up with this USB flash drive that comes in colors like gold, sky blue, and lavender. It provides high-speed, one-click backup and even allows you to upload videos and photos directly to social media. What’s more, it’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices. You can opt for the 128GB or 256GB for maximum storage. Available colors: 8

25 The Paper Soaps That Are Super Convenient For Traveling esowemsn Portable Toiletry Paper Soap (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These portable paper soap sheets are nothing short of genius. Small enough to fit in your bag or pocket, they quickly dissolve into your palm when placed under water. The pack includes six boxes that are each filled with 20 sheets of soap. They’re less cumbersome than a full bottle of liquid soap, making them perfect for road trips and camping.

26 These Memo Boards That Attach To Your Monitor DailyTreasures Acrylic Monitor Memo Boards (Set of 3) Amazon $16 See On Amazon What better way to stay organized than with these acrylic memo boards that attach directly to your computer monitor? A great way to clear up space on your desk, they’re perfect for sticky notes and have slots for your phone and notepads. Besides the two boards that stick to each side of your monitor, the set comes with a tray that sticks to the bottom for storing small items.

27 A Cutting Board With Storage Compartments Kristie's Kitchen Cutting Board with Containers Amazon $30 See On Amazon This acacia wood cutting board is durable, water-resistant, and won’t dull knives, but it’s the removable storage trays that are really the stars of the show. They store directly under the board, and you can slide them out to store chopped food while you meal prep. (Plus, they’re dishwasher-safe for cleaning.) The cutting board can also double as a charcuterie board on the nights you’re entertaining guests.

28 The Cold Brew Maker With A Laser-Cut Filter Cafe du Chateau Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Make your own cold brew at home with this cold brew coffee maker. The sleek, modern carafe is made from durable stainless steel and temperature-resistant glass, and it’s outfitted with a laser-cut filter that’ll keep grounds from going into your brew. It also boasts an airtight dual layer silicone seal that maintains the delicious, rich taste of your brew.

29 The Self-Closing Toothpaste Caps That Limit Waste Chrome Cherry SqueezMe Self-Closing Toothpaste Caps (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These self-closing toothpaste caps help eliminate toothpaste mess and waste once and for all. Made from food-grade silicone, the tops feature a see-through design, self-sealing tips, and paste dispensers that release just the right amount of product with each squeeze. Simply place it over the opening of your toothpaste and you’re all set.

30 A Collapsible Trash Can That Hangs On Your Cupboard Subekyu Small Hanging Kitchen Trash Can Amazon $15 See On Amazon There’s plenty to love about this hanging trash can that makes cleanup during food prep a breeze. You can hook the bin over cabinet doors or drawers, so you can funnel scraps right in and keep your floors clear. When you’re all done using, fold it up, and tuck it away for fuss-free storage. Available colors: 6

31 This Soap Dish That Self-Drains After Each Use Evelots Soap Dish Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only will this soap dish make a stylish addition to your bathroom, it also has a design-savvy purpose: Place it at the edge of your sink, and it will drain after each use — this helps preserve the bar of soap while helping eliminate gunk. Bonus: You can use it in your kitchen to store sponges, too.

32 A Silicone Mat That Helps Clean Your Makeup Brushes Norate Brush Cleaning Mat Amazon $5 See On Amazon It’s crucial to keep your makeup brushes clean (so as to avoid bacteria and potential breakouts), and one way to ensure they’re properly cleansed is with this silicone mat. It’s designed with various textured bristles that go deep to remove stuck-on product and germs. The mat also has a suction cup that attaches to your countertop for easy use. Available colors: 4

33 This Collapsible Microwave Popcorn Popper In 23 Colors Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Movie night isn’t complete without snacks, and this microwave popcorn popper is here to deliver the goods. The silicone container is heat-resistant, dishwasher-safe, and includes a lid that keeps all the kernels tucked inside, but the best part is that it collapses for storage when you’re done using. Available colors: 23

34 An Avant-Garde Automatic Soap Dispenser NARWPOHGZZ Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $26 See On Amazon This automatic soap dispenser gives off major artsy vibes, but beyond its avant-garde appearance, it has pretty impressive functionality. It features an infrared motion sensor that accurately detects hands and then triggers the pump to dispense soap in just seconds. Note: It does require AAA batteries, which are not included.

35 A Kitchen Tool That Slices Multiple Veggies At Once Prepworks from Progressive Zip Slicer Pro Amazon $10 See On Amazon Making salads just got easier with the Zip Slicer Pro. The durable kitchen tool boasts separated slots for veggies like cherry tomatoes, and all you have to do is slide the blade across to slice them. It’s dishwasher-safe, compact, and has a concealed blade that optimizes safety.

36 The Washable Sticky Notes That Can Be Reused Thousands Of Times JJPRO Reusable Sticky Notes (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for small ways to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, these reusable sticky notes are a tiny but great start. The 100% erasable notes can be used with both dry- and wet-erase markers, and can be reused up to 3,000 times each. Plus, the sticky notes attach like magnets to all smooth surfaces and won’t leave behind any residue.

37 These Reusable Cart Bags That Help Organize Your Groceries Glotoch Express Reusable Trolley Bags (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon These reusable and insulated grocery cart bags will change the way you shop forever. Not only do they keep your items neatly organized, but they also keep them at an optimal temperature until you get home. Holding up to 50 pounds each, they’re made from heavy-duty fabric and feature detachable poles that extend across your cart.

38 A Cordless Handheld Vacuum For Small Messes BISSELL AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon $35 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more modern and convenient than this compact cordless handheld vacuum. With 12 minutes of cleaning time with each charge, it’s perfect for suctioning up crumbs, pet hair, and dust. It comes with a USB charging cord, as well as a dusting brush and crevice attachment.

39 The Portable Blender That Doubles As A To-Go Bottle Supkitdin Portable Blender Amazon $24 See On Amazon This portable and rechargeable blender is the perfect item to bring along on camping trips or to the office. It allows you to quickly prepare smoothies and shakes with its powerful stainless steel blades and one-touch operation. Even better, the blending jar detaches and doubles as bottle for on-the-go sipping.

40 This Battery Organizer That Makes It Easy To Locate The AAs Keenstone Battery Organizer Storage Case Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep your collection of batteries in one spot with this storage case. It’s made from soft but durable silicone that’s coated in fiberglass, and it has slots sized for all your batteries, from AAAs to Ds to 9-volts. The organizer is waterproof and fireproof for ensured safety.

41 The Yoga Pants That Have Set Social Media Ablaze MOSHENGQI Butt-Lifting High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $17 See On Amazon These high-waisted yoga pants have become a certified hit on social media and Amazon alike. Praised for their soft texture and exceptional fit, they’re made from breathable, four-way stretch fabric that allows you to move freely all day long. One reviewer wrote, “Hands down, my favorite all time leggings at an unmatchable price!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 15

42 A Fan-Favorite Fitness Tracker That’s Actually Affordable YAMAY Fitness Tracker Amazon $30 See On Amazon Get serious about your fitness goals with this fitness tracker. Not only does it accurately track your steps, distance traveled, and heart rate, but it also features seven sports modes, like biking, yoga, and climbing. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and it’s waterproof, so you can wear it in the rain. Available colors: 7

43 An Essential Oil Diffuser With Over 77,000 Reviews InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Small but impactful, this impressive essential oil diffuser has managed to rack up over 77,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall. Its compact size won’t take up space on nightstands or desks, and it features two mist modes — intermittent and continuous — that can run up for up to eight and four hours respectively. The diffuser also boasts soothing lights that changes between eight colors. Available colors and styles: 5

44 The Shoelaces That You Don’t Have To Tie HOMAR No-Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See On Amazon Think of all the time you’ll get back with these no-tie shoelaces that never come undone and that instantly transform any pair of kicks into slip-ons that you can rock without worry. They’re made from stretchy silicone that conforms to your feet to provide compression and support, and they come in wide selection of colors. Available colors: 26

45 A Handheld Steamer That Keeps Garments Wrinkle-Free BEAUTURAL Portable Handheld Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Work out the wrinkles in your clothing with this portable handheld steamer. It has a leakproof design that lets you steam garments both horizontally and vertically, and the 9-ounce tank offers 15 minutes of continuous mist, ensuring you end up with crisp, picture-perfect clothing.

46 The Terry Cotton Insoles That Keep Feet Cool & Dry pedag Summer Pure Terry Cotton Insoles Amazon $8 See On Amazon Looking for a simple solution to sweaty summer feet? These terry cotton insoles will do just the trick. The breathable inserts quickly absorb moisture and odor, and the grooved latex padding promotes air circulation. The inserts are soft, comfortable, and a delight to walk on.

47 The Himalayan Clay Mask That Purifies Pores MAJESTIC PURE Himalayan Clay Mud Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Settle in for an evening of well-deserved self care with this Himalayan clay mud mask. The gentle formula exfoliates skin and reduce the appearance of blackheads and pores for a more balanced complexion. The formula is cruelty-free and available in three other options: green tea to reduce oil, Moroccan red clay to prevent acne, and apple cider vinegar to balance pH levels and exfoliate skin.

48 The Brushes That Keep Glassware & Bottles Sparkling Clean FEENM Water Bottle Cleaning Brushes Amazon $16 See On Amazon For thorough cleaning of glassware and water bottles, try using these cleaning brushes. The brushes attach to a stand, allowing you to scrub both the inside and outside of glasses and bottles simultaneously. The stand itself suctions to the counter top or sink to stay securely in place while you scrub.

49 The Smart Plugs That Allow You To Control Your Appliances Remotely Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thanks to Alexa and Google Assistant, these smart plugs allow you to operate your appliances with the sound of your voice. They also work with an app that can be downloaded to your phone, allowing you to power down your appliances and set them on schedules when you’re away from home.

50 These Color-Coded Cutting Boards For Added Food Safety Caramella Bubble Color-Coded Cutting Boards (Set of 4) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These color-coded cutting boards allow you to chop fish, red meat, white meat, and vegetables on their own boards to avoid cross contamination. They’re nonslip, dishwasher-safe, and can be neatly stored in the holder when not in use. One reviewer wrote, “The color and symbol coding is a great idea to have a safe way of preparing your meals without having cross contamination. The clean up easily, and are very sturdy.”

51 The Spiral Hair Ties That Prevent Creases CloudBag Spiral Hair Ties (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’ve ever removed a an elastic or scrunchie, just to be left with a deep dent in your hair, these spiral hair ties are for you. They spread the tension of the elastic over a greater surface area to prevent creases and ponytail bumps. Plus, they’re waterproof, so you can wear them when you go for a swim.

52 A Compact Hot Pot That Whips Up Meals In A Flash Dezin Electric Hot Pot Amazon $26 See On Amazon This electric hot pot just about does it all, and all you need is an outlet to plug it into. It can make everything from oatmeal and eggs to noodles and dumplings, all in one stainless steel device. It even has a warming function that will keep your food at the perfect temperature until you’re ready to eat.

53 The Flexible Cleaning Gel That Gets Deep Into The Grooves TICARVE Putty Car Vent Cleaner Amazon $7 See On Amazon This cleaning gel can get deep into the grooves of car vents, keyboards, and electronics to remove dust and gunk with ease. Plus, it has a cherry blossom scent that releases a delicious aroma while you’re cleaning. You can reuse the putty, but be sure to toss it out once the color changes to a dark hue.

54 This Facial Roller Kit That’s A Game-Changer For Skin EAONE Jade and Ice Roller Kit (4 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get the spa treatment at home with this ice roller and jade roller set. With each purchase you’ll receive an ice roller, jade roller, ridged jade roller, and gua sha tool. Each item works to help reduce the appearance of pores, quiet down puffiness, soothe redness, and stimulate circulation.

55 This Adorable Cloud Key Holder That’s Magnetic Meyerascal White Cloud Magnetic Key Holder Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’re into cute novelty items, you’ll love this magnetic cloud key holder. It adheres to smooth surfaces and has a built-in magnet that can hold sets of keys and even small tools. According to reviewers, it stays put once placed on the wall: “Everything about this is perfect. It stuck and stayed stuck. And it is heavy duty.”

56 A Hot Hair Tool Sleeve That’s Heat-Resistant For Easy Packing Polder High-Heat Silicone Hair Iron Hot Sleeve Amazon $10 See On Amazon No time to let your curling iron or hair straightener cool down before packing it in your gym bag or suitcase? This hot hair tool sleeve has you covered (literally). Heat-resistant up to 450 degrees, the sleeve even has clips to keep wrapped cords in place and a hook that fits over towel rods for easy access.

57 This Immersion Stick Blender That Makes Food Prep Easy ALLKEYS 500-Watt Immersion Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon This immersion blender seriously streamlines food prep. (My favorite way to use it? Blend soups directly in the pot in which they’re cooking, so you don’t have to transfer to a counter top blender and then re-transfer.) Made with a titanium-plated blade, it has various speed options and comes with a whisk and frother. Use this for sauces, shakes, whipped cream, and batter.

58 The Stand That Displays Your Scrunchies Oaoleer Scrunchie Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon Store your scrunchies in the cutest and most practical way possible with this scrunchie stand. The 10-inch stand is made from heavy-duty acrylic and will look great on any dresser or bathroom counter.