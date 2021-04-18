If you build a custom home, you have complete control of outlet placement, built-in storage solutions, and luxurious finishes — but that all comes with a hefty price tag. Amazon offers many of these same solutions a la carte, so you can customize your home for less. If your house is in need of some improvements, but you’re not sure where to start, check out these 53 dope upgrades people are making that cost less than $35 on Amazon.

This list includes cosmetic, storage, and tech enhancements for every home (and budget). I’ve included products that take your home’s appearance from drab to fab for less than you think. These upgrades include products like magnetic garage hardware that boosts your curb appeal without breaking the bank or a set of luxurious, hotel-inspired bed sheets that look and feel like they cost a lot more than they do. Beyond just the appearance of your home, I’ve included enhancements that make it easy to stay tidy, like a narrow rolling cart that slides between appliances or a three-chamber soap dispenser that clears clutter in your shower. You’ll even find tech upgrades such as a Wi-Fi range extender, recessed power strip, and motion-activated lights — all with incredibly low price tags.

All of these products elevate your home without hurting your bank account. Go ahead and shop with confidence because these products are less than $35 and have thousands of customer reviews. Upgrading your home doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, thanks to Amazon.

1 The Versatile Sink Faucet That Swivels Huazhi 720 Degree Swivel Sink Faucet Amazon $16 See On Amazon This faucet attachment takes any household sink to the next level by creating a 720-angel spray range. That means you can clean your entire sink, fill up buckets, or even drink from it like a water fountain, all by swiveling the attachment. It connects to most standard taps in your kitchen or bathroom and can be installed without tools. It has two sprayer modes: a soft bubble stream or a strong shower. It’s an inexpensive way to make your sinks more versatile.

2 A Roll Of Peel-And-Stick Whiteboard For Keeping Lists MMFB Arts & Crafts Whiteboard Vinyl Adhesive Wall Decal Amazon $11 See On Amazon Go ahead, let the kids draw on the walls — just stick these vinyl wall decals up first. The peel-and-stick adhesives are actually whiteboards — so you can write on them with whiteboard markers and erase them whenever you want — all for just $11. Use them in your home office while brainstorming ideas or keep one in the kitchen for an ongoing grocery list. This roll stretches 7 feet but can be cut down to any size you need. It also comes with four different colored whiteboard markers.

3 These Hotel-Like Bed Sheets That Feel Silky Smooth Mellanni Bed Sheet Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon Luxurious linens may seem like an expensive upgrade, but these hotel-inspired bed sheets are a steal at just $33. Not only are they affordable, but they are also highly rated with more than 215,000 reviews. They’re made of brushed microfiber, so they are breathable and feel soft and silky. The four-piece set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These sheets are low-maintenance, too, since they’re resistant to fading, stains, and shrinking. They’re available in 42 colors and patterns like stripes and checks.

4 The Extra-Strong Magnets To Hold Your Keys KeySmart KeyCatch Magnetic Key Rack Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stop wasting your time searching for your keys and buy yourself this three-pack of strong magnets that have a thrifty price tag. These intense magnetics racks hold up to 3 pounds and have screws on the back so you can securely attach them to your outlet covers. Just remove the screws in the bottom of the cover and replace them with these discreet magnets. Leave your keys hanging on the magnet without any worries since these magnets won’t destroy any electronic cards or keys.

5 These QR Labels That Digitally Store Your Belongings Elephant Trax Smart Storage QR Labels (40-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon This technology seems like it should cost an arm and a leg, but for less than what you paid at lunch, you can organize all your belongings — digitally. These smart storage QR labels bring storage into the future with labels resistant to water and tearing that are so simple to use: Just scan the QR code to see a detailed list of everything inside. It’s a must-have for moving, reorganizing, or for long-term storage. One reviewer noted, “These stickers are the easiest way to keep track of our boxes and cases stored in the attic. With a quick scan we can see exactly what’s in each box without having to open each of them! Love this purchase!”

6 A Power Strip That Retracts Under Your Counters Kungfuking Retractable Power Strip Amazon $32 This pop-up outlet socket is an affordable way to add custom charging solutions to your home for a fraction of the price you might expect. The recessed power strip has three plugs and two USB ports, as well as built-in surge protection. You’ll need to cut a small hole in your countertop, desk, or another surface where you want to hide the ports. Then you can easily slide the rounded power strip down into the hole, keeping it disguised until you need it. Just press down on the mechanism to bring the power strip up for use.

7 This Luxurious Yet Practical Silk Pillowcase ZIMASILK Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon $21 See On Amazon This 100% Mulberry silk pillowcase is luxurious and practical. It's smooth and cool to the touch, plus it can help prevent morning bed head and even acne. It has a hidden zipper and can be removed and washed when needed. This soft pillowcase comes in more than 35 colors to match your decor and five sizes that range from toddler to king-size cases, as well as a body pillow size.

8 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Like A Cloud Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $13 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom into a spa oasis without spending too much with this adorable and cult-favorite memory foam bath mat that feels like you’re stepping onto a cloud. The outer surface is velvet microfiber that’s soft and easy to care for. You can machine wash and dry this rug without worrying about the colors fading or the mat losing its shape. It keeps you safe, too, since it’s so absorbent and has non-slip grips on the underside to prevent sliding. It’s available in 21 colors and eight sizes, and boasts more than 36,000 reviews.

9 These Motion-Activated Lights For Under Your Bed Vansky Motion Activated Bed Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon These under-bed lights add a warm nighttime glow to any room, while also providing better visibility during midnight bathroom trips. The motion-activated lights turn on when motion is detected within 11 feet and you can control how long the lights stay on, anywhere from 30 seconds to 10 minutes. They have an adhesive backing that sticks anywhere — so you can use these beyond just your bed and in closets, hallways, or stairs. The LED bulbs last for up to 100,000 hours.

10 A Cozy Down-Alternative Comforter For Better Sleep Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert Amazon $27 See On Amazon This down-alternative comforter can completely upgrade your bedding for less than you think. It’s made of ultra-soft microfiber polyester, which is soft, noiseless, and lightweight. Use it as a stand-alone comforter or insert it into your favorite duvet. It comes in nine colors, as well as twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, and California king sizes. The box-stitch construction keeps the comforter smooth, so it never bunches up. It’s machine washable — just make sure the water is cold and you dry it at a low temperature.

11 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Shelf For Your Phone UgBaBa Toilet Paper Holder With Shelf Amazon $18 See On Amazon Who wouldn’t appreciate a shelf, perfectly sized for your phone, in the bathroom? This toilet paper holder with a shelf is an easy and inexpensive improvement that your family and guests will love. The unit holds and dispenses one toilet roll and features a shelf with a ledge that helps prevent your phone from falling off. Made of matte stainless steel, this design is waterproof, rustproof, and resistant to corrosion.

12 A Dual-Sided Desk Mat For A Clean Workspace Knodel Dual-Sided Desk Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon Wherever you’re working, convert your space into a proper desk with this affordable dual-sided desk mat that is designed with a different color on each side so you can change up your decor in an instant. It’s made of faux leather and has a smooth finish that makes the perfect place for writing, browsing the web, or securing a mouse. The thin material is waterproof and easy to clean so you don’t have to worry about spills, plus it’s resistant to heat (perfect for that first and second cup of coffee). This handy mat is available in six colors and three sizes — all at a reasonable price point.

13 These LED Curtain Lights That You Can Customize Twinkle Star 300 LED Window Curtain String Light Amazon $18 See On Amazon Custom lighting can cost a small fortune, but these LED curtain string lights cost less than $20 and can be set to one of eight modes including waves, slow fade, and chasing. The curtain features 300 LED twinkle lights that are available in warm white and multicolor bulbs. Just plug them in and set the mood. These magical lights have more than 53,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating. They’re also waterproof, so you can use them outside in your garden or on your patio.

14 This Door Stop Alarm For Additional Safety SABRE Wedge Door Stop Security Alarm Amazon $15 $12 See On Amazon Add an extra level of security to your home or hotel room with this door stop alarm. This battery-powered alarm lets out a sharp 120-decibel alarm when the door is opened. The noise is audible up to 1000 feet away for even more security. Each door stopper requires one 9-volt battery (which is not included) and can be taken anywhere to provide peace of mind while you’re on the road.

15 This 3-Chamber Soap Dispenser To Reduce Clutter Better Living Products 3-Chamber Soap & Shower Dispenser Amazon $22 See On Amazon Say goodbye to a cluttered shower and upgrade to this three-chamber shampoo dispenser. It holds your soap, shampoo, and conditioner in one convenient place and easily mounts to a shower wall or the corner of your shower, using waterproof silicone adhesive and double-sided tape. Just push the button to dispense soap or hair product, and when you run out, simply refill the chambers from the top. You’ll feel like you’re showering at a spa.

16 A Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker For The Shower SoundBot Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Crank up the tunes while you get ready in the morning with this low-cost Bluetooth speaker. It’s water-resistant and has a large suction cup on the back so you can stick it in your shower or take it to the pool. Control volume levels and the songs you play, or even answer a call with one of the buttons or by using the built-in mic. One reviewer noted, “This is a good little speaker. The sound quality is decent for its size and price. It connects easily to my devices and the battery life is really good for the time I’ve used it.”

17 This Magnetic Garage Hardware For Curb Appeal WINSOON Magnetic Decorative Garage Door Hardware Amazon $24 See On Amazon Give your home major curb appeal for less than $25 with this magnetic decorative garage hardware. This pack comes with eight hinges and four handles, enough for a two-car garage. They magnetize to your garage door to add custom home character and the hardware is made of UV-protected plastic that makes it resistant to rusting and fading. The pieces snap into place easily without any tools. One reviewer noted, “They add so much curb appeal. They are fantastic for the price and look great.”

18 A Toothpaste Dispenser That’s More Sanitary WEKITY Multifunctional Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder Amazon $21 See On Amazon Why dispense your own toothpaste when you can pay $21 to have a machine do it for you? This toothpaste dispenser can be conveniently mounted to the wall by your bathroom sink using a double-sided adhesive that won’t mess with your walls. It automatically dispenses toothpaste using vacuum pump technology, distributing the proper amount onto your toothbrush each time. It’s also a sanitary solution: It can hold up to five toothbrushes when they’re not in use, keeping their heads covered and away from germs.

19 The Luxurious Dual Showerhead Combo HotelSpa AquaStorm Showerhead Combo Amazon $27 See On Amazon This dual showerhead combo is the spa treatment you deserve after a long day — and don’t worry, it’s only $27. It comes with two showerheads: a 4-inch high-powered showerhead and a 4-inch hand-held head. Choose among six water flow settings, including power rain, pulsating massage, misting, and water-saving economy. It has a 5-foot, flexible hose and comes with a three-way water diverter that makes installation simple (and tool-free). This luxurious showerhead has earned more than 8,800 reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

20 This Mounted Broom Holder That Saves Space Home- It Mop& Broom Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Save space and keep cleaning supplies up, up, and away from dirty floors with this mounted mop holder. It’s a simple upgrade that can make your closet, utility room, or laundry space feel more organized. There are slots for up to five tools, as well as six hooks between them where you can hang towels, scrubbers, and smaller accessories. You can also use it for gardening tools, sporting equipment, or any other cleaning supplies.

21 A Wall Mount For Your Tablet That’s Budget-Friendly Bentley Mounts Universal Tablet Wall Mount Amazon $25 See On Amazon Get the most out of your tablet device with this lightweight universal wall mount. The aluminum mount holds tablets up to 11-inches wide and has a retractable arm that extends up to 13.5-inches from the wall. When your tablet is in the mount, you can rotate it 360 degrees, swivel it 180 degrees, and tilt it 45 degrees each way. For just $25, add it to your kitchen so that you can easily scroll recipes while you cook or to your home office as an additional monitor while you work.

22 An Outlet For A Smart Home That’s A Steal TanTan Smart Plug Outlet Extender Amazon $16 See On Amazon No need to drop a ton of money on converting your home and appliances to smart devices when you can just use this smart outlet for $16. It plugs into a typical wall outlet and offers six outlets and three USB ports. Anything you plug into the outlet extender can be controlled with your voice using your Alexa, Google Home, or the accompanying app, which can be used to set timers and countdowns. Additionally, the outlet has a fireproof shell and protects your devices from overloading. It’s an affordable and easy way to connect your home and control it all with one app.

23 A Hotel-Inspired Dry Food Dispenser That’s A Bargain Zevro Food Dispenser Amazon $29 See On Amazon Now the kids can make their own breakfasts, and all it takes is this $29 dual dry food dispenser. The plastic canisters together hold up to 35 ounces of cereal, rice, or snacks and dispense easily by turning a dial. One twist will dispense 1 ounce of cereal at a time, so you won’t have to worry about all of the contents spilling out. The dispenser is scratch-resistant and shatterproof and can keep food fresh for up to 34 days. You’ll feel like you’re eating at a hotel every morning and you’ll love the price tag.

24 These Fancy Outlet Lights That Turn On With A Tap SnapPower GuideLight (2-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Plugging your phone charger in the middle of the night is a feat like none other, but these outlet lights make the task easier. These economical wall plates have small LED light bars at the bottom to illuminate hallways, stairs, or kid’s room without any bulky lights to plug in. They also free up your outlets for other devices so you don’t have to choose between light and charging. They cost less than 10 cents per year to run and provide softly diffused light where you need it most. Just tap them to turn them on or off.

25 An Affordable Vertical Cutlery Organizer Joseph Joseph Compact Cutlery Organizer Amazon $10 See On Amazon No matter how many drawers you have in your kitchen, it seems like there’s still never enough space. This cutlery organizer costs just $10 and is designed to hold your cutlery in stacked, angled compartments that take up less space than traditional cutlery organizers. Nearly 49,000 reviewers awarded this silverware organizer a 4.5-star rating. It holds up to 48 pieces of cutlery, has a non-slip base, and is easy to wipe clean.

26 These Customizable Strip Lights That Transform A Room PANGTON VILLA Led Strip Lights Amazon $16 See On Amazon Take your next watch party or movie night to the next level with this LED strip lights pack. It comes with 6.6 feet of lights and fixing buckles that let you install them anywhere, including behind your TV or around the ceiling. Use the remote control to adjust the lights to one of 16 different colors and four modes — so it’s completely custom for a fraction of the price. Just plug in the lights and set them to your preferred mood.

27 A Pet Screen Door That Gives Your Pup More Freedom PetSafe Pet Screen Door Amazon $30 See On Amazon Give your pet the gift of freedom by installing this pet screen door for just $30. This high-impact plastic frame fits into your existing screen door, window, or porch screen and has tear-resistant mesh in the center that even pets can’t destroy. The large door opens to about 10-inches wide and 17-inches tall, perfect for pets up to 100 pounds, but you can also choose a small option. The door is secured with wind flaps to keep it closed even on a stormy day.

28 These Two-Tier Organization Baskets madesmart 2-Tier Organizer Bath Collection Amazon $23 See On Amazon Staying organized doesn’t have to cost a fortune. These two-tier organization baskets slide out and have convenient handles and dividers with room to add labels so you can easily find what you’re looking for. Use them in the pantry, for cleaning supplies, or even for your home office. They’re made of plastic and only cost $23. They’ve earned more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

29 A Narrow Rolling Cart That Slides Between Appliances Everyday Home Slim Storage Amazon $22 See On Amazon This rolling three-tier cart is thrifty additional storage for clutter that usually fills your bathroom, laundry room, or kitchen. The trolley-style storage makes it easy to move from room to room or hide away between appliances. It slides into small spaces beside your bed or between laundry machines. It’s so versatile and affordable that you may want one for every room.

30 These Solar Outdoor Lights To Spruce Up Your Garden Solar Lights Outdoor (12-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Get your outdoor space ready for hosting with these outdoor solar lights. This pack of 12 lights is made of stainless steel so each is waterproof and can withstand the elements. The LED lights are powered by the sun and turn on once it’s dark. Each light has a stake at the bottom that easily sticks into the ground and stays put. They’re available in cool and warm white, as well as multicolored options. They’re affordable and a quick way to make your backyard feel and look like an oasis.

31 The Magnetic Screen Door That Keeps Bugs Away Flux Phenom Reinforced Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $26 See On Amazon Enjoy some fresh air in your home without worrying about bugs or the cost of adding a custom screen door with this genius magnetic screen door. This affordable option fits doors up to 38 inches by 82 inches to offer a bug-free way to enjoy the great outdoors. It’s made of heavy-duty mesh and has 26 magnets that hold the door together but easily open without having to manually undo them. No matter how many times you or your pets go out the doors, they will always return magnetized together. This door has earned more than 33,000 reviews, including a five-star review that noted, “Installation took ... maybe 5 minutes and it looks great!!! LOVE IT!!!! The best $28 ever spent.”

32 These Outlet Shelves That Offer Clever Counter Space Storage Theory Outlet Shelf Amazon $10 See On Amazon This $10 fix gives you a little extra counter space right where you need it. These home outlet shelves turn any ordinary outlet into a convenient stand for speakers, beauty products, or voice-activated smart devices. The shelves can sit above an outlet and hold up to 10 pounds. This pack of two even has a slot for neatly feeding cords through it. They’re available in white, black, and almond to match your home.

33 An Over-The-Door Rack To Expand Your Pantry Space ClosetMaid Adjustable 8-Tier Wall & Door Rack Amazon $34 See On Amazon Expand your pantry space without busting down any walls with this adjustable door rack. Made from durable steel, it features eight baskets to store dry goods and organize food bags, boxes, cans, and spices. It easily hangs over the door without any additional assembly required, but also comes with screws if you want additional stability. The shelf is coated in a rust-proof material to preserve the piece for years to come. It’s available in 12- or 18-inch widths.

34 This Decorative Window Film For Extra Privacy rabbitgoo 3D Decorative Window Film Amazon $9 See On Amazon Windows in your home can bring lots of natural light but also unwanted eyes. If you love the light but need a little more privacy, these decorative window clings are an affordable upgrade you won’t regret. In addition to obscuring the view inside of your home, these also block up to 84% of UV rays to protect your skin and your furniture. They’re made from easy-to-clean vinyl and feature a mosaic pattern that makes different color effects when the light hits it. They cling to the window using static, so they’re easy to remove and won’t leave a sticky residue. Choose among five sizes and two colors.

35 These Cabinet Shelves For Expanding Storage SimpleTrending Under-Cabinet Organizer Shelf, (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Gain back a ton of extra space by using these under-cabinet shelves that feature wire racks that hook onto shelves and sit just below them, offering additional storage for dishes, books, food, and more. They come in a two-pack, with no assembly necessary — just slide them onto the shelves. They have a tight mesh grid that keeps your items safely in place.

36 A Budget Smart Plug For Outdoor Use Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Now you can control all your outdoor lighting with an app thanks to this budget-friendly smart outdoor plug. The dual-socket Wi-Fi outlet can be individually controlled, making it ideal for Christmas lights, sprinkler timers, or patio lighting. Connect to the accompanying Kasa app to set up schedules or countdowns for various lights and appliances. The weather-resistant plug also responds to voice commands via Google or Alexa and comes with a convenient remote control.

37 These Smart Lightbulbs For Saving Money Long-Term BERENNIS Smart WiFi Light Bulbs Amazon $25 See On Amazon Move over, typical lightbulbs. These smart light bulbs sync to an app or your smart home hub and they only cost $25. Connect these bulbs to your smart home devices like Amazon Alexa so you can turn them on and off with the sound of your voice. You can also choose from millions of colors and customized brightness levels depending on the lighting you need. You can even set timers for lights to come on or turn off at a certain time, which can save you a ton of money on your electric bill.

38 A Wi-Fi Extender That Can Add Up To 800 Feet Of Coverage TP-Link N300 WiFi Extender Amazon $30 $7 See On Amazon For Wi-Fi dead zones or large homes, this popular extender can add up to 800 feet of coverage to your home’s wireless network. It plugs into your outlet and is super easy to set up. In fact, over 100,000 Amazon users have invested in this extender to improve their wireless connection in their homes.

39 The Adhesive Bedside Shelf For Storing Small Items Bright Life Bedside Shelf Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you just need a little extra space by your bed, this adhesive shelf can replace your nightstand or add extra storage. The narrow organizer doesn’t take up too much space but is the ideal spot for items you like to have nearby, like your phone, reading glasses, and a book. The square plastic shelf comes with a durable double-sided adhesive that sticks to any smooth surface. The manufacturer doesn’t say how much weight it can holds, however one reviewer noted, “Adhesion is so good that it held about 10 lbs to my wall.”

40 These Under-Desk Drawers For WFH Success JuguHoovi Under-Desk Drawer, (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even if working from home is a temporary situation, upgrading your home office storage is always a good idea. These under-desk drawers do just that for a reasonable price. This pack comes with two plastic drawers that stick to the under side of your desk with a self-adhesive. They slide out to store pens, business cards, sticky notes, or headphones while keeping the mess discrete. They come in white and gray and are easy to install on any smooth surface.

41 The Motion-Sensor Lights That You Can Stick Anywhere AMIR Motion Sensor Lights, (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Add these motion-sensor lights anywhere you could use a bit more light without the expense of installing a new electrical system and lighting. This pack comes with six puck lights that run on AAA batteries (that are not included) and automatically come on when motion is detected within 10 feet. They give off bright light and come with an adhesive or magnet that attaches the light wherever you need it, like in your closet, hallway, or over your stove. The light automatically turns off after 15 seconds to conserve battery.

42 This Best-Selling Home Security Camera Blink Mini Indoor Smart Security Camera Amazon $34.99 See On Amazon Protecting your home and family doesn’t have to be a costly upgrade thanks to this best-selling smart home security camera. It livestreams HD video to that app, where you can control and monitor the view. It even connects to Amazon Alexa, if you have one, to incorporate all of your home’s smart devices. This budget-friendly camera still has top-of-the-line features, including night vision and two-way audio to communicate with anyone in your home.

43 The Wi-Fi Extender For WFH Freedom TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re struggling to find ways to make your WFH situation the most comfortable and practical that it can be, this Wi-Fi extender is your ticket to tech freedom. The extender works with any standard router and extends Wi-Fi coverage to Echo and Alexa, WeMo, TP-Link smart plugs and bulbs, iPhones, Galaxy, PlayStation 4, and more. It provides dual band speeds up to 750 Mbps so you can finally get a fast and steady connection in rooms that are far away from your router.

44 A Home Security Sensor That Provides Phone Alerts Somaita Wi-Fi Door & Window Sensors Amaozn $15 See On Amazon Gain peace of mind by installing these sensors on doors and windows using adhesive tape or screws (which are both included) and then downloading the Smart Life app to instantly be alerted on your phone when anyone leaves or enters your home. These Wi-Fi sensors are perfect if you have small kids or just want a little additional security without paying a fortune for expensive alarm systems. You can even integrate the sensors with other smart devices so that your lights turn on the instant a door opens.

45 An Eco-Friendly Bidet That Gives You Paris Vibes Greenco Bidet Amazon $28 See On Amazon There are so many reasons to upgrade your toilet to a bidet. It’s more eco-friendly and will save you money on paper products, for one; it will give you total Paris vibes, for another. But one reason you shouldn’t hold back is because you’re afraid of the cost. This bidet attachment is affordable, a breeze to install (no special tools are required), and it features adjustable water pressure options and a retractable spray nozzle that’s comfortable to use. It has a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

46 The Garage Opener That You Control With Your Phone Chamberlain Hub Garage Door Opener Amazon $25 See On Amazon How many times have you arrived home to find a dozen Amazon packages sitting on your porch and thought about how a more secure option has to be available? How many times have you arrived home only to have to search high and low for the garage door remote? This garage door opener makes your garage more tech-savvy by connecting to the myQ app, where you can safely open and close your garage from your phone. You can link your account to Google Assistant and IFTT and invite up to three people to control the app via a guest feature. Amazon Prime members can even take advantage of in-garage delivery of their Amazon packages.

47 This Cord Organizer Duo That Sticks To Desks INCHOR Cord Organizer, (Set Of 2) Amazon $6 See On Amazon You should never walk into your office or living room and notice cords and wires first. These affordable cord organizers, which comes in a pack of two, make it so easy to keep wires organized and in one place, which also protects them from damage and fraying. The set includes an organizer with five slots and another with three slots, and they’re both made from flexible silicone. Choose between black or white and keep them adhered to desks and furniture using secure 3M tape, which is included and won’t damage surfaces.

48 These Rechargeable Motion-Sensor Lights Lightbiz Rechargeable Motion-Sensor Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you love that custom lighting convenience of having motion-activated lights in your home but don’t love the price, check out these rechargeable LED lights. They have a powerful battery that takes about two to three hours to fully charge with a USB cord and three modes: always on, day mode (which turns on 24 hours a day when motion is detected), and night mode (which only turns on when motion is detected in complete darkness). The sensors will notice movement up to 10 feet away and turn on for 20 seconds. Stick these wireless lights anywhere and install them using the included magnetic back or double-sided adhesives. They’re narrow to fit in small spaces like hallways, closets, and cabinets.

49 An Exfoliating Loofah Bath Mat BINO Loofah Non-Slip Bath Mat Amazon $15 See On Amazon A little extra foot exfoliation never hurt anyone, and this multitasking bath mat does just that, thanks to a loofah texture on its surface. The comfy and soft bath mat, which costs just $15, is also one of the most secure you’ll find, with six suction cups on the underside that keep it from slipping while you’re showering. In addition to massaging your feet, the loofah fabric is also highly absorbent and dries fast, plus the rug is designed with all-over drainage, which means it’s less prone to mold and odors. Simply toss it in the washing machine and dryer to keep it clean.