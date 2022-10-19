8 Dos & Don'ts To Keep In Mind For The October New Moon

Astrology
Get ready for total lunar chaos.
Get ready for a little lunar chaos! The October 2022 new moon solar eclipse arrives on Oct. 25 and enters in mysterious Scorpio. La luna is forcing us to face our hidden desires, secrets, and pent-up emotions, so you'll want to prepare with these dos and don'ts.
Eclipses are known to throw curveballs, but that's especially the case now that the moon heads into transformative Scorpio. Expect the eclipse to bring up surprises including hidden feelings, well-kept secrets, and a change of heart.