45 Dope Ways To Upgrade Your Home That Are Cheap As Hell

Take it from someone who can’t bear the sight of outdated countertops: There are tons of dope ways to upgrade your home that are cheap as hell. And “cheap” doesn’t mean what it used to — in fact, I’d even argue that some of these affordable upgrades are just as good, if not better than the more expensive alternatives.

Dark cabinetry, scuffed furniture, and tile counters straight out of 1985 — these are only some of the problems that these cheap products can fix. Take these LED light bars, for example. If you adhere them underneath your cabinets, they’ll instantly brighten up dim kitchens. Or, if your wood furniture is looking a little worse for wear, this repair kit is great for hiding scuffs and scratches. But if you want to know what my favorite item I’m featuring? This roll of white marble contact paper instantly updates tired countertops, and it’s so tough that it can hold up against puddles overnight. So go ahead and make a few spills — there’s no rush to wipe it up whatsoever.

With so many cheap ways to upgrade your home, don’t be surprised if you feel the urge to add more than a few of these to your cart. And if you don’t own your home? You’re still in the right place — most (if not all) of these products are suitable for renters as well.

1 This Contact Paper To Refresh Tired Countertops practicalWs Marble Wallpaper Amazon $6 See On Amazon If your kitchen counters could use a refresh, this white marble contact paper is a must-have. It’s made from tough vinyl that can hold up against water if you place it around a sink — to the point where I’ve left puddles overnight without any problems. The best part? You can easily peel it off once it’s time to move out, making it great for renters.

2 A Mattress Protector That’s 100% Waterproof Bare Home Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $24 See On Amazon Made to fit extra-deep mattresses, this protector is made with a 100% waterproof membrane that keeps your bed safe from spills. Unlike some protectors, this one won’t crinkle as you toss and turn — and the top is even made from soft terry cloth rather than vinyl.

3 These Door Locks That Can Withstand 800 Pounds Of Force WINONLY Home Security Door Lock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking to upgrade the locks on your doors? These ones are so sturdy that they can withstand up to 800 pounds of force — up to 12 times stronger than some deadbolts. Installation only takes a few minutes using a screwdriver and drill, and many reviewers wrote about how the extra security gave them “peace of mind.”

4 A Peel-And-Stick Backsplash That Comes In 6 Colors LONGKING Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash (10 Sheets) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got warm or cool tones throughout your kitchen, this peel-and-stick backsplash likely comes in a shade that’ll match. Not only are there six different colors to choose from, but each tile is moisture- as well as heat-resistant so that your cooking doesn’t affect them. Plus, the glossy finish makes them look like real tiles — but for a fraction of the price.

5 These Squares That Add Windows To Plain Garages PICK FOR LIFE Garage Door Magnetic Windows (32 Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You don’t have to buy a new garage door if you want it to have windows — just grab these window decals for a fraction of the price. They’re made from weather-resistant PVC that looks great year-round, while the magnetic backing allows you to readjust them if needed. Reviewers even raved about how they “look like real windows.”

6 The Power Tower That’s A Step Above The Rest JACKYLED Power Strip Tower Surge Protector Amazon $34 See On Amazon With its sleek faux wood exterior, this power tower blends effortlessly into any room. It features four USB ports in addition to eight outlets, which means there’s no need to go looking for a charging brick the next time you need to plug in your phone. Choose from seven different finishes — including a rich shade of walnut.

7 A Draft Stopper That Also Insulates Against Noise & Pests Sysmie Door Draft Stopper Amazon $13 See On Amazon Stick this draft stopper to the bottom of your door, and it can help you save on your energy bills by keeping the cold air out. It also provides insulation against noise, dust, as well as small pests. And with four different colors to choose from — white, grey, brown, or black — it’s easy to blend into most doors.

8 A Screen Door That You Can Easily Pass Through MAGZO Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $25 See On Amazon I can’t tell you how many times I’ve put a foot through my screen door, completely unaware that it was even there. This magnetic version, however, instantly opens up whenever pressure is applied, allowing you to pass through without poking a hole. It’s designed to fit most screen doors — though seven different sizes are available — and the seams are even double-stitched for added durability.

9 These Smart Light Bulbs That Are Compatible With Alexa Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2 Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Pair these smart light bulbs with Alexa or Google Home, and you’ll be able to control them from the comfort of your couch — no getting up required. Or, if you don’t have a smart home, you can use the downloadable smartphone app to change their color, adjust the brightness, as well as set schedules so that they’re on when you come home.

10 The Covers That Blend Into Your Chair Legs aneaseit Chair Leg Covers (16 Piece) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Available in wood-friendly colors like walnut, black, brown, and more, these covers blend into your chair legs so that they’re hardly noticeable. They’re also easier to install than some covers — just stretch the silicone over the leg, no gels or nails required. Plus, they’re designed to fit most chair legs.

11 This Toilet Paper Holder With A Handy Shelf On Top Waydeli Toilet Paper Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, this toilet paper holder is a sleek upgrade in any bathroom. The small shelf on top is perfect for holding a spare roll, or even just your phone while you’re in the shower. Choose from three different finishes to match any style: chrome, silver, or black. And unlike some toilet paper holders, this one comes with adhesive so that you don’t have to drill into your walls during installation.

12 The Wall Charger With A Built-In Night Light POWRUI USB Outlet with Night Light (2 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Plug one of these wall chargers into any outlet, and it’ll instantly add two USB ports so that you can easily charge your devices. The built-in night light features a dusk-to-dawn sensor, ensuring that it only turns on when the room is dark. What many reviewers wrote about, however, was how convenient it is whenever their phones need a charge.

13 A Furniture Pair Kit To Hide Scuffs & Scratches Katzco Furniture Repair Markers (13 Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon I bought this furniture repair kit to try and hide the scratches on my coffee table, and let me tell you — it exceeded my expectations. The colors blend effortlessly into nearly any type of wood, from mahogany to oak. And while I was concerned that the colors might streak or fade, it’s been weeks since I used it — and my table is still looking good as-new.

14 This Paint Marker To Refresh Dark Grout Rainbow Chalk Markers Ltd Grout Pen Amazon $9 See On Amazon When no amount of scrubbing will get your grout looking clean, you might as well just paint it over with this marker. The long-lasting ink is perfect for all types of grout, whether it’s in your bathroom walls or kitchen floors. Plus, each pen comes with enough paint inside for up to 60 meters’ worth of grout.

15 The Burner Covers That Help Your Stove Stay Clean Forlivese Reusable Gas Stove Burner Covers Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of wiping up your stove after every meal? Put down these burner covers before you start cooking. Not only do their non-stick surfaces easily wipe clean once you’re done — no scrubbing necessary — but they’re also heat-resistant against flame. And unlike some covers, these ones can even be trimmed to fit your stove.

16 A System That Cleans Your Toilet Bowl With Every Flush Flush 'n Sparkle Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaning System Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t waste time scrubbing your toilet clean — let this automatic cleaning system do the work for you. Every flush injects powerful cleansers into your toilet water to help wash away grime before it builds up. The best part? It’s designed to fit most toilets, with many reviewers finding that installation only takes a few short minutes.

17 This Box That Hides Bulky, Messy Cables Yecaye Cable Management Box (Set of 2) Amazon $24 See On Amazon If the space behind your TV has devolved into a mess of wires and cables, this box can help tidy things up. It also works great behind desks, as there are multiple openings where you can thread cables through. One reviewer even wrote about how they “love that it hides all the cords, and makes everything look neater.”

18 A Wireless Doorbell That Can Withstand Harsh Weather AVANTEK Wireless Doorbell Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Not only is this wireless doorbell waterproof, but it can also withstand temperatures ranging from -4 degrees to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from 52 different chimes, or adjust the volume up to. five levels. And unlike some wireless doorbells, this one’s battery lasts for up to three years.

19 These LED Lights That Are Motion-Activated VYANLIGHT Under Cabinet Lights (3 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Stick these LED light bars underneath your kitchen cabinets, or even attach them to your workbench using the magnets on the back. They’re powered using four AAA batteries (not included), which means there’s no complicated wiring to deal with. Plus, the built-in motion sensor means they only turn on when someone is around.

20 An Pest Repellent That Doesn’t Rely On Harsh Chemicals Bocianelli Ultrasonic Pest Repellent (6 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Using ultrasonic waves that are virtually undetectable by humans and pets, these pest repellents are a chemical-free alternative to harsh sprays. Each one is so powerful that it can provide up to 1,600 square feet of protection — and it even runs at an ultra-silent level that won’t disturb anyone nearby.

21 This Kit That Turns Mirrors Into Hollywood Vanities SICCOO Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon I used a kit just like this one to add lights to my vanity mirror, and my makeup is now all the better for it. The LED bulbs have adhesive backs, allowing them to stick easily stick to glass. Plus, you can even switch between 16 different colors — perfect for setting the mood when you aren’t doing makeup.

22 These Apothecary Jars For Small Vanity Items AOZITA Apothecary Jar Set Amazon $7 See On Amazon Cotton swabs, Bobby pins, hair bands — you name it, these apothecary jars are a great place to keep it. The lids keep your items safe from dust, while the thick, smooth plastic is extra-durable. Plus, each order also comes with four blank labels.

23 A Shelf That’s Perfect For Mail & Keys KIBAGA Key and Mail Holder Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don’t lose your mail after you walk through your front door — place it on this shelf. There are five hooks on the bottom where you can keep keys, while the farmhouse style blends effortlessly with nearly any style. Plus, each order comes with all the mounting hardware needed for installation.

24 These Hooks That Can Hold Up To 13 Pounds Znben Adhesive Hooks Amazon $7 See On Amazon These adhesive hooks are great for adding little storage hacks around your home. I’ve used similar ones to hang up oven mitts, Christmas stockings, gaming headphones — the applications are endless. And unlike some hooks, these ones are so sturdy that they can support up to 13 pounds.

25 A Dish Rack That Takes Up Little Space Freshmage Roll up Dish Drying Rack Amazon $8 See On Amazon Many dish racks are bulky, whereas this one rolls out over the unused space overtop your sink. Not only does it help you save space, but the rungs are made from mold-resistant bamboo. The best part? You can also use it to dry washed greens, or as a trivet for hot cookware.

26 The Hangers That Help You Save Space MORALVE Space Saving Hangers Amazon $26 See On Amazon Got a closet that’s overflowing with clothes? Allow these hangers to help save you some space. Each one has six hanger slots, which means the entire set has enough space for up to 30 garments. Plus, they’re made from high-quality beech wood — not plastic.

27 These Floating Shelves That Are Easy To Install KANKEI Floating Shelves Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from solid Paulownia wood, these floating shelves come with all the mounting hardware necessary for installation. Each one is so sturdy that it can hold up to 40 pounds — and with seven different finishes to choose from, you’ve got options when it comes to matching them to your decor.

28 A Smart Plug That Doesn’t Require A Hub Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon $15 See On Amazon Unlike some smart plugs, this one doesn’t require a hub in order for it to work. Pair it with Alexa or Google Home to use voice control, or simply use the downloadable app to control it from your smartphone. The best part? Its narrow profile won’t block your second outlet.

29 The Fairy Lights That You Can Control Via Remote Minetom Color Changing Fairy String Lights Amazon $14 See On Amazon Put these fairy lights into a Mason jar for a cute tabletop centerpiece, or even thread them throughout your bed’s headboard for some warm ambient lighting. The waterproof LEDs are suitable for use outside — and each order even comes with a remote so that you can adjust the color, brightness, and more from afar.

30 A Bidet That Can Help You Save Money Veken Ultra-Slim Bidet Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only can this bidet help you save money on toilet paper, but the ultra-slim design allows it to sit evenly with your lid. The hose is made from rust-resistant stainless steel — not plastic — while the water inlet is made from tough brass to help prevent leaks. Choose from two finishes: silver or rose gold.

31 This Umbrella Light That Lets You Dine In The Dark OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon Add this LED light to your patio umbrella, and you’ll be able to eat dinner outside — even if it’s dark. It’s designed to fit most umbrella poles, and the LED bulbs are powered via four AA batteries (not included). “Holds well to a wooden umbrella pole and is very easy to operate,” wrote one reviewer.

32 The Tape That Keeps Your Carpet In Place YYXLIFE Double Sided Carpet Tape Amazon $9 See On Amazon Tired of your carpets and rugs curling up? This double-sided tape can help. The ultra-strong adhesion tightly grips onto nearly any type of floor — including carpet — yet won’t leave behind any sticky residues upon removal. Many reviewers also wrote about how it “works like a charm.”

33 A Shower Head That Filters Out Impurities Nosame Shower Head Amazon $20 See On Amazon With its multi-layer filtration system, this shower head removes impurities to soften your water. Not only can it help with smoother hair and skin, but the high-pressure design saves up to 30% more water when compared to some shower heads. Plus, it even features three modes: rainfall, massage, or jet spray.

34 This Gentle Light For Getting Up At Night GZBtech Under Bed Lighting with Motion Sensor Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of blinding yourself with a bright ceiling light, allow this soothing under-the-bed light to help guide your way through the dark. The warm LEDs are gentle on your eyes, while the built-in motion sensor means it’ll only turn on when you get up.

35 A Diffuser With 7 LED Colors To Set The Mood Diffuserlove 300ML Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you’re napping or working from home, this diffuser can help set the mood so you’re ready for the task at hand — even if you’re just flipping channels. Choose from seven LED colors to help you get into the proper headspace, including green, red, purple, and more.

36 The Feeder That Gives Birds Fresh Fruit Heath Outdoor Products Clementine Oriole Feeder Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’d rather give your backyard birds something other than seed, make sure to give this fruit feeder a look. It’s made from tough, powder-coated steel that can handle multiple birds at the same time. And unlike other feeders, this one has space for two orange halves, jelly, nectar, or even a small container of mealworms.

37 These Outdoor Lights That Are Powered By The Sun Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor 120 LED with Lights Amazon $21 See On Amazon With solar panels built into the tops, these outdoor lights power themselves — no complicated wiring necessary. Each one also features a motion sensor so that they only turn on when someone is around, while the waterproof housing will keep them working for seasons to come. “These lights cast a good amount of bright white light,” wrote one reviewer. “Very pleased with their performance.”

38 An Adjustable Coat Rack Made From Quality Pine Lendra Deluxe Wooden Coat Rack Tree Amazon $27 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got small children or teens at home, people of all ages can use this coat rack. The height is adjustable so that it’s easy to reach everything, and there are enough posts for up to eight jackets, hats, or even scarves. Plus, it’s made from real pine wood rather than cheap plastic.

39 The LED Candles That Flicker Like Real Fire Vinkor Flameless Candles Amazon $18 See On Amazon Constantly replacing your candles quickly adds up, whereas these LED ones are an easy way to save some green. Not only do the bulbs flicker like real flames, but each order also comes with a remote so that you can control them without getting up. Choose from three styles: birch, burgundy, or ivory.

40 A Wireless Weather Station That’s Easy To Read Govee Wireless Weather Station Amazon $33 See On Amazon With its colorful LCD screen, this weather station is easy to read from across the room. Simply provide your own three AAA batteries, and the wireless connection will work from more than 200 feet away. “I was blown away by the amount of information it can detect,” wrote one reviewer. “I checked the temperature and humidity against some thermometers and hygrometers I have and it's all accurate, so it's safe to assume all other measurements are just as accurate, too.”

41 This Flatweave Rug For Indoors & Outdoors Unique Loom Solid Indoor and Outdoor Flatweave Rug Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stain-resistant and easy to clean, this flatweave rug won’t shed — even if you put it outside. It’s available in more than 10 sizes, ranging from 2 by 3 feet, to 10 by 14 feet. And with eight gorgeous earth-toned shades to choose from, no one will think twice if you find yourself adding more than one to your cart.

42 A Pack Of Grippers To Stop Rugs From Curling Home Techpro Rug Grippers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Unlike tape, these rug grippers use hundreds of tiny suction cups to keep your rugs laying flat on the floor. They’re designed to work with any rug — and while they will work outdoors, they won’t work on carpeted floors. One reviewer even wrote that “they've passed the ultimate test: my 70 lb. dog doing laps across the rug without it budging.”

43 The Rack That Stacks Up To 36 Cans Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack Organizer, Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can make the most of your cabinet or pantry space using this rack, as it allows you to stack your cans on top of each other — up to 36, in fact. It’s designed to work with most cans, while the plastic dividers keep them from shifting left or right. Choose from four finishes: bronze, chrome, white, or silver.

44 These Bins To Help Organize Your Fridge HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins - 4pcs Amazon $17 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got loose fruit rolling around or simply have a messy fridge, these bins can help you get organized. Not only are they BPA-free, but the transparent walls make it easy to see what’s inside without having to unpack anything. Plus, each bin features handles to help you pull them out.